Top luxury Christmas gifts for him and her: Wow your loved ones

This holiday season, give the gift of luxury and thoughtfulness with our handpicked selection of the most unique and stylish Christmas gifts. Whether you're looking for skincare wonders, elegant accessories, or innovative gadgets, we’ve got the perfect present for everyone on your list. From beauty must-haves to fashion-forward pieces and high-tech essentials, our list of top gifts will make this Christmas unforgettable. Explore these thoughtfully curated options that blend practicality with luxury to spread joy and cheer!
Give the gift of bold, long-lasting lips this festive season! Revlon ColorStay Satin Ink liquid lip colour offers 16 hours of wear with a luxe satin finish, and it’s infused with nourishing black currant seed oil to keep lips hydrated. Whether it's a vibrant red or chic nude, this beauty essential will elevate any holiday look!
Priced at Rs 1,299. Available online.
Gift a radiant complexion this holiday season with Fixderma’s Brightening Bundle. From gentle exfoliation to anti-aging care, this set includes everything your skin needs to glow — exfoliator, serum, lip shield, and soothing body lotion. Perfect for a youthful, luminous appearance all year round!
Priced at Rs 2,265. Available online.
Make the season extra special with the Laneige On-The-Glow Balm Trio! Featuring three nourishing balms in Berry, Gummy Bear, and Vanilla, these are your go-to on-the-go companions for smooth, hydrated lips with a glossy finish. Ideal for gifting (or keeping to yourself)!
Priced at Rs 1,600. Available online.
Perfect for all ages, this face cream is your secret to healthy, radiant skin. Kiko Milano’s Skin Trainer Cream hydrates, revitalizes, and protects, giving you a glow that lasts through every celebration and beyond.
Priced at Rs 3,200. Available online.
Nothing says luxury like a Panerai timepiece. These meticulously crafted watches combine elegance and precision, making them the perfect Christmas or New Year gift. Explore iconic designs like the Panerai Luminor Quaranta BiTempo PAM01640.
Price on request. Available online.
Wrap your loved ones in the warmth and luxury of this pure cashmere scarf from Corneliani. Soft, stylish, and timeless, it’s an essential accessory for those winter days and festive nights.
Price from Rs 28,000. Available online.
Give a gift that makes a statement with Cinta Kids' eco-friendly furniture. Each piece tells a story of craftsmanship, sustainability, and love, perfect for adding heart and charm to your little one's space this Christmas.
Price on request. Available online.
For a gift that dazzles, look no further than this stunning lab-grown diamond necklace by Heera. Featuring six captivating mosaics, it’s an exquisite addition to any festive outfit—ideal for that special someone.
Price starts from Rs 16,345. Available online.
Gift a piece that embodies strength and grace this holiday season with the Vigour Diamond Pendant by Fiona Diamonds. Featuring a unique leaf-inspired design, it’s perfect for those who appreciate beauty and renewal.
Price starts from Rs 40,166. Available online.
Shine bright with Limelight Diamonds' Moonlight Sonata Pendant. This dazzling piece features a round-cut lab-grown diamond surrounded by a halo of smaller diamonds—perfect for celebrating the New Year in style.
Price starts from Rs 37,207. Available online.
Add a touch of whimsy and elegance to your festive look with this exquisite Queens Pendant Chain by Avira. Adorned with brilliant diamonds, it’s a stunning gift that will be cherished forever.
Price starts from Rs 26,513. Available online.
A gift that sparkles as much as your love—this elegant Kate Emerald Cut Diamond Necklace Set by Everyday Diamonds is the perfect surprise for Christmas or New Year. Adorned with round diamonds in a delicate bow design, it’s sure to delight.
Price starts at Rs 26,604. Available online.
Give the gift of glowing skin with the Radiance Ritual Gift Box by Old School Rituals. Featuring brightening and hydrating skincare essentials, this set is perfect for creating a youthful, radiant complexion all season long.
Priced at Rs 1,985. Available online.
For the foodie who loves indulgence with a twist, the Chocolate Peanut Butter - Eat by Tan is a guilt-free delight! Made with protein-packed peanuts and sugar-free chocolate, it’s the perfect festive treat.
Priced at Rs 999. Available online.
Celebrate the season like royalty with Indulge Global’s bespoke luxury experiences and treasures. Curated to perfection, these gifts redefine indulgence and bring unmatched joy to your festive celebrations.
Price on request. Available online.
Give a gift that lasts a lifetime with Seiko and Grand Seiko watches. Inspired by the colours of the season, these timepieces are not just gifts—they’re timeless treasures that will be cherished for years to come.
Price on request. Available online.
For the beauty enthusiast, Fashion Colour’s curated Christmas Gifting Collection includes everything needed for a glamorous holiday look. From stunning lipsticks to flawless foundation and glowing blush, it’s the perfect way to shine this season.
Price starts from Rs 149. Available online.
Thoughtful, personalised gifts for your loved ones: Brune & Bareskin offers premium leather wallets, phone covers, and more, all customizable with your special message. Perfect for adding a personal touch to your gifting this season.
Price on request. Available online.
For the gadget lover in your life, DailyObjects and Audio-Technica offer the perfect blend of style and functionality. From backpacks to high-performance gadgets, these gifts are sure to delight tech enthusiasts.
Price on request. Available online.
Pucker up this holiday season with the Kylie Cosmetics Skin Lip Oil. Packed with hydration and a glossy shine, this lip oil hydrates and plumps for a perfect pout. Its nourishing complex is the perfect blend of balm and gloss, making it the ideal gift for anyone craving smooth, hydrated lips.
Priced at Rs 2,400. Available online at Sephora.in.
Give the gift of timeless style with Virgio’s Rock & Rose Collection. Whether it's cozy knitwear, a chic blouse, or a statement jacket, each piece from this collection is crafted to be loved long after the holidays are over. Gift style that lasts, just like the memories you'll make this season!
Price on request. Available online.
Brighten up the festive season with Eucerin’s Anti-Pigment Dual Serum! This powerful serum is packed with Thiamidol to reduce dark spots and even skin tone. It's the ultimate gift for glowing, radiant skin—perfect for the New Year!
Priced at Rs 3,780 (30 ml). Available online.
Indulge your skin in the festive season with NIVEA’s Nourishing Cocoa Body Lotion. The rich, creamy formula locks in moisture and wraps you in a cocoa-scented embrace—ideal for winter skin.
Priced at Rs 330 (200 ml). Available online.
Tame those holiday flyaways with Schwarzkopf Taft Cashmere Touch Power Hairspray. With its soft, cashmere finish and stronghold formula, this hairspray keeps your style intact, so you can party all night!
Priced at Rs 699 (250 ml). Available online.
Hydrate and refresh this season with the Evocus Ultimate Hydration Gift Box. Featuring black alkaline water and hydration IV, it’s the ultimate gift of wellness to keep the celebrations going strong!
Priced at Rs 899. Available online.
Get ready for a festive glow-up with Anastasia Beverly Hills’ new holiday kit! Featuring the Mini Spice Eyeshadow Palette, Colored Liquid Eyeliners, and deeper Lip Velvet shades, this set is perfect for creating that holiday sparkle.
Price on request. Available online.
Warm up your holidays with a festive insulated mug from VAHDAM India. Whether you're sipping cocoa or holiday tea, this mug keeps drinks hot for hours. A perfect practical yet thoughtful gift!
Priced at Rs 1,399. Available online.
This New Year, transform your living space with Rare Lily’s luxury furniture and décor. From dazzling mother-of-pearl accents to bespoke furnishings, these artisanal pieces are perfect for those who appreciate timeless elegance and craftsmanship.
Price on request. Available online.
Shine bright this holiday season with Paksha by Tarinika’s exquisite Christmas collection. From snowflake-inspired pendants to starry night earrings, these handcrafted pieces will add a festive sparkle to any look.
Price on request. Available online.
Make this Christmas unforgettable with fine jewellery from Zoori by Hazoorilal Legacy. Whether it's a stackable ring or a versatile pendant, Zoori's pieces are designed to sparkle and delight. Luxury gifting at its finest!
Price on request. Available online.
Duo 2 Tier Cake Stand by Isaaka on Casa Gusto: Hosting holiday parties? Elevate your table with the DUO Two-Tier Cake Stand from Isaaka. Perfect for displaying mini desserts or savory bites, this hammered nickel-plated beauty adds elegance to any spread.
Priced at Rs 2,699. Available online.
Add a playful touch to your Christmas look with these vibrant cherry-inspired earrings from Aza Fashions. Crafted from glass, cord, and brass, they’re the perfect festive accessory to complete any outfit.
Price on request. Available online.
Sustainability meets elegance in Terra Luna’s Belle dress, made from 100% organic khadi cotton. Soft ruffles and a flattering fit make this piece perfect for casual outings or cozy Christmas gatherings.
Priced at Rs 6,499. Available online.
This festive season, say it with platinum. Known for its enduring beauty and durability, platinum is the perfect choice for couples looking for timeless elegance. Celebrate love in style with platinum love bands that last a lifetime.
Price on request. Available online.
Make every sip of cocoa or hot chocolate more special with Larah by Borosil’s Premia Coffee Mugs. Perfect for gifting, these mugs add a touch of elegance to your holiday beverages.
Price on request. Available online.
Feel like a showstopper at Christmas dinners with Rangriti’s red suit set. With intricate print and matching dupatta, this festive look is both elegant and eye-catching.
Priced at Rs 3,039. Available online.
Shine this holiday season in the dazzling Banarasi silk tissue zari pleated top from House of Shilpi by Shilpi Gupta. Paired with a skirt or trousers, it’s the perfect piece for a festive, voguish look.
Price on request. Available online.
Looking for something bold? Check out the Zero Tolerance by Prakhar Rao white handmade shirt, designed with biker jacket inspiration and intricate aari embroidery. A standout piece for the fashion-forward!
Price on request. Available online.
Give your space a luxurious touch with these Malachite Accent Chairs by Interior Designer Punam Kalra. With their stunning green hue and ergonomic design, they’re both a statement and a comfort.
Price on request. Available online.
Add a pop of color to someone's holiday wardrobe with the retro-inspired green Chuck 70 sneakers by Converse. These sneakers combine vintage style and everyday comfort, making them perfect for trendy gift-givers.
Priced at Rs 6,399. Available online.
A Vanilla Bean by Sanah Seth Special Edition Christmas Hampers – Winter Wonderland Diy Tray: This festive hamper features indulgent treats like marshmallows, gingerbread cookies, hot cocoa, and more, all wrapped in a personalized, high-quality presentation. A perfect gift for those who love holiday sweets.
Priced at Rs 2,550. Available online.
Gift the perfect holiday companion for the health-conscious and style-savvy with Ember’s non-toxic cookware. Featuring sustainable products like Kadais, Dutch ovens, and pans, it’s a thoughtful gift for anyone who values wellness and style.
Price on request. Available online.
Max Factor Holiday Collection: Max Factor has you covered for festive glam. Whether it's a cozy Christmas dinner or a New Year’s Eve party, their curated selection of beauty essentials will help achieve the perfect glow.
Price on request. Available online.
Shantnu & Nikhil Convertible Jacket: This stylish, versatile jacket converts into a cropped piece, giving two distinct looks. A perfect gift for fashion-forward individuals who appreciate unique designs.
Priced at Rs 28,500. Available online.
Herby Angel Organic Baby and Kids' Care Products: Pamper the little ones this Christmas with a range of organic, Ayurvedic baby care products. The collection includes natural skincare items like massage oils, cleansers, and sunscreens, ideal for sensitive skin.
Price on request. Available online.
Flow Strip Diamond and Gemstone Earrings – Candere by Kalyan Jewellers: These sleek earrings, adorned with red gemstones and diamonds, add the perfect touch of elegance for the holiday season.
Price on request. Available online.
Jimmy Choo Winter ‘24 Collection: Gift luxury this season with the Jimmy Choo Bon Bon, Cinch Bag, and Micro Cloud. These festive accessories sparkle with glamour, offering an iconic touch to any holiday look.
Price on request. Available online.
Bring warmth and sophistication to your loved one's home with this handcrafted candle from Sunday. Featuring festive aromas of cinnamon, vanilla, and fresh pine, it sets the perfect Christmas ambiance.
Price starts at Rs 2,500. Available online.
adidas Supernova Ease: A perfect blend of style and performance, the adidas Supernova Ease features cushioning for comfort, breathable mesh, and a sleek design, ideal for those looking to stay fit during the holidays.
Priced at Rs 9,999. Available online.
Kimirica Holiday Gift Collection: Inspired by French Christmas celebrations, this exclusive collection offers luxurious self-care gift sets designed to indulge the senses and pamper the recipient with love and laughter.
Price on request. Available online.
Harper Easy Chair from Sunday Design: This luxurious, stylish chair is designed for comfort, offering a low-slung seat with swivel metal legs, making it an elegant addition to any living space.
Priced at Rs 85,000. Available online.
SCINQ Neurocosmetics Skincare: For those who value wellness, SCINQ's neurocosmetic skincare line blends skin health and mental wellness with products like anti-pollution and anti-stress creams.
Price: Anti-Pollution Hybrid Cream (Rs 2,650) & Anti-Stress Hybrid Cream (Rs 2,350). Available online.
Studio by Paveela: This eco-friendly brand offers handmade gifts such as candles, ornaments, and art pieces. The Sheesham Wood Wall Mirror is a standout, offering timeless design with natural elegance.
Priced at Rs 8,000. Available online.
Perfect for self-love and personal care, the IBAEUTY combo features skincare products like the Tintsome Serum and Butter Blender, making it a great gift for the holiday season.
Priced at Rs 2,229. Available online.
For an elegant touch to holiday wardrobes, BlueStone offers dainty bracelets, bold black jewellery, and mismatched earrings. The Alate Necklace adds dramatic flair to festive outfits.
Priced at Rs 79,754. Available online.
akind Skincare: Gift radiance this Christmas with akind’s Build, Balance, and Protect range, which offers luxurious moisturizers and SPFs for a glowing, nourished skin.
Price on request. Available online.
PopSockets Enamel Ginkgo Oxblood PopGrip for MagSafe: For tech lovers, this enamel PopGrip offers functionality with style. It provides a secure grip and convenient stand, perfect for MagSafe-enabled devices.
Price on request. Available online.
Sun J Bag by DOG D Originals: This spacious, stylish bag is perfect for festive shopping or travel. It comes in various colours and prints, offering a practical yet fashionable gift for the holiday season.
Price on request. Available online.
Zero Blend Weightless Foundation | MARS Cosmetics: This lightweight foundation offers a natural, radiant finish that is perfect for everyday wear or special occasions. Its blendability and long-lasting formula make it a fantastic Secret Santa gift for those who appreciate effortless beauty.
Priced at Rs 449. Available online.
Baked Blush| Insight Cosmetics: A unique and affordable gift, this baked blush adds a subtle glow to the cheeks, making it a delightful stocking stuffer for beauty lovers.
Priced at Rs 190. Available online.
Recode Perfect Grip Primer: This versatile primer ensures a flawless base while imparting a subtle fragrance. It’s a chic, practical addition to any beauty lover’s kit.
Priced at Rs 629. Available online.
Shryoan Infinity Terracotta Blush Highlighter & Shimmer Eyeshadow Kit: A perfect gift for makeup enthusiasts, this all-in-one kit offers a radiant finish with versatile shades for a range of looks.
Priced at Rs 425. Available online.
Crème Matte Formulation from Real Ritual: A long-lasting, hydrating matte lipstick that adds a bold touch of color to any holiday look.
Priced at Rs 675. Available online.
White Trinity Patch Shirt | Gargee Designer’s: This stylish white shirt with a unique trinity patch detail is a great versatile gift for those who appreciate modern, sophisticated fashion.
Priced at Rs 4,500. Available online.
Quad Squad 1.0_Milagro Beauty: This 4-in-1 lipstick, enriched with nourishing oils and extracts, is perfect for creating a stunning matte finish that lasts all day.
Priced at Rs 774. Available online.
Lotus Oasis Jacket | Overlays: A beautifully crafted jacket that combines style and comfort, perfect for layering over holiday outfits.
Priced at Rs 7,499. Available online.
925 Rita Silver 2-Sided Beautiful Charm Bracelet | Dishi S Designer Jewellery: A reversible silver bracelet that is both elegant and versatile, making it a thoughtful gift for jewellery lovers.
Priced at Rs 2,407. Available online.
Limited Edition Women's Gift Box | Winston: A luxurious gift box filled with grooming and cosmetics essentials, perfect for someone who enjoys a little extra glamour this season.
Priced at Rs 4,297. Available online.
Kalyanamm Fragrance Hamper: This hamper, featuring soothing incense sticks and aromatic essentials, is a perfect gift for anyone who loves creating a relaxing, fragrant atmosphere.
Priced at Rs 799. Available online.