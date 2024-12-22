The ultimate holiday beauty gift guide: Skincare, makeup, and haircare for a radiant glow

House Of Makeup has introduced DAWN TO DAWN Super-Stay Liquid Lipsticks, which are 100 per cent kiss-proof! These new nude shades are here to stay—and so is your lipstick. With shades like Candy Frost, Glazed Nut, and Honey Coral, you’ll find the perfect hue for every festive look. It’s hydrating and long-lasting as well.

Priced at Rs 599. Available online.