The ultimate holiday beauty gift guide: Skincare, makeup, and haircare for a radiant glow

Looking to gift something fabulous this holiday season? We’ve got you covered with a curated list of the best beauty products that will leave everyone glowing. From skincare saviours to makeup must-haves, here’s your ultimate guide to holiday beauty gifting—because nothing says ‘I love you’ like the gift of flawless skin and fabulous hair!

1. Glitter, glimmer, glam

Simply Nam Pixie Dust Glitter Glow (Starlight)
Simply Nam Pixie Dust Glitter Glow (Starlight)Arwa Bhavnagarwala

Add a little sparkle to your season with Simply Nam Pixie Dust Glitter Glow (Starlight). Whether you’re going for a soft glow or all-out glam, this liquid-to-powder formula is the ultimate way to add some shine to your festive look.

Price on request. Available online.

2. The magic wand for glowing skin

Poshte Authentic Kansa Wand
Poshte Authentic Kansa Wand

Get ready for the ultimate self-care upgrade with Poshte Authentic Kansa Wand. This Kansa Wand, crafted from copper, tin, and zinc, improves circulation, balances your skin’s pH, and gives you that radiant, lit-from-within glow. It’s not just a beauty tool; it’s an ancient wellness ritual!

Price on request. Available online.

3. Setting spray that’s got your back

e.l.f Cosmetics Power Grip Dewy Setting Spray
e.l.f Cosmetics Power Grip Dewy Setting SprayTroy Covey

Shine bright like a diamond with e.l.f Cosmetics Power Grip Dewy Setting Spray. This bi-phase setting spray grips your makeup and boosts moisture for a dewy, glowing finish that lasts all day. Infused with skincare heroes like aloe, hyaluronic acid, and green tea oil, it’s basically your makeup’s BFF.

Priced at Rs 2,190. Available online.

4. Superstay lips for the win

DAWN TO DAWN Super-Stay Liquid Lipsticks
DAWN TO DAWN Super-Stay Liquid Lipsticks

House Of Makeup has introduced DAWN TO DAWN Super-Stay Liquid Lipsticks, which are 100 per cent kiss-proof! These new nude shades are here to stay—and so is your lipstick. With shades like Candy Frost, Glazed Nut, and Honey Coral, you’ll find the perfect hue for every festive look. It’s hydrating and long-lasting as well.

Priced at Rs 599. Available online.

5. Hydration in a bottle

d’you inbalance Hydrating Tonic
d’you inbalance Hydrating Tonic

Think of d’you inbalance Hydrating Tonic as a hydrating liquid moisturiser in a bottle. This milky mist not only nourishes your skin but fights the effects of ‘inflammaging’ (yes, that’s a thing!). It’s the perfect de-stressor for your skin, delivering moisture and antioxidant protection in one delightful spray.

Priced at Rs 2,100. Available online.

6. Your makeup’s new best friend

Type Beauty Get Even Moisturizing Primer
Type Beauty Get Even Moisturizing Primer

Want a flawless base? Try Type Beauty Get Even Moisturizing Primer for dark spots and dullness. This moisturising primer with an orange tint neutralises dark spots and pigmentation, leaving you with glowing, even skin. It’s the perfect prep for your makeup and a secret weapon for brightening dull skin.

Priced at Rs 1,150. Available online.

7. Floral bliss in a bottle

Bath & Body Works’ Brightest Bloom Collection
Bath & Body Works’ Brightest Bloom Collection

Bask in the luxurious scent of fresh flowers and crisp woods with Bath & Body Works’ Brightest Bloom Collection. This beautifully fragrant collection blends lily of the valley, jasmine sambac, and garden carnations to give you that perfect garden-fresh vibe. It’s floral, it’s fresh, and it’s ideal for Christmas gifting.

Price on request. Available online.

8. Lock in the glow

Quench Mon Cherry Ultra Light Gel Moisturiser
Quench Mon Cherry Ultra Light Gel Moisturiser

For skin that’s soft, hydrated, and glowing, Quench Mon Cherry Ultra Light Gel Moisturiser is a game-changer. Infused with cherry blossom, grapefruit, and moringa oil, it brightens, nourishes, and locks in moisture for hours. Plus, the added niacinamide and hyaluronic acid are a skin-care dream team.

Priced at Rs 599. Available online.

9. Scent the season

Diptyque Fleur de Peau Holiday Edition Eau de Parfum
Diptyque Fleur de Peau Holiday Edition Eau de Parfum

Capture the essence of the season with Diptyque Fleur de Peau Holiday Edition Eau de Parfum. With musky notes and a touch of romance, it’s a luxurious gift that will have them feeling festive every time they spritz. Plus, it’s adorned with glittering gold packaging—how festive is that?

Priced at Rs 17,300. Available online.

10. Get thicker hair

Dove
Dove

For fuller, denser hair without the drama. Dove’s new Dove Scalp+Hair Therapy Density Boost Revitalizing Scalp Serum is clinically proven to boost hair density in just eight weeks, giving you a thicker, healthier mane. Powered by niacinamide and zinc-peptides, this beauty essential works its magic while you sleep.

Priced at Rs 609. Available online.

