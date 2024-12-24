Pamper the skin this season with the goodness of organic products

Winter is here and there is no better time for skin care than this time of the year. Since your skin needs all the more love and pampering, owing to the harsh season, it is indeed the right time to feed your skin with all the enriching oils, butters, plant extracts via the good old organic products that have ‘aged’ to meet the demands of the forever busy audience of today. We tried to research and curate some effective organic skincare products, so that you don’t have to do the research and can only focus on pampering your skin!
This Vitamin C+E Moisturizer from Dot & Key is already a favourite of many. Infused with triple Vitamin C, Sicilian blood orange and shea butter, this daily use moisturiser is said to help in reducing dullness, treating pigmentation and fading dark spots along with providing a healthy, non-sticky moisturisation for soft skin. Being lightweight and non-comedogenic, it's suitable for oily, combination and normal skin.
INR 495. Available online.
Juicy Chemistry’s Australian Sandalwood and Myrrh Night Cream has an organic blend of sandalwood, myrrh along with plant butters and oils that help deeply moisturise dry skin, delays the signs of ageing, and improves both the skin's texture and tonicity over time.
INR 488. Available online.
This newly launched homegrown label Deep.Love.Skin. emphasises on building ‘skin immunity’ by strengthening one’s skin inside out making way for healthy, radiant, problem-free skin. If you are tired of acne-prone, irritated skin, and even tired of using products that have given minimal results, their Encalm cream is your go-to solution for oily, acne-prone, and combination. Powered by chamomile flowers and vetiver root extract and hill-grown turmeric, the ingredients naturally arrive with oil-controlling properties. Because of their powerful anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antibacterial qualities, the ingredients help prevent further acne-breakouts, soothe irritated skin, and even out skin tone.
INR 575. Available online.
Remember those times when our grandmothers literally forced us to apply malai (milk cream) to get the softest skin? But that was a lot of effort, honestly. Not anymore. Nat Habit’s freshly whipped all-day Malai moisturiser, super-activated with a four-step ayurvedic process. Prepared daily in their ayurvedic kitchen with copper-washed ghee, fresh raw milk, aloe vera, fruits, herbs and cold-pressed oils, the malai cream gives enhanced nutrition, deep moisture, youthful boost and active sun protection.
Rs 252. Available online.
While red wine is a popular drink during winter parties, did you know that they are great for your skin health too? Scrub Naturals’ Red wine soap, which is alkaline free, made of glycerin, shea butter, red wine and collagen is absolutely the first pick for your winter. You can use it on your face and body. It is an anti-ageing bar which tightens your skin and makes you glow.
INR 269. Available online.