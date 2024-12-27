Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for December 27 to January 2

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 19)

New ideas brewing in your mind are very fruitful. Don’t allow bumps in the road to hinder your progress. Clear your communication problems with others. All your materialistic needs will be fulfilled in magical and unexpected ways. An act of kindness will go a long way. Plans wisely executed will lead to financial abundance and relocations. Lucky colours: Red, orange

TAURUS (Apr 20-May 20)

Joy through spiritual growth will enhance your connection with the divine power. Answers to all your unanswered questions are through meditation. You can manifest the life you want. What you need will magically appear. A successful new beginning will lead to action and great passion. Lucky colours: Sky blue, navy blue

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Follow your passion and be ready to face any challenge. New opportunities for excitement and adventure are going to be the highlight. It’s time to act upon your plans. Creativity will be rewarded in the most luxurious and abundant ways. The divine light will pour its mercy, and you will be able to manifest whatever you wish for. There will be successful new beginnings. Lucky colour: Purple

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Committed romantic relationships will sweep you off your feet. Situations and topics will make your heart flutter. There are better courses of action available. Working alone may not be the best answer. Review all details before proceeding ahead. It’s time to face your fears. Listen to your intuition. Lucky colours: White, light blue

LEO (July 23-Aug 22)

The destiny gods will favour you now. Thrive through the power of positive thinking. Your success will inspire others. Move quickly and choose logic over emotions, both in your personal and professional life. Awards, rewards, scholarships, or promotions are on the cards. Lucky colours: White, cream, yellow, grey

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sep 22)

Believe in yourself and take the leap of faith. Listen to your heart and do what gives you joy. For those who wish to follow their creative passion, believe in yourself. A great deal of activities with sudden and immediate results will keep you engaged. Go after what you want. You will attract helpful and powerful people. Lucky colours: Rust orange, brown

LIBRA (Sep 23-Oct 22)

Life is wonderful. Thrive through the power of positive thinking. A situation in life will arise that will require a quick decision. Overanalysing the issue is not needed. Find a solution, as success is coming only through objective compromise. With a forgiving and a healing energy, move on. Lucky colour: Yellow

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21)

A situation has ended, and you are finally free. New opportunities for happiness will now follow. Put the past behind you. Life is wonderful; thrive through the power of positive thinking. New resources of money, time, or support are on the cards. A change in job or a promotion is foreseen. Lucky colour: Salmon pink

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21)

Stand up for what you believe in. Your strength is your kindness, self-confidence and a forgiving heart. Move on in your personal and professional life. On the work front, there is a better course of action available. Review all your details and choose to follow the enlightened path. Beware of fake people and face your fears. Trust your intuition for guidance. Lucky colours: White, blue, green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19)

This is the most joyful time of your life; make a wish, and your dreams will turn into reality. For those who have been fighting a legal battle for justice and equality, don’t give up so soon, as the ruling will be made in your favour. There will be great career advancement in the days to come. Your success will be acknowledged by everyone. Lucky colours: Red, black, white, golden.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18)

regarding a relationship is on the cards. Working multiple jobs or projects at once can be a little taxing. As long as you have a million-dollar smile and the ability to make your work fun, you will sail through. For those who are in love or seeking companionship, deep emotional commitments will create ripples in your heart. Lucky colours: Teal green, pink

PISCES (Feb 19-Mar 20)

Embrace your inner child. On the work front, wisdom and objectivity are very important. Stay in your integrity. A situation will call for an honest and open communication. With the power of psychic insights, reflection and meditation, you shall be able to gain valuable information. Be at peace as you are on the right path. Lucky colours: Silver, all shades of green