Glow into the New Year: Essential beauty products to refresh your routine

As we step into the New Year, it’s time to refresh your beauty routine with the latest products that promise to elevate your glow. From nourishing lipsticks to luxurious skincare, these beauty essentials are sure to make you feel fabulous all year long.
Vedic Pride’s all-skin facewash is a gentle, non-foaming Ayurvedic cleanser designed for every skin type, especially sensitive skin. Enriched with a blend of herbs, oils, pink kaolin clay, and butter, this eco-friendly formula effortlessly removes dirt, makeup, and pollution, leaving your skin soft and hydrated. Infused with nano and plant stem cell technologies, it protects against environmental damage while locking in moisture. The result is smoother, healthier skin with every wash. Perfect for those seeking a natural yet effective skincare solution.
Priced at Rs 900. Available online.
Plump and define with Prishé’s revolutionary lip liner. With shades designed for Indian skin tones, this eight-hour formula nourishes lips with Vitamin E and Almond Oil.
Priced at Rs 749. Available online.
Add a pop of colour with Lamel’s Flamy Fever Gel Blush. The smooth formula transitions into a powdery finish for a flawless look.
Priced at Rs 595. Available online.
Get that lit-from-within glow with Makeup Revolution’s Bright Light Glow Drops. Packed with Squalane and Hyaluronic Acid, it delivers hydration and radiance.
Priced at Rs 1,250. Available online.
Keep your skin hydrated and smooth with Youneek Pro Science’s lightweight moisturiser, packed with Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E. This non-greasy formula provides all-day hydration, creating the perfect base for makeup that lasts through every festive celebration. Say hello to glowing, flawless skin!
Price on request. Available online.
Swiss Beauty Craze Seriously Slayer Makeup Kit is the ultimate beauty kit for a flawless finish. With everything from eye shadow to lip colour, this kit is perfect for a quick transformation.
Priced at Rs 1,411. Available online.
Anastasia Beverly Hills’ new Coloured Liquid Liner is your go-to for vibrant, all-day eye looks! This water-resistant, highly pigmented formula glides on smoothly with a soft felt-tip applicator, giving you precision and bold, long-lasting colour. Choose from five stunning shades — Aubergine, Brown, Burgundy, Navy Blue, and White for flawless, matte lines that stay put.
Priced at Rs 3,000. Available online.
For a high-definition matte finish that lasts all day, RENEE Prime Matte Lipstick is your go-to. Infused with Shea butter and Vitamin E, this lipstick provides intense colour payoff while keeping lips soft and hydrated. It’s perfect for any occasion.
Priced at Rs 299. Available online.
Give your hair the TLC it deserves with this 3-in-1 elixir from Fix My Curls. Infused with golden seaweed and 11 oils, it protects, nourishes, and adds shine.
Priced at Rs 770. Available online.
For a lip colour that cares as much as it glams, Real Ritual’s Crème Matte Lipstick combines Vitamin E and Shea Butter for a luxurious, hydrating finish.
Priced at Rs 999. Available online.
Say goodbye to smudges with Fashion Colour Non-Transfer Lip Gloss. This non-transfer lip gloss not only provides a vibrant matte finish but also nourishes your lips with a silky smooth texture.
Priced at Rs 595. Available online.