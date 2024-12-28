Glow into the New Year: Essential beauty products to refresh your routine

Vedic Pride’s all-skin facewash is a gentle, non-foaming Ayurvedic cleanser designed for every skin type, especially sensitive skin. Enriched with a blend of herbs, oils, pink kaolin clay, and butter, this eco-friendly formula effortlessly removes dirt, makeup, and pollution, leaving your skin soft and hydrated. Infused with nano and plant stem cell technologies, it protects against environmental damage while locking in moisture. The result is smoother, healthier skin with every wash. Perfect for those seeking a natural yet effective skincare solution.

Priced at Rs 900. Available online.