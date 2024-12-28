Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here’s your yearly oracle guidance for 2025

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 19)

New beginnings are foreseen, and the delays of the past are coming to a conclusive end. There will be a major change in the direction. Many of you will be travelling to other destinations for the highest good. During the first half of the year, wisdom and objectivity are important. It is better to stay in your integrity as a situation will arise that will call for open communication. You will have to take some important decisions during the first half of the year. Choose logic over emotions. The second half of the year demands teamwork. You will be experiencing unexpected help and timely intervention from people around. On the work front, working with others in a cooperative manner will bring great results. The year will end on a positive note with love, romance, and compatibility from the highest universe.

TAURUS (Apr 20-May 20)

The first half of the year will be time for swift action. Develop a plan and know exactly how to carry it forward. The universe will encourage you to follow your mind over your heart. You are a person who is able to accomplish many tasks at once, and this is an asset you must work on. The wheel of fortune will favour you by making things easier for you. New beginnings will mark the end of delays. There will be a change in the direction of a path that will be for your benefit. The second half of the year is all about celebrations and endurance. There will be abundant rewards. A new house turning into a beautiful home is foreseen. Channel your quest for finding the highest good. Safeguard your aura from evil eyes and ask for help from spiritual guides. Forgive those who haven’t been a part of your success journey, and detox your body, mind, and soul.

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Your plans will flourish and grow as long as you give them your devoted attention and love. If your focus is on family matters, such as relationships, children, or pregnancy, you can be assured of happy outcomes. Your career and words will also prove successful. Your interest in beautiful, luxurious, or artful pursuits is well rewarded. While your ability to nurture others is wonderful, don’t forget to care for yourself. A happy news of a child or something related to your children will call for celebrations. New resources of money, time, or support are foreseen. A change in job or a promotion will change your life and finances for good. Surrounding yourself with wise teachers and gurus is advisable. This will be an important time for your career rather than relationships. The universe will promise you a great retirement life, provided you focus on your career.

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

It’s time to change your life. The first half of the year represents a need to leave behind old belief systems and ways of doing things that have become stale and out of date. The universe is telling you that you can no longer procrastinate on making the changes that you know deep down that you need to make. Suddenly, everything is crystal clear to you. Change is inevitable if you are to grow and evolve. Embrace this new direction in your life, as it’s liberating and exciting. You need not go through this transformation alone. Your guardian angels can help you find a new meaning in your life. Love and blessings will fill your life; harmonious relationships with family members and the promise of a happily ever after are foreseen. The universe is on your side.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22)

In the first half of the year, your situation may seem to be limited or not what you had hoped for. But there is more than what meets the eye. Open your eyes to all possibilities. Spend time in meditation with the knowledge that any disillusionment you feel is meant to urge you into self-reflection, leading to a happier life. For those who wish to pursue their dreams in the creative field, take the leap of faith. New projects and roles will be offered; stay stable and efficient. During the second half of the year, monitor your health, aura, and karmas. Be very clear before taking any decision. A need for detox is advisable. Expect relationships with others to develop to a new level. Any cycle or intuitive information that arises is reliable and relatable. During the last two months, face your fears and trust only your intuitions for accurate guidance.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sep 22)

The beginning of the year sees major career advancement. You will be ready to follow your passion. Opportunities for excitement and adventure are headed your way. This is something that you have prepared for and have been hoping would happen. Show everyone how amazing you are. You will be ready to embrace life. Be at peace, as the universe is aligned with you. You will be finally free in the second half of the year. Put the past behind you and learn to embrace the future. You will have the power to nurture yourself and those you love. You have the ability to make anything more beautiful. Your practical and wise advice is something everybody will look up to. Overall, the year looks promising and a little challenging initially. However, you will learn to stand on your feet and become a better version and a better person in the years to come.

LIBRA (Sep 23-Oct 22)

Your worry related to your future is unnecessary. Focus on the outcome you desire, and release any feeling of regret, guilt, or worry. Things may not have turned out the way you expected, but now is the time to trust that the universe has something better in store for you. Joy through spiritual connection and spiritual growth will be the highlight of the first half of 2025. You want to be the light to others, and for that, you must enlighten yourself both religiously and spiritually. All the answers to your unanswered prayers will come through meditation. A big situation in the past has come to a conclusive end, and during the second half, you shall make a conscious effort to walk out of the untied ropes. Reflection and meditation will provide valuable information. You can be at peace as you are someone who only focuses on what you want.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21)

The beginning of the year will see an excellent opportunity being offered to you. You may adopt a new interest or passion. This is the time to get to work. Choose professional career advancement over personal gains. In the first half of the year, things will move at a fast pace. All delays will be over, and sky will be the limit. It could feel as though there are too many things going on at once, so it will be necessary to stay grounded. It is important to have an organised plan so that things don’t spin out of control. It is a good time to promote yourself. Choose the right path over the fast lane. A very big dream of yours will come to fruition. For those who have been fighting a legal battle since long, stick to your decision, as the verdict will be in your favour. Overall, this is going to be a year full of emotional, professional, and personal highs and lows.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21)

Live a balanced life. Reduce your stress for the sake of protecting your health. Release any feeling of guilt and remove unnecessary obligations from your schedule. Your current challenges may feel burdensome, but there is a great deal to learn from the situation. This will be a time of growth that will make you stronger. Ask your guardian angels to place helpful people at your side. In your personal life, committed romantic relationships will sweep you off your feet. Love will make you a better person. A sudden revelation will offer you freedom. An engagement ceremony, marriage, or a grand celebration to announce the union of two souls is foreseen. Love and blessings will fill your life. You will find the purpose of your life with the blessings of your elders. Relocation to a better place with a promise of promotion is on the cards.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19)

The year 2025 begins with the promise of a committed romantic relationship. Be prepared to be swept off your feet. You will be falling in love, and it can also herald creative or artistic proposals. Someone who is the champion of emotions, artistic, and well read will enter your life. This will be a person who is in love with love itself and anything romantic, optimistic, sophisticated, and introspective. There will be engagements and weddings for many. This is also the time to stay grounded. Do not get carried away during the first half of the year. During this phase, it will be safe to trust people who are offering their unconditional love and affection towards you. The second half of the year looks equally interesting. Determination and self-control will lead to career advancement. The year will end with the confidence that you can do anything now.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18)

The beginning of the year exhibits your great strength and compassion. You are far stronger than you may believe. Be clear on what you want and take action. A need for detoxification of your body, mind, and soul is on the cards. It is very important to keep your chakras balanced. Taking a small break or a vacation to embrace your inner child is the need of the hour. New friends or rescinded relationships with your old friends will be the highlight during the first half of the year. During the second half of the year, your plans will work out well as expected. Hire people to help you out during this phase, as your health is more important than accomplishing your task. If your focus is on family matters such as relationships, children, or pregnancy, you can be assured of happy outcomes.

PISCES (Feb 19-Mar 20)

The first half of the year encourages you to do what you love. Follow your passion and do your very best work. The task at hand can be a joyful experience and may bring recognition or financial rewards. This is a time of great personal growth in your career or artistic endeavours. Working with others in a happy and cooperative manner is important. Safeguard yourself, as more and more people will be jealous of your growth during this phase. Surround yourself with people who can comfort you and heal you during this period. The second half of the year looks very promising. You will be rewarded with an award, scholarship or a promotion. A once-in-alifetime opportunity will be offered to you. Indulge in beautiful things in life, like buying a luxurious car, investing in a house, or getting yourself a nice piece of jewellery.