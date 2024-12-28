The History of New Year’s Resolutions: A tradition of renewal

The tradition of making New Year’s resolutions dates back thousands of years, rooted in ancient customs that celebrated the transition from one year to the next. The earliest known practice is attributed to the Babylonians around 4,000 years ago. Their New Year, celebrated in mid-March during the festival of Akitu, marked the start of the farming season. Babylonians would make promises to their gods, often pledging to pay debts or return borrowed items, as a way to secure favor for the year ahead.

Similarly, ancient Romans contributed significantly to the evolution of New Year’s resolutions. In 46 BCE, Julius Caesar restructured the calendar, establishing January 1 as the start of the year. January was named after Janus, the two-faced Roman god of beginnings and transitions. Romans believed Janus could look both backward to the past and forward to the future. To honor him, they made promises of self-improvement and pledged loyalty to their emperor at the beginning of the year, setting a precedent for future resolution-making.

In medieval Europe, the Christian practice of making resolutions took the form of a solemn vow during the Feast of the Circumcision on January 1. Knights would renew their oaths of chivalry, while others reflected on their spiritual lives and committed to improving their faith-based practices.

The modern concept of resolutions shifted during the 18th and 19th centuries, especially with the influence of Protestant traditions emphasising self-discipline and personal improvement. By this time, resolutions moved away from religious undertones and became more secular. The idea of self-improvement became widely popular, reflecting the cultural shift toward individualism.

Today, New Year’s resolutions are a global phenomenon, with millions setting goals to improve their health, relationships, careers, and habits. While modern resolutions often focus on personal achievements rather than spiritual obligations, they remain a reflection of the ancient desire to use the start of a new year as an opportunity for renewal and growth.

Despite their enduring popularity, studies show that many resolutions are abandoned by February. However, the practice itself is a testament to humanity's universal hope for betterment—a legacy that connects us to ancient civilisations striving for progress and transformation with each passing year.