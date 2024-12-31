A very demure, very cutesy year-end: 2024’s most adorable hair trends

As we bid farewell to 2024, it’s clear that this year was all about embracing the cute—from coquette fashion to soft, charming beauty trends. And if you thought this "cute-core" moment was a passing fad, think again. The season’s most fashionable hair trends are all about keeping things demure, playful, and irresistibly adorable. If celebrity experts are to go by, you’ll see everything from bow-studded updos to glam pigtails, whether you're cozied up by the fire or shaking it on the dancefloor this New Year's Eve.
Updo with a bow
2024 has been the year of bows—and what better way to end the year than with a glamorous spin on this beloved accessory? Whether you're sporting a sleek bun or a voluminous ponytail, the bow adds a touch of playful elegance.
Tip: To perfect the updo, gather your hair at the crown and secure it into a ponytail or bun. For extra flair, use the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler to add waves to your ponytail and finish with a post-style serum from Schwarzkopf Professional for a polished hold.
Glam pigtails
Pigtails are back, baby—and they’re going glam! Perfect for holiday lounging or turning heads at your NYE bash, this look is all about volume and movement. From the red carpet to your living room, this style is poised for a major comeback.
Tip: Start by drying your hair until it’s about 80 per cent dry after using heat protection spray, then use a multi-styler opting for the large barrel brush to create volume. Once fully dry, use the Corrale straightener in a back-and-forth motion to give your pigtails that mermaid-worthy wave. For an extra touch of sweetness, tie a bow around each pigtail.
Defined natural curls
Let’s hear it for the curls! This holiday season, it’s all about embracing and enhancing natural curls with volume that screams party-ready glamour. Whether you’re dancing the night away or just enjoying a cozy family get-together, defined curls are always a showstopper.
Tip: For the perfect curly blowout, use Fix My Curls heat protect SOTC and then dry the hair with the wave+curl attachment. It’ll help you dry each curl to perfection while maintaining volume at the crown for that ‘I just woke up like this’ effortless chic.
The modern flicky bob
Who doesn’t love a bob? This classic cut is getting a playful update with a flicked-out twist. A slick, flicky bob brings out your best features while keeping things cute and fresh. Celebrities like Kelly Rowland and Selena Gomez have been rocking this style—and now it's your turn!
Tip: Start by creating a deep side part and blow-dry your hair with a hair dryer. Then, smooth out your hair using a Philips straightener, flicking the ends outward for a polished yet playful look that’s bound to turn heads.
Half-up, half-down braided beauty
Sometimes, keeping things simple can be the most chic. A half-up, half-down braided style is the perfect balance of laid-back and glamorous. Just ask Halle Bailey, who rocked this style to perfection this season. Whether you’re hitting the holiday party circuit or simply catching up with friends, this style will keep you looking effortlessly cute.
Tip: To achieve this look, create a half-up, half-down style, braiding the top section while leaving the rest of your hair loose. For extra volume, use the Dyson Supersonic Nural dryer to enhance curls at the crown, keeping the rest of your hair soft and defined.