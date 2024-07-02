Five beauty products to keep you glowing this summer

Juicy Chemistry has come up with its natural powerhouse of hydrating and soothing properties in its new Bulgarian Rose Water. It balances the skin’s pH and the excess oil from the surface is reduced. It not only cleanses the pores but also evens out the skin tone. It is enriched with anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial and antiseptic properties, which protect your skin and rejuvenate it. Whether used as a toner, a refreshing mist, or a base for favourite skincare products, this versatile gem infuses the skin with a burst of moisture and a delightful hint of rose fragrance.