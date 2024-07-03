Five unique and thoughtful gifts to delight newlyweds

Elevate your wedding festivities with the blend of tradition and innovation from JCPL by Clay Craft. Introducing the TEXTURES collection, India’s first ceramic digital printed tableware, crafted to make special moments unforgettable. Ideal for the HoReCa industry, this collection features classic and contemporary designs, each piece meticulously created using AI and cutting-edge digital printing technology. The result? Intricate, textured surfaces that add a touch of elegance to every meal. Whether it is a lavish spread or simple comfort food, every dish looks Instagram-worthy on these exquisite pieces.

Price ranges between Rs 10,000 and 12,000. Available online.