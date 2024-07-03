Five unique and thoughtful gifts to delight newlyweds

As the much awaited wedding season is here, it is time to find the perfect gift for the happy couple. Whether you are going to the wedding or sending your love from a distance, a thoughtful gift is a great way to celebrate this special occasion. From classic to modern, we have put together a list of the thoughtful wedding gifts from various brands that are sure to delight.
Rose holds cultural significance in various religions, including Hinduism, Christianity and Islam, as it symbolises the celebration of love and commitment. For this wedding season, MMTC-PAMP’s Rose Pendant made from the purest 24K gold with 999.9+ (99.99%+) purity is the perfect gift for your loved ones. It is made with the finest Swiss craftsmanship, depicting 108 large and 1,008 small rose petals. The oval-shaped pendant is crafted from 2 grams of gold. Rs 16,060. Available online.
Colorbar’s Sinful Matte Lipcolor: Matte Lipstick that is so rich, so silky, so bold – it is practically the best to accentuate and add that glamour to the look one wants to pull off for their special day! Every stroke of Sinful Matte Lipcolor is creamy and lightweight to give a luxurious matte finish with an intense colour that screams boldness and beauty. No need to worry about the lip makeup fading as this matte lip colour gives a powerful blast of long-lasting, smudge-proof, and transfer-proof colour. One can wear it comfortably throughout the night from the photographs to the pheras, and this will complement all throughout. Infused with sea fennel wax, this lipstick also gives an ultra-soft touch to your lips. Available in 24 stunning shades, this lipstick will make every bride beam with pride.
Priced at Rs 1,200. Available online.
L'Oréal Paris Panorama Mascara is designed to give lashes a fanned-out effect and accentuate the beauty of the eyes. Its advanced formula and new multi-level bristle brush that catches every lash ensures they are beautifully coated and defined. Infused with L’Oréal Paris’ exclusive 5 percent STRETCHFLEX™ COMPLEX technology, this mascara seamlessly stretches and extends, volumising each lash for a fully fanned–out panoramic effect. For the bride, it's a perfect way to enhance her look not just on the big day, but for all the special moments that follow.
Priced at Rs 999. Available online.
Discover the ancient secret to glowing skin with Kanaka Thailam by Arya Vaiya Pharmacy. Infused with beauty berry and red sandalwood, this serum nourishes and protects your skin from environmental stressors. It is enriched with Ayurvedic herbs like Madhuka and Rakta chandana, and promises a radiant complexion while combating pigmentation and suntan. This is a thoughtful and unique gift for newlyweds, offering them a luxurious start to their journey with radiant and healthy skin.
Priced at Rs 700. Available online.
Elevate your wedding festivities with the blend of tradition and innovation from JCPL by Clay Craft. Introducing the TEXTURES collection, India’s first ceramic digital printed tableware, crafted to make special moments unforgettable. Ideal for the HoReCa industry, this collection features classic and contemporary designs, each piece meticulously created using AI and cutting-edge digital printing technology. The result? Intricate, textured surfaces that add a touch of elegance to every meal. Whether it is a lavish spread or simple comfort food, every dish looks Instagram-worthy on these exquisite pieces.
Price ranges between Rs 10,000 and 12,000. Available online.