Six ways to unwind after a stressful day

It is quite crucial to maintain a balance between work and personal life and recognise when it's time to stop working. Our body protects us from all the overwork we do but eventually, there comes a time when we’ll drain out. Here are some ways you can inculcate balance in your daily lives and relax:
A stroll amidst nature can heal you from all the stress and help your body relax. While it's quite challenging to find nature amid the busy streets of a city, a walk in any tranquil, open space can work wonders. The main aim is to ease yourself up. This can also help you reduce your screen time during your leisure.
Inculcating meditation in daily life can be immensely effective and will help reduce stress to a great extent. Well, I know it's easier said than done, our concentration levels have dropped significantly, making it difficult to sit for proper meditation. However, we can sit silently for an hour or so without any distractions or interruptions. This will calm the nerves, cultivate patience and help you release all the stress.
One of the crucial requirements is to have a good conversation at the end of the day. Communication can free you from all the stress and problems, and give potential solutions regarding the same. Go out and meet your friends and family and talk all your heart out, the release of emotions will free you from all the stress caused at work.
Journalling is one of the best ways of expressing and releasing your pent-up emotions. All you need are a pen and paper, and no one’s stopping you. Writing down the things that happened in a day will help you to de-stress from all the pressure that work brings along. Journaling can also serve as a record, allowing you to keep memories for future nostalgia.
Give time to things you love to do. After an eventful day, doing something that increases your dopamine definitely helps with all the stress of work. It can be anything including gardening, writing, cooking or even listening to music. The happiness that hobbies bring along will surely overpower the acquired stress from work.
Sleep is the ultimate answer for all your stress. After a long day, give your body some rest and maintain 7-9 hours of sleep cycle every day. Overworking one’s body will lead to burnout and it cannot help you be productive. So, relaxing and getting the proper amount of sleep is vital. Today, we often suffer from insomnia due to excessive screen time, making stress and anxiety part of their lives.
Focus on the goal instead of perfection, only then can you, relieve yourself from added stress in life. At the end of the day, keeping a healthy mind and body is all that matters. Thus, by inculcating any of these in your day-to-day routine, you’ll achieve a good work-life balance.
(Written by Bristi Dey)