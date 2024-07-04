Discover the latest in beauty: From bold mascaras to anti-aging creams

Now, you can match your mascara with the colour of your dress and create stunning party looks. Colorbar has come up with bold colours of mascara that are smudge-proof and quite convenient to use. It comes in different shades, like blue, golden, green, brown, grey, and purple. It is waterproof, dermatologically tested, and paraben and cruelty-free. The clustered and flexible wand ensures smooth application and gives a flawless look throughout the day. The classy packaging, with some shimmer is an added bonus. With these bold colours, you can create stunning party looks.

Priced at Rs 1,150. Available online.