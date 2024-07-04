Discover the latest in beauty: From bold mascaras to anti-aging creams

Discover the latest in beauty with out curated list of new launches. From innovative skincare to stunning makeup, these must-have products will elevate your beauty routine.
Now, you can match your mascara with the colour of your dress and create stunning party looks. Colorbar has come up with bold colours of mascara that are smudge-proof and quite convenient to use. It comes in different shades, like blue, golden, green, brown, grey, and purple. It is waterproof, dermatologically tested, and paraben and cruelty-free. The clustered and flexible wand ensures smooth application and gives a flawless look throughout the day. The classy packaging, with some shimmer is an added bonus. With these bold colours, you can create stunning party looks.
Priced at Rs 1,150. Available online.
Moira concealer brightens your skin by hiding all the imperfections. Its long-lasting and waterproof formula will bring out a flawless look all day long. This product is not only cruelty, and paraben-free but also gluten-free and vegan. It comes in a variety of shades, including vanilla, caramel, cream, nutty, latte, and more, allowing customers to choose based on their skin tone.
Priced at Rs 1,610. Available online
Oteria Go-to skin cream is a unisex multivitamin cream that will protect your skin from environmental damage and ensure all-day moisturisation. Enriched with Vitamin A, Vitamin E, Horse Chestnut seed extracts, and Vitamin B, it helps make your skin smooth and rejuvenated. It promises to combat aging with its advanced anti-aging formula, leaving your skin wrinkle-free and glowing. Enriched with horse chestnut extract, it has a delightful fragrance, is smooth, and absorbs quickly on application.
Priced at Rs 1,599. Available online.
Renee Ombre Oudh perfume radiates initial notes of rose, saffron, and pimento, with middle notes of oud, caramel, floral nuances, and patchouli. The base notes are amber incense, woody, and musk. It has a pleasant and soothing fragrance without being overpowering, and comes in a sophisticated packaging.
Priced at Rs 599. Available online.
— Bristi Dey