Looking for a reliable solution to achieve oil-free skin? The HD Compact Powder by MARS is your go-to product. This lightweight and mattifying compact powder is perfect for those sticky, humid days when you need an effective solution to keep the shine at bay. Formulated with ingredients like Talc and Kaolin, it excels in absorbing excess oil, leaving your skin with a smooth, matte finish, ensuring you look fresh and flawless throughout the day. Whether you have oily, combination, or dry skin, the HD Compact Powder is designed to suit every skin type and tone, blending seamlessly to enhance your natural beauty. It is 100 percent vegan and cruelty-free, allowing you to indulge in beauty without compromising your values. A product which is gentle on your skin and also kind to animals can be a standout choice for anyone looking to maintain a matte, fresh complexion.

Price on request. Available online.