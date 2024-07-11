Stay radiant and stylish with these must-have beauty products

Functional beauty brand Laneige rewrites the rules of hydration with the launch of its revamped Water Bank Moisturiser Trio. Centred around the theme of “water bank barrier-boosting hydration for all”, this innovative line offers a custom solution for every skin type. Formulated with upgraded ingredients, the new Water bank moisturizers not only deliver intense hydration but also focus on strengthening the skin’s barrier. Choose from three options — Water bank gel moisturiser, Water bank cream moisturizer, and Water bank intensive moisturiser.

Priced at Rs 3,050, for 50 ml. Available online.