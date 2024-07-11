Stay radiant and stylish with these must-have beauty products

This preppy edit has everything you need to stay glowing from your bump to your cheeks, all while keeping things fun and easy. Whether you’re a seasoned makeup maven or a newbie navigating the world of blush and mascara, this list has something for you.
Calling all lipstick lovers! Craving bold, long-lasting colour without sacrificing comfort? Look no further than the Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lipstick. This luxurious formula delivers a burst of pigment in a single swipe, ensuring your lips stay flawlessly bold for hours. Enriched with hyaluronic acid, it offers unexpected eight-hour hydration, keeping your lips soft and comfortable despite rain or shine.
Price starts at Rs 2,200. Available online.
Pregnancy is a beautiful journey, but it can also leave its mark (literally). Fight back against stretch marks with this natural wonder — AreoVeda Stretch Mark cream. Made with love (and striover, sodium hyaluronate, ghee and cryo coffee!), it reduces the appearance of stretch marks, soothes itchy skin, and keeps your bump moisturised and radiant.
Priced at Rs 299. Available online.
Functional beauty brand Laneige rewrites the rules of hydration with the launch of its revamped Water Bank Moisturiser Trio. Centred around the theme of “water bank barrier-boosting hydration for all”, this innovative line offers a custom solution for every skin type. Formulated with upgraded ingredients, the new Water bank moisturizers not only deliver intense hydration but also focus on strengthening the skin’s barrier. Choose from three options — Water bank gel moisturiser, Water bank cream moisturizer, and Water bank intensive moisturiser.
Priced at Rs 3,050, for 50 ml. Available online.
Shryoan Dual Kajal Eyeliner Pen is a makeup bag must-have. Featuring two shades (black and a shade of your choice — nude, white, or brown), it lets you create both precise lines and dramatic smoky effects. Plus, the long-lasting, richly pigmented formula glides on smoothly and stays put without smudging. Priced at Rs 349. Available online.
Calling all lipstick lovers who demand staying power. Max Factor Lipfinity liquid lipstick - Charming is a two-step system that features an intensely pigmented liquid colour and a moisturising balm for a bold, flawless pout that lasts up to 24 hours. Coffee date to cocktails, this lippie won’t let you down. Priced at Rs 1100. Available online.
Gush Squishy Blush — serum-infused blush — is all about pigment and fun. The lightweight formula blends like a dream (thanks to its adorable squishy packaging), leaving a healthy flush of colour that flatters everyone. Plus, it’s goof-proof — perfect for makeup newbies and pros alike.
Priced at Rs 799. Available online.