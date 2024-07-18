Actor Entrepreneur Kriti Sanon speaks about skincare ahead of the anniversary of her brand

Actor–entrepreneur Kriti Sanon is known not only for the innovative choice of roles on-screen but also for delving into much-required skincare products for the people through her brand HYPHEN which she formed along with other partners. Since then she, the Chief Customer Officer is credited to have launched innovative products like the newly viral All I Need Lipscreen. As the venture is soon to celebrate its first anniversary, we catch up with Kriti for a quick chat on skincare essentials, the road ahead, and more.

Excerpts: