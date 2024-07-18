Actor Entrepreneur Kriti Sanon speaks about skincare ahead of the anniversary of her brand
Actor–entrepreneur Kriti Sanon is known not only for the innovative choice of roles on-screen but also for delving into much-required skincare products for the people through her brand HYPHEN which she formed along with other partners. Since then she, the Chief Customer Officer is credited to have launched innovative products like the newly viral All I Need Lipscreen. As the venture is soon to celebrate its first anniversary, we catch up with Kriti for a quick chat on skincare essentials, the road ahead, and more.
Excerpts:
What is your head-to-toe summer skincare routine?
First, I use a moisturising cleanser, then a hydrating serum, and always put on a light sunscreen because it's so important. I also make sure to use our All I Need Lipscreen which is one of my favorite products we've created. Taking care of the body is key, so I use a moisturiser to keep my skin hydrated.
While Sunscreens are common, a lip balm with SPF is innovative. How was that curated?
We sometimes forget that our lips need SPF too and there aren't many lip products with SPF. That's why, we knew we had to make something that not only keeps our lips hydrated but also protects them from the sun.
With several industry colleagues turning entrepreneurs, do you think you started your journey a little late?
No, absolutely not. I've always been a multi-tasker. From being an actor to venturing into entrepreneurship with HYPHEN, The Tribe, and Blue Butterfly Films, I've embraced various roles. Although I've always had an interest in skincare, it wasn't until I reached my 30s that I realised the importance of taking better care of my skin. This led me to delve deeper into learning about new skincare ingredients. It was during this time that I recognised the skincare industry's potential and identified a gap where effective and affordable skincare products were lacking. This realisation inspired me to launch HYPHEN.
There is a misconception about celebrities endorsing products but not using them. Do you use the products from your range?
It’s very natural when you put your heart and soul into creating a brand, you want to be part of every step. Honestly, I'm the first to try out all our products. When we started HYPHEN, I was clear that I wanted to be involved in every stage, from researching and deciding on ingredients to texture, packaging, and even marketing. I listen to every bit of feedback, requests, and ideas from our customers, making sure we tailor our products to meet their needs.
Do you think the fair-skinned frenzy still exists?
The obsession with fair skin is a thing of the past. Also, I am against such false notions and I will never promote this. I believe that everyone should feel comfortable in their own skin.
What does your night-time skin routine look like?
A gentle cleanser to wash away the dirt and oil; and an exfoliator to keep my skin smooth. After that, I apply moisturiser to keep it hydrated and always use lip balm. Sometimes, I also add Retinal to my routine for extra benefits like reducing wrinkles and boosting collagen production.
With your skin going through a variety of make-up products, how do you ensure healthy skin?
With the constant use of makeup and long hours of wear, maintaining healthy skin is paramount. For me, it's very important to use a good cleanser that helps in removing makeup and impurities. Also, I ensure I never go to bed with makeup on. And, at all times I hydrate and moisturise my skin. It's very important to understand what your skin needs and accordingly use the right products that suit your skin type.
One skincare tip…
Never skip sunscreen. Regardless of the season or whether I'm indoors or outdoors, sunscreen is non-negotiable. And let's not overlook the basics: maintaining a balanced diet rich in vegetables and staying hydrated are essential for promoting healthy skin from within.
Where do you envision taking Hyphen in the next three years?
We aim to reach every corner of the country and make our brand an essential part of everyone’s life. In the next 3 years, we aim to at least build a decent offline presence while ruling the online market as well.
Upcoming works
The first film from my production house, Blue Butterfly Films, is set for release very soon.