The beauty MVPs you need this season

The monsoon brings a symphony of rain, cool breezes, and a craving for comforting flavors. Here at Indulge, we're swirling our cups with Newby Teas' monsoon favourites collection, a delightful way to embrace the season. Assam Classic Caddy is our pick for the season. It is a robust Assam black tea, your perfect monsoon companion. Hailing from India's lush monsoon-kissed region, Assam boasts a rich amber colour, a slightly nutty aroma, and a full-bodied, malty flavour. It's the ideal cup to pair with those monsoon favourites – spicy pakoras and crispy samosas. The bold Assam cuts through the richness, leaving a clean and satisfying finish.

Priced at Rs 1,221 for 125g. Available online.