The beauty MVPs you need this season

Summer heat can wreak havoc on your mane, leaving strands dry, frizzy, and crying out for TLC. But fear not, beauties! This season, it’s all about embracing hydration and ditching the damage. Here’s your beauty cheat sheet, packed with multi-tasking marvels that quench thirsty locks, and a handy makeup must-have for flawless, on-the-go looks.
Curl Care’s Hydrate don’t hate is for our curly-haired beauties. This wonder product goes above and beyond simple styling, offering a range of benefits like hydration, detangling, elasticity enhancer, frizz fighter and more. This curl cream isn’t just a one-trick pony. It acts as a 3-in-1 hero, functioning as a conditioner, mask, and detangler for effortless hair care. Think of it as a monsoon hair saviour that simplifies your routine without sacrificing results.
Priced at Rs 1,499. Available online.
For brides-to-be, the Anastasia Beverly Hills by Boddess Norvina pro pigment palette Vol. 5 is a dream come true. This versatile palette offers a stunning range of finishes, from delicate shimmers to rich mattes, allowing you to create a spectrum of bridal makeup looks. Imagine walking down the aisle with eyes adorned in romantic hues and shimmering lilacs. The palette caters to both subtle and dramatic styles, ensuring you find the perfect look for your special day.
Priced at Rs 7,600. Available online.
Let’s face it, monsoon days call for quick and convenient beauty solutions. Enter Tinge Cosmetics’ innovative CCF sticks. This all-in-one makeup marvel combines contour, concealer, and foundation in a single, portable stick. Perfect for on-the-go touch-ups and streamlined routines, it’s a must-have for any makeup bag.
Priced at Rs 890. Available online.
The monsoon brings a symphony of rain, cool breezes, and a craving for comforting flavors. Here at Indulge, we're swirling our cups with Newby Teas' monsoon favourites collection, a delightful way to embrace the season. Assam Classic Caddy is our pick for the season. It is a robust Assam black tea, your perfect monsoon companion. Hailing from India's lush monsoon-kissed region, Assam boasts a rich amber colour, a slightly nutty aroma, and a full-bodied, malty flavour. It's the ideal cup to pair with those monsoon favourites – spicy pakoras and crispy samosas. The bold Assam cuts through the richness, leaving a clean and satisfying finish.
Priced at Rs 1,221 for 125g. Available online.
The monsoon can wreak havoc on your skin, leaving it oily, prone to breakouts, and feeling sensitive. Ener The Face Shop's Tea Tree Range, your one-stop solution for a clear, radiant complexion all season long.
Starring: Tea Tree Pore Clarifying Gel Cleanser. This gentle, low-pH cleanser is a game-changer for oily and acne-prone skin. Formulated with Tea Tree Extract, a natural anti-inflammatory and antibacterial ingredient, it tackles excess oil and fights blemishes. The secret weapon? A powerful trio of AHA, IP-BHA, and PHA acids that exfoliate and unclog pores without harsh irritation. IP-BHA, in particular, boasts 3.93 times the exfoliating power of salicylic acid, leaving your skin feeling incredibly smooth and refreshed.
Priced at Rs 999, (150ml). Available online.
Say goodbye to chapped lips! Lip oils are the hottest trend, offering a delicious blend of nourishment and shine. Enter Lotus Make-Up's Proedit HA Infused Tinted Lip Oils – a vegan dream come true! These luxurious oils, available in three gorgeous shades, glide on effortlessly, delivering a hit of hydration and a flattering pop of colour. But the magic lies within. Japanese Sakura extract soothes and calms, while Vitamin E offers antioxidant protection. The star ingredient? Hyaluronic acid, known for its plumping and hydrating properties. The ultimate multitaskers, these oils can be your nighttime treatment, a primer for matte lipsticks, or a hydrating topcoat for extra shine. No matter how you wear them, prepare for soft, kissable lips all season long.
Price on request. Available online.
The monsoon brings a refreshing change, but it can also wreak havoc on your skin. Enter Rivona Naturals' powerful serums. The Hyaluronic Acid and 3% Niacinamide Serum will combat monsoon dullness. Hyaluronic Acid delivers a surge of hydration, plumping and smoothing your skin. Niacinamide, a powerhouse ingredient, tackles uneven skin tone, enlarged pores, and redness, leaving you with a radiant, healthy glow. Bonus: it's suitable for all skin types!
Priced at Rs 649. Available online.
The monsoon can wreak havoc on your makeup, but fear not. Moira's Complete Facial Primers are here to save the day. This versatile trio offers a solution for every skin concern.Smoothing: Dry skin woes? This primer minimises fine lines and creates a smooth canvas for makeup application. Mattifying: Oily skin blues? This lightweight formula controls shine and keeps your makeup looking fresh for hours. Pore Vanishing: Concerned about enlarged pores? This primer blurs imperfections, creating a flawless finish. Bonus shades: 004 Rose Jelly Hydrating Primer: Infused with rose essence for extra moisture and a dewy glow. 005 Veil Touch Soft Primer: A weightless option that creates a soft, velvety base for flawless makeup application.
Price on request. Available online.