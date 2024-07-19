Monsoon must-haves: Embrace the magic of the rainy season

The pitter-patter of raindrops, the earthy scent of freshly awakened soil, the cozy comfort of a steaming beverage — the monsoon brings a unique charm that soothes the soul. But navigating puddles and unpredictable showers requires a little extra preparation. We've curated the ultimate monsoon wishlist to help you embrace the magic of this season in style.
Colorbar Starlight Wand Mascara: Let your lashes be the stars of the show with this playful mascara in vibrant hues. From electric blues to bold burgundies, it's the perfect way to brighten up your rainy-day makeup.
Modicare Urban Color London Stardust Eyeshadow: Embrace the monsoon shimmer with this trendsetting eyeshadow. Featuring a blend of pearls and glitter, it delivers a stunning, buildable, and blendable metallic sheen. Choose from five captivating shades to add a touch of glam to your look.
Price on request. Available online.
Ocean Doppio: Keep your coffee or tea piping hot with this double-walled borosilicate glass mug. The clever design keeps your beverage hot while remaining cool to the touch, even on the chilliest days. It's also dishwasher and microwave safe, making it a practical and stylish addition to your monsoon routine.
Floatz by Bata: Ditch the clunky galoshes! Floatz offers a range of colorful and stylish clogs, slides, and slipper thongs with anti-slip soles for wet surfaces. Comfort meets chic with this monsoon-ready footwear.
ASICS Gel-Venture 9 Waterproof Sneakers: Conquer rainy adventures with these waterproof sneakers. The amplifoam technology ensures superior cushioning, while the GEL technology absorbs shock and provides support. The advanced traction pattern guarantees grip on both city streets and rugged trails.
* JCPL by Clay Craft's TEXTURES Collection: Savour your monsoon cravings on these Instagram-worthy plates! This innovative collection blends tradition with technology, featuring classic and modern designs on textured surfaces. Enjoy your favorite monsoon treats on these unique pieces of art.
* Lucaris Lavish Crystalware: Elevate your evenings with this exquisite collection of crystalware. Combining Asian culture with modern elegance, Lucaris Lavish offers the finest crystals for a luxurious presentation of your favorite whiskey. Sip in style as you enjoy the gentle monsoon breeze.
* Nat Habit's NutriMasks: Skip the drugstore routine! Nat Habit's NutriMasks are monsoon must-haves. Packed with farm-fresh heroes like avocado (vitamins + healthy fats for deep nourishment & shine) and fortifying fenugreek (stronger follicles), these masks fight frizz with vibrant hibiscus. Find your perfect match (dryness, thinning, greys?) and say goodbye to monsoon hair woes!
Beat the blues with Fabindia's sunshine yellow midi dress. This cotton stunner boasts a vibrant print and airy fabric, making it the perfect pick-me-up for a rainy day. Embrace effortless monsoon style, one twirl at a time.