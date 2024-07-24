Five beauty buys with vitamin C serum to boost your monsoon skincare regimen

Incorporating vitamin C into your skincare routine during the monsoon season can be a game-changer, especially in the form of serums. The humid weather often exacerbates skin issues like dullness, uneven tone, and acne, making vitamin C an indispensable ally. Renowned for its powerful antioxidant properties, vitamin C shields the skin from environmental stressors and free radical damage, which are particularly prevalent during the monsoons. Moreover, it boosts collagen production, enhancing skin firmness and elasticity, which can be compromised by fluctuating weather conditions. Vitamin C serums excel in reducing pigmentation and brightening the complexion, ensuring that your skin remains radiant and even-toned despite the gloomy skies. Their lightweight, quick-absorbing nature is perfect for the monsoon, delivering essential hydration without a greasy or heavy feel.
The Timeless Restorative Skin Elixir by Shankara features a 100% active dual concentrate of ayurvedic herbs and citrus-stem cell technology, visibly brightening, hydrating and firming the skin. This micro-emulsion of Timeless Serum and Kumkumadi Oil contains 10% vitamin C and over 25 super herbs, effectively removing dead cells from the skin’s surface. It also increases dermis and epidermis density with the absorption of actives into the skin. Mix one pump of Kumkumadi Oil and Timeless Serum in the palm of your hand to reveal a naturally radiant complexion in just one week. INR 4,500. Available online.
Aminu's ultra-modern Longevity Serum is a restorative serum enriched with special antioxidants, phyto-components and silanol technology, combining vitamin C and hyaluronic acid. This advanced cell protection serum calms signs of sensitivity, protects and heals weakened skin and helps slow down premature ageing. It works as a lightweight hydrator, a protector and a healer for reactive, sensitive skin, suitable for all skin types. INR 1,950. Available online.
This AM Sunrise Glow Serum from Inde Wild boasting gold standard multi-hyphenate brightening potion is a formulation that brightens, repairs and hydrates your skin while diminishing dark spots. Packed with a 15% stabilised vitamin C complex, along with over 10 potent actives like vitamin E, ferulic acid, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and ayurvedic superfoods such as turmeric and ashwagandha, it bottles the benefits of multiple serums into one targeted super-serum. INR 1,970. Available online.
For those who find it a task to have a routine, the Holy Grail Serum Supreme Moisturiser by Murshmallow is supercharged with over 14 highly potent active ingredients and eight botanical extracts, replacing up to eight products by combining all the key benefits your skin needs into one bottle. The combination of Swiss apple stem cells and maxed-out concentrations of vitamin C, acetyl tripeptide-2, acetyl tripeptide-5, bakuchiol, ceramide and niacinamide allows the Holy Grail Serum Supreme to resurface, renew, tighten and repair the skin effectively. INR 2,199. Available online.
Light Up Beauty's Vitamin C Face Serum for Glowing Skin - Blaze is the gold standard of Vitamin C face glow serums that claims to penetrate three times faster. It boosts collagen by up to 50% with its 12 Power Nutri Complex, making it perfect for dark spots, pigmentation, uneven skin tone and acne. With a non-sticky texture, it gets absorbed quickly and provides all-day hydration with chia and pumpkin seed oil. Acne and acne spots fade with the help of alpha arbutin and beetroot, while Chinese ginger naturally tightens and removes lines, and milk peptides provide rich hydration. Unlike other Vitamin C face glow serums available on the market, THD ascorbate is gentle and effective, tackling dark spots, sun damage and uneven skin tone without causing irritation. INR 1,665. Available online.