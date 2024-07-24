Five beauty buys with vitamin C serum to boost your monsoon skincare regimen

Incorporating vitamin C into your skincare routine during the monsoon season can be a game-changer, especially in the form of serums. The humid weather often exacerbates skin issues like dullness, uneven tone, and acne, making vitamin C an indispensable ally. Renowned for its powerful antioxidant properties, vitamin C shields the skin from environmental stressors and free radical damage, which are particularly prevalent during the monsoons. Moreover, it boosts collagen production, enhancing skin firmness and elasticity, which can be compromised by fluctuating weather conditions. Vitamin C serums excel in reducing pigmentation and brightening the complexion, ensuring that your skin remains radiant and even-toned despite the gloomy skies. Their lightweight, quick-absorbing nature is perfect for the monsoon, delivering essential hydration without a greasy or heavy feel.