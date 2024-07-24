Monsoon must-haves: Affordable fragrances to keep you feeling fresh

Wild Stone Ultra Sensual Spray Perfume for Men: Make a lasting impression with Wild Stone Ultra Sensual, a bold and masculine fragrance. This versatile perfume blends citrusy, spicy, and woody notes, offering a captivating aroma for any occasion. Top notes of lemon, rosemary, basil, and lavender combine with heart notes of cardamom, coriander, and juniper to create a captivating freshness. The base of dry amber, moss, and patchouli adds a touch of sophistication, making it a must-have for the modern man.

Priced at Rs 549. Available online.

So ditch the monsoon blues and embrace the season with a new scent! These affordable fragrances offer a variety of unique notes to suit your style and keep you feeling fresh all season long.