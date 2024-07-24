Monsoon must-haves: Affordable fragrances to keep you feeling fresh

The monsoon season brings a welcome change – cool breezes, refreshing rain, and the perfect excuse to update your fragrance collection! Whether you're dashing through city streets or cozying up indoors, a well-chosen perfume can elevate your mood and add a touch of sophistication.
Bella Vita Luxury Men Ocean Aquatic Eau De Parfum: Embrace the essence of the season with this invigorating aquatic fragrance. Ocean Man by Bella Vita is an Eau De Parfum that opens with a refreshing burst of aqua, transitioning to a floral heart and settling into a musky base. This long-lasting scent, made with high-quality essential oils, keeps you cool, calm, and collected throughout the day.
Priced at Rs 845. Available online.
French Essence Perfumes - Bleu Men Luxury Perfume: Take a trip down memory lane with Bleu Men, a timeless and elegant fragrance for men. This expertly blended aroma features top notes of musk and juniper, evolving into a heart of patchouli and lavender, and resting on a base of oakmoss and amber. Bleu Men offers an unforgettable and sophisticated impression, perfect for the discerning gentleman.
Priced at Rs 399. Available online.
Beardo Whisky Smoke Perfume for Men: Channel your inner confidence with Beardo's Whisky Smoke, an award-winning fragrance that exudes masculinity. This bold scent features a unique blend of whisky, oud wood, tobacco, cinnamon, and vanilla, creating a truly indulgent experience. The intense base notes of oudh, sandalwood, patchouli, and leather ensure a long-lasting aroma, suitable for both day and night wear.
Priced at Rs 528. Available online.
Park Avenue Mens Aquatic Liquid Perfume: Unleash your adventurous side with Park Avenue Discoverer, a fougère aromatic fragrance infused with aquatic notes and a touch of jasmine. This strong and long-lasting perfume is ideal for the thrill-seeker – its musky and woody notes create an aroma that's perfect for adventures, parties, or everyday wear.
Priced at Rs 540. Available online.
Wild Stone Ultra Sensual Spray Perfume for Men: Make a lasting impression with Wild Stone Ultra Sensual, a bold and masculine fragrance. This versatile perfume blends citrusy, spicy, and woody notes, offering a captivating aroma for any occasion. Top notes of lemon, rosemary, basil, and lavender combine with heart notes of cardamom, coriander, and juniper to create a captivating freshness. The base of dry amber, moss, and patchouli adds a touch of sophistication, making it a must-have for the modern man.
Priced at Rs 549. Available online.
So ditch the monsoon blues and embrace the season with a new scent! These affordable fragrances offer a variety of unique notes to suit your style and keep you feeling fresh all season long.