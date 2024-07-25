Beauty edit: From lip care to skin perfection

Forget one-size-fits-all! Flurth, the K-beauty brand obsessed with lips, unveils personalised lip care kits. Packed with clean, vegan formulas, these kits let you curate the perfect routine for your pout. Why the fuss? Lips are often the neglected stepchild of skincare. But dryness, chapping, and pigmentation can be banished with a tailored approach. You can choose from six hero products, each targeting a concern: Balm Boost: Hydrates and softens lips on the fly; Tinted Treat: A hint of colour with built-in moisture; Glossy Goodness: Lip oil seals in shine and hydration; Overnight Oasis: Intensely nourishes lips while you sleep; Magical Peel: Buff away dryness and pigmentation for a smoother canvas; Luxe Mask: Plumps and restores lips to their softest state; Mix & Match: Build your own three-piece kit with a handy mirror for those on-the-go touch-ups.

Priced at Rs 1,450, for each lip kit. Available online.