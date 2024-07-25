Beauty edit: From lip care to skin perfection

From lips to cheeks and everything in between, this month’s beauty edit is all about personalised approaches to your routine. We’re spotlighting innovative brands that take the guesswork out of achieving your most gorgeous glow.
Get ready to fall in love with your flush with Moira’s Loveheat Cream Blush. This lightweight, buildable formula melts into your skin for a seamless, dewy finish. Infused with coconut oil and aloe vera, it delivers a touch of healthy colour while keeping your cheeks feeling hydrated and comfortable. Six romantic shades offer a range from everyday soft pink to bold, head-turning hues, ensuring there’s a perfect match for every mood and complexion. Choose your love language: 001, I Respect You: Soft pink for a subtle pop of colour; 002, I Need You: Peachy pink for a warm glow; 003, I Want You: Rose pink for a touch of romance; 004, I Adore You: Coral pink for a vibrant flush; 005, I Love You: Classic red for a statement look; and 006, I Miss You: Deep berry for a cool-toned touch.
Priced at Rs 1,200. Available online.
Forget one-size-fits-all! Flurth, the K-beauty brand obsessed with lips, unveils personalised lip care kits. Packed with clean, vegan formulas, these kits let you curate the perfect routine for your pout. Why the fuss? Lips are often the neglected stepchild of skincare. But dryness, chapping, and pigmentation can be banished with a tailored approach. You can choose from six hero products, each targeting a concern: Balm Boost: Hydrates and softens lips on the fly; Tinted Treat: A hint of colour with built-in moisture; Glossy Goodness: Lip oil seals in shine and hydration; Overnight Oasis: Intensely nourishes lips while you sleep; Magical Peel: Buff away dryness and pigmentation for a smoother canvas; Luxe Mask: Plumps and restores lips to their softest state; Mix & Match: Build your own three-piece kit with a handy mirror for those on-the-go touch-ups.
Priced at Rs 1,450, for each lip kit. Available online.
Hair got you down? Pattern’s Advanced Care range is the luxurious rescue mission your mane craves. This targeted duo tackles over-processed strands, leaving you with spa-worthy softness and shine. The hero duo: The shampoo detoxifies your scalp, removing impurities and soothing irritation. It also strengthens weakened hair, leaving it feeling fresh and clean. The conditioner hydrates and softens, adding a protective layer to shield against future damage. It has mango seed extract (packed with Vitamins E & A, it fights breakage, dandruff, and strengthens follicles); Blackberry Fruit Extract (boosts collagen production for healthier hair, reduces scalp infections, and adds bounce and shine), and Rice Extract (repairs damaged hair, combats split ends, and improves elasticity). Plus, it soothes irritation for a healthy scalp. Upgrade your hair care with Pattern. Your hair will thank you!
Priced at Rs 2,012. Available online.
Struggle with lip pigmentation? TYPE Beauty’s Light Up Lipstick’s innovative formula promises to combine anti-pigmentation with hydration and healing. Enriched with niacinamide and vitamin C, this sheer, creamy lipstick treats pigmentation while leaving your lips visibly brighter and nourished for up to eight hours. Dermatologist-tested and clinically proven to work, it also delivers a subtle plumping effect and a smooth, comfortable feel. Choose from a stunning range of 15 unique hues, perfect for any occasion.
Priced at Rs 999. Available online.
Calling all matte foundation devotees! M.A.C.’s iconic Studio Fix Fluid is back and better than ever. This legend gets a complete makeover, offering all the benefits you love with some exciting new additions. Say hello to soft, matte perfection. Their innovative Pro Fluid Technology™ delivers a natural, lightweight finish that moves seamlessly with your skin for all-day comfort. No more mask-like makeup! Sweatproof, life-proof, you-proof. This foundation is transfer, sweat, and humidity resistant, making it your new BFF for any climate. The revamped formula is 87 per cent skincare-infused, oil-free, and non-comedogenic. It features ingredients like sugar kelp extract for oil control, red algae extract and hyaluronic acid for hydration, and SPF 15+ for added sun protection. The expanded shade range now boasts 59 hues to flatter all skin tones and textures.
Priced at Rs 4,000. Available online.
Oily skin woes? Meet your new BFF — Neude’s HydraPore CTM routine! This peptide-powered trio tackles excess oil, leaving you with a dewy, healthy glow — minus the shine. The Milk Muse Softening Face Cleansing Milk is a gentle cleanser that removes makeup and impurities, while peptides leave your skin feeling bouncy and revitalised. The Tone It Up Face Toner has honey and salicylic acid that work together to combat acne and blackheads, while milk peptides boost elasticity for a smoother complexion. The Skin Dew Face Moisturiser is an innovative gel-cream moisturiser that delivers intense hydration with a milk cream texture. Green tea and walnut oil fight free radicals and control oil, while reducing dark spots for a radiant finish. The result? A healthy, balanced glow that lasts all day.
Price on request. Available online.
Rivona Naturals’ Pink Brightening Cream is your secret weapon for a flawless complexion. This 3-in-1 wonder offers lightweight foundation coverage that evens skin tone and minimises dark circles — all in a minute. Bonus? It’s suitable for all skin tones and delivers a radiant finish that lasts, even in humid weather. The compact, travel-friendly packaging makes touch-ups a breeze, ensuring you look your best wherever you go.
Priced at Rs 799. Available online.