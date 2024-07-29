Pout or pucker: Celebrate Lipstick Day with bold hues

Today, on National Lipstick Day, we celebrate the transformative power of a single swipe! Forget the notion of lipstick as a mere finishing touch; it's a potent tool for self-expression and a confidence booster in a single tube. Whether you crave a fiery matte finish or a high-shine gloss, these three brands offer a spectrum of shades to unleash your inner power player.

Moira Lip Divine Liquid Lipstick (010, Rouge): This lightweight formula from Moira is a celebration of classic red. Blended with nourishing castor, coconut, and argan oils, it delivers bold, waterproof colour without sacrificing comfort. The long-lasting, matte finish ensures your statement stays put all day, so you can focus on making your mark.