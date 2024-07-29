Pout or pucker: Celebrate Lipstick Day with bold hues

Today, on National Lipstick Day, we celebrate the transformative power of a single swipe! Forget the notion of lipstick as a mere finishing touch; it's a potent tool for self-expression and a confidence booster in a single tube. Whether you crave a fiery matte finish or a high-shine gloss, these three brands offer a spectrum of shades to unleash your inner power player.
Moira Lip Divine Liquid Lipstick (010, Rouge): This lightweight formula from Moira is a celebration of classic red. Blended with nourishing castor, coconut, and argan oils, it delivers bold, waterproof colour without sacrificing comfort. The long-lasting, matte finish ensures your statement stays put all day, so you can focus on making your mark.
Priced at Rs 1,030. Available online.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte Lipstick: Embrace a spectrum of possibilities with Anastasia Beverly Hills. Their dual-sided offering caters to both matte and satin finishes. The matte side offers a luxurious, velvety texture with intense colour payoff, while the satin side delivers a sheer, buildable wash that glides on effortlessly. Available in shades like Hush Rose and Sun Baked, you'll find the perfect complement to your mood.
Priced at Rs 2,600. Available online.
Kiko Milano Smart Fusion Lipstick: Looking for a luxurious and hydrating option? Kiko Milano's Smart Fusion Lipstick delivers rich colour with a creamy texture that pampers your lips. The buildable formula allows you to achieve sheer to full coverage, while the wide range of eye-catching hues ensures a shade for every personality. All that, at an incredibly accessible price point.
Priced at Rs 390. Available online.
The Luxe Lister: Max Factor Colour Elixir Velvet Matte Lipstick (Nude): Indulge your lips in luxury with Max Factor's Colour Elixir. This nourishing formula, infused with shea butter and caring oils, delivers intense colour and deep hydration in one swipe. The creamy texture glides on effortlessly, leaving your lips feeling soft and pampered all day. Available in a range of captivating shades, Colour Elixir offers both comfort and long-lasting wear, perfect for busy days and stolen moments.
Priced at Rs 800. Available online.
L'Oréal Paris Infallible Pro-Matte Gloss: Conquer your day with confidence and a bold lip thanks to L'Oréal Paris Infallible Pro-Matte Gloss. Available in nine stunning shades, this high-pigment formula ensures vibrant colour payoff that lasts. The comfortable, matte finish resists fading, smudging, and transferring, making it ideal for all-day wear, from city adventures to evening escapades.
Priced at Rs 999. Available online.
The Eco-Warrior: Colorbar Take Me As I Am Lip Colour: Embrace sustainable beauty with Colorbar's Take Me As I Am lipstick. This refillable and vegan formula offers high pigmentation and long-lasting wear in 20 gorgeous creme and matte shades. This innovative lipstick boasts the first-of-its-kind refillable design in the beauty industry, minimizing waste and maximizing your impact.
Priced at Rs 999. Available online.
Boujee Beauty - Sehzadi Mini Lipstick Combo: Unleash your inner royal with the Sehzadi mini lipstick combo from Boujee Beauty. This quartet features four enchanting shades - Noor, Pyari, Angel, and Queen - offering a range from the majestic warmth of browns to the sweet allure of pinks. Transition seamlessly from day to night with this versatile collection, designed to make you feel bold, empowered, and utterly chic.
Priced at Rs 799. Available online.
Defi Beauty Lip Suede: Embrace effortless luxury with Defi Beauty's Lip Suede. This innovative formula boasts a suede matte, non-transfer finish that delivers rich color with a weightless, buttery-smooth texture. So hydrating and comfortable, you'll forget you're wearing it! Available in a range of shades, including the stunning "Indian Rose," this lipstick is perfect for creating a sultry and sophisticated look.
Priced at Rs 975. Available online.
Plum's Twist & Go Matte Crayon is the perfect addition to your collection. Its creamy, hydrating formula delivers long-lasting color without compromising comfort. Infused with Primer Oil Complex, it smooths lips while keeping them moisturised.
Priced at Rs 699. Available online.
Praush Luxe Matte Liquid Lipstick: Indulge your lips in a luxurious matte finish that doesn't compromise on comfort. This high-performance formula delivers intense color payoff with up to 10 hours of wear. Choose from nine stunning shades to create the perfect pout for any occasion.
Price on request. Available online.
Type Beauty Light Up Lipstick: Transform your lip care routine with this innovative formula that not only delivers beautiful color but also targets pigmentation. Enriched with niacinamide and vitamin C, this lipstick nourishes and brightens your lips while providing long-lasting wear.
Price on request. Available online.
Sephora Collection's Rouge Is Not My Name Matte Lipstick: Bold, hydrating long lasting. Indulge your lips in the ultimate matte luxury with Sephora Collection's Rouge Is Not My Name Matte Lipstick. This high-impact formula delivers intense colour payoff without compromising comfort. The velvety texture glides on smoothly, providing a bold, unapologetic statement. Shade 01 Out of Your League is a fiery red that demands attention. With its long-lasting wear and hydrating properties, this lipstick is a must-have for any makeup lover.
Priced at Rs 1,400. Available online.
Studiowest Nude Pink Praline Collagen Plumping Lipstick: Indulge in the perfect blend of hydration and colour with Studiowest's Nude Pink Praline Collagen Plumping Lipstick. This luxurious formula enhances your lips' natural fullness while providing intense moisture. The delicate pink hue complements any skin tone, making it a versatile addition to your makeup collection.
Priced Rs 395. Available online.
NARS Afterglow's New Lipstick Collection
Celebrate National Lipstick Day with Afterglow's latest collection of six indulgent lip shades. This new lineup offers a perfect blend of comfort, color, and care. The lightweight, non-sticky formula delivers a lustrous sheen and a fuller-looking pout. Enriched with antioxidants, mango, and shea butter, these lipsticks nourish and protect your lips while providing long-lasting wear. From impassioned pinks to blissful browns, there's a shade for every mood.
Priced at Rs 2,900. Available online.
Rare Beauty's Kind Words Matte Lipstick offers a creamy, comfortable formula with a range of flattering shades. The "Lively" hue is a perfect example of the brand's commitment to inclusivity and quality.
Priced at Rs 2,400. Available online.
Natasha Denona's Berry Pop Lipstick delivers a glistening, hydrated finish with a touch of luxury. This creamy gel-based formula is perfect for those seeking a modern, luminous look.
Priced at Rs 2,900. Available online and at Sephora stores.
Kylie Cosmetics' Matte Lipstick is a cult classic for a reason. The "Kylie" shade embodies the brand's bold and fearless aesthetic, while the formula ensures long-lasting comfort.
Priced at Rs 2,200. Available online and Sephora stores.
MAC's Retro Matte Lipstick in Stay Curious is a true beauty icon. This long-wearing formula offers full coverage and a matte finish that's both bold and comfortable.
Priced at Rs 2,550. Available online.
Prishé Beauty Truly Yours Lipstick: This is a must-have for a touch of desi glamour. Crafted with Indian skin tones in mind, this hydrating formula boasts a diverse shade range to complement every complexion. Infused with nourishing apricot and avocado oils, it's as kind to your lips as it is colour-rich.
Priced at Rs 1,099. Available online.
Milani Color Fetish Matte Lipstick: If you crave a bold, matte lip that doesn't compromise on comfort, Milani's Color Fetish Matte Lipstick is your answer. This luxurious formula glides on effortlessly, delivering full coverage in a single swipe. Hyaluronic acid keeps lips hydrated, ensuring a velvety-smooth finish without drying.
Priced at Rs 1,250. Available online.
Makeup Revolution Lip Allure Soft Satin Lipstick: Satin PerfectionMakeup Revolution's Lip Allure Soft Satin Lipstick is the perfect choice for effortless chic. This lightweight, non-drying formula delivers a satin finish that's both comfortable and long-lasting. With a versatile shade range, there's a perfect pout for every occasion.
Priced at Rs 750. Available online.
Indulge your lips with O&O Beauty's Velvet Kiss Lipstick. This luxurious formula combines rich pigment with intense hydration, thanks to the goodness of Vitamin E. Say goodbye to dry, flaky lips and hello to a creamy, comfortable finish. The sulphate and mineral-oil-free composition ensures gentle care for your pout, leaving it feeling fuller and softer with every application.
Priced at Rs 1,290. Available online.