Here's why these five newly-launched lip glosses are currently trending in India

Lip gloss has made a notable comeback in the beauty world, becoming a must-have item for any cosmetics enthusiast. The current trend leans towards formulations that combine the traditional glossy finish with added benefits such as hydration and plumping effects.

Modern lip glosses often include nourishing ingredients like hydrating acids, vitamins and natural oils, which ensure that your lips remain moisturised and supple throughout the day.

From sheer tints to bold, glittery shades, today's lip glosses cater to a wide range of preferences and skin tones, making them versatile additions to any makeup routine. And here are the latest releases perfect for both everyday wear and special occasions.