Here's why these five newly-launched lip glosses are currently trending in India

Lip gloss has made a notable comeback in the beauty world, becoming a must-have item for any cosmetics enthusiast. The current trend leans towards formulations that combine the traditional glossy finish with added benefits such as hydration and plumping effects.
Modern lip glosses often include nourishing ingredients like hydrating acids, vitamins and natural oils, which ensure that your lips remain moisturised and supple throughout the day.
From sheer tints to bold, glittery shades, today's lip glosses cater to a wide range of preferences and skin tones, making them versatile additions to any makeup routine. And here are the latest releases perfect for both everyday wear and special occasions.
Tis the season of sweets and Nykaa Cosmetics just rolled out a bunch of Lip Glazes boasting the benefits of Vitamin C and antioxidants, working diligently to keep your lips hydrated and plump. Its jelly-like formula effortlessly glides onto your lips, leaving a delectable gloss and a delightful scent. The shades are inspired by yummy desserts such as Caramel Pudding (nude), Cherry Custard (red), Raspberry Ganache (deep pink), Pink Meringue (pink nude) and Jelly Jam (translucent pink). From the shades to the pigmented shine and the sweet scents, we absolutely loved everything about this affordable product. ₹599. Available online.
Following her performance at the Ambani pre-wedding event in Jamnagar earlier this year, singer, businesswoman and actress Rihanna launched her cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty in India. The line features an array of glosses and we got to sample the Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Glass Slipper. This luxury product — enriched with AHAs, glycolic acid and antioxidants — promises to deliver an explosive shine flatter all skin tones with its non-sticky formula and peach-vanilla scent. However, we feel that similar products in the market can give same or better results, making it hard to justify the high price tag. This gloss is also available in five other shades. ₹2,050. Available online.
We recently tested the Sugar Cosmetics' Play Power Drip Lip Gloss and found them to grant our lips a jewel-like gleam with its smooth-gliding, non-sticky formula that hydrates and plumps your pout. Packed with lip-conditioning natural ingredients like squalane, jojoba and almond oil — these tinted lip glosses with shimmer pigments pamper your lips with a juicy shine and an eye-catching tint. What's more, the highly pigmented shades flatter all skin tones, giving you the shiniest, glossiest lips ever. Available in six shades like Mood, Woke and Valid, ranging browns, peaches and a whole lot of pinks. ₹399. Available online.
The latest addition to the luxury lip gloss collection combines the hydrating comfort of a balm with the amplifying power of a lip plumper, resulting in yet another pretty pink Pillow Talk product by Charlotte Tilbury. Featuring an amalgam of heat + ice technology and collageneer extracted from sweet white lupine, this trio of ingredients delivers a powerful plumping effect and long-lasting hydration. The Pillow Talk pigments promise to create an optical illusion for fuller, plumper-looking lips. While we have not yet had the chance to review this product ourselves, our trusted sources have provided positive feedback. ₹3,450. Available online.
Typsy Beauty’s latest addition, the Shade Shifter Sparkle Lip Oil, sits somewhere between a gloss and an oil, providing lip therapy that offers the comfort of a lip oil with the shine and look of a lip gloss. Packed with ingredients like shea butter and plant oils, the formula nourishes and moisturises the lips while leaving them looking sparkling and juicy. This lip oil with glitter — available in hues like magenta moon and sunset glow — adapts to your lips' pH for a personalised colour that lasts for over 8 hours, offering a colour-changing, moisturising tint. ₹1,099. Available online.