Indian summers can be rather unforgiving. The heat, the sweat and the discomfort associated with it become quite intolerable. But don’t worry, our products’ guide is all you’ll need to tackle the heat. From hair finishing sticks to moisturisers, perfumes, and blush, we have got you covered to summer-proof your routine or at least make this season a lot more bearable.
With summer comes the dust and dirt, and gusty winds, which can make your hair frizzy and unruly. Orgatre’s Hair Finishing Stick contains beneficial ingredients like rosemary oil, ginger oil, peppermint oil and aloe vera, which makes it easy to attain sleek and polished hair. This unique stick tames flyaways and damaged baby hairs and leaves no sticky or greasy residue. It also leaves a smooth and shining finish. Priced at Rs 450.
Known for their passion for styling and commitment to creating skincare for your hair, Kevin.Murphy has relaunched their Young.Again oil as an integral part of any hair care routine — no matter the type, texture or condition of the hair. It consists of a unique and proprietary blend of certified organic Immortelle Extract, commonly known as a miracle oil with antioxidant properties. It is formulated to partner with other ingredients to help nourish and strengthen the hair strand while offering protection from thermal heat styling. Priced at Rs 3,150.
Re’equil, a leading Indian skincare brand, known for its science-backed skincare solutions, has launched its Daily Brightening Serum. This powerful yet gentle formula is designed to effectively reduce dark spots, reverse sun damage, and enhance skin’s radiance. It contains 10 percent Ethyl Ascorbic Acid, the most stable form of Vitamin C. This potent antioxidant brightens the skin by inhibiting melanin production, reducing dark spots, and fighting free radical damage. Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, also known as licorice root extract, offers a calming and soothing effect on the skin due to its anti-inflammatory properties and also helps brighten the skin by inhibiting tyrosinase activity and lightening existing pigmentation. Priced at Rs 445.
Since its debut in 2020, under the visionary guidance of celebrity makeup artist Namrata Soni, Simply Nam has led the beauty and cosmetics industry, setting new benchmarks with its innovative creations. The Color Enhancing Magic Tint is crafted with a unique blend of nourishing oils like walnut, jojoba, and squalane. It comes in a gorgeous pink shade, providing intense hydration and locking in moisture to prevent dryness and chapping. Its innovative formula adapts to your lip’s pH, creating unique shades of pink that complement your natural complexion. Specially formulated for Indian skin tones, climate, and lifestyle, it offers up to eight hours of wear without the need for touch-ups. Priced at Rs 799.
Praush Beauty’s Re-hydrate Barrier Repair & Calming Gel Moisturizer is a lightweight gel moisturiser that repairs your skin’s natural barrier, instantly hydrates and soothes it, leaving it feeling smooth, supple and rejuvenated. This amazing gel formula contains Cica (2%) and Ceramide (.4%), which work together to calm your skin, reduce inflammation, boost collagen production, and provide a youthful and even appearance. Additionally, hyaluronic acid (1%) is added to offer intense hydration. Priced at Rs 750.
Embrace the arrival of summer with radiant cheeks, courtesy Moira. Its Ombre Blush and Love Heat Blush will give your complexion a burst of vibrant colour that mirrors the warmth of the season. Whether you opt for the subtle gradient effect of the Ombre Blush or the captivating hue of the Love Heat Blush, they will elevate your makeup game. Price starts at Rs 1,000.
Plum BodyLovin’s new collection, 50 Shades of Women, features a luxury Eau De Parfum (Perfume) and a Body Mist that celebrates the multifaceted nature of femininity like never before. The diverse shades of women deserve diverse quotes like ‘Pushpa I Love Tears’, ‘Well Slept But Still Woke’, and 50 such awesome quotes, displayed across the packaging. With notes of bergamot, patchouli, raspberry, and vanilla, this fragrance inspired by the nuances of every single woman is the ultimate fruity gourmand fragrance that will stand out in your fragrance collection. Priced at Rs 575.
This summer, Ludic, the footwear-first lifestyle brand, has added another category to its product portfolio by launching four new fragrances for day and evening wear for both men and women. After successfully launching a series of sneakers, t-shirts, and sweatshirts, the brand now offers an edition of fragrances under its new division called ‘red by Ludic’, dedicated solely to beauty and personal care. Price starts at Rs 999.
Get ready to pamper your lips with Rivona Natural’s Beetroot Lip Balm, enriched with the nourishing goodness of kokum and avocado butter. This tinted natural gloss not only hydrates and protects but also adds a beautiful, subtle colour to your lips, making them look luscious and radiant. Priced at Rs 199.
As the summer sun beckons, it’s time to embrace a skincare regimen that not only protects but also rejuvenates. Mitchell USA’s Summer Skin Essentials Kit is curated to cater to the needs of women navigating the corporate world. Packed with potent ingredients and innovative formulations, 3-in-1 Ageless SPF 45 Moisturizing Sunscreen can be your go-to companion for a flawless complexion. Price starts at Rs 1,555.
Newby Teas Exotic Earl Grey is an exquisite blend that applauds the spirit of adventure, as subtle bergamot oil and spicy safflower top-notes leading you to new realms of flavour. Bright, bold and with an edge of exoticism, the Matthew Williamson design perfectly encapsulates this fine Indian tea’s origins. Priced at Rs 3,289.