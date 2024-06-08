Clinical cosmetologist, Ayesha Sabah’s luxury skincare and facial studio in Bengaluru offers non-invasive, holistic treatments and bespoke products

When one envisions luxury, accents of gold are naturally expected. This opulent, facial-only studio nestled in the heart of Bengaluru welcomes guests into a reception adorned in regal white, featuring a lofty ceiling adorned with a magnificent crystal chandelier. To the left, a relaxing couch is situated before a display of the label’s own skincare range, ele g antly packaged in gold, positioned beside the hallway leading to the consultation and treatment rooms.
Our attention is immediately diverted to clinical cosmetologist and co-founder, Ayesha Sabah, who g reets us with a war m, “Welcome to Augusté Skin.” Dedicated to providing an atmosphere of bliss and tranquillity through non-invasive and holistic skincare wellness, this recently established studio promises luxury facials, offering personalised services and bespoke skincare products.
Seated in the consultation room, sipping on hot herbal tea, we discover that the studio is meticulously designed to offer tailored skincare experiences. Following a comprehensive skin assessment, it was determined that their OxyRevive Radiance Facial , complemented by a Midnight Mirage Facial, would be ideal for our skin, which we were told had suffered from dehydration and sun exposure due to recent seaside escapes.
Whether it’s hydration, rejuvenation or addressing specific skin concerns, this studio is the epitome of indulgence and efficacy. Upon entering the treatment room, one is struck by its resemblance to a serene spa. The experience begins with donning a cosy robe, reclining on a comfortable bed and tuning into soothing music while experts work on your face.
The Oxy Revive Radiance Facial, designed for dehydrated skin, combines pure oxygen infusion, personalised serum formulation, an oxygen dome and calming phototherapy to achieve a refreshed, clear and deeply hydrated complexion. Next came the Midnight Mirage Facial, which is a luxurious blend of potent actives designed to instantly illuminate the complexion.
Featuring a fusion of premium ingredients sourced from Switzerland and Japan, this facial utilises exosomes, glycolic, mandelic and lactic acids, along with bakuchi oil, glutathione and copper tripeptides. Enriched with abundant hydrating and brightening agents, this treatment imparts a radiant glow, leaving the skin refreshed, revitalised and beautifully luminous.
Just when we thought the treatment was concluded, a light massage followed the facials, serving as the perfect finale to this rejuvenating experience. Our skin not only glowed with newfound radiance but our minds and spirits felt equally uplifted and revitalised. Before we bid adieu to the studio, we picked up their best-selling products — cleanser and day cream — to continue the care offered here at home.
₹6,500 onwards. At Hayes Road.