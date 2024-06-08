Clinical cosmetologist, Ayesha Sabah’s luxury skincare and facial studio in Bengaluru offers non-invasive, holistic treatments and bespoke products

When one envisions luxury, accents of gold are naturally expected. This opulent, facial-only studio nestled in the heart of Bengaluru welcomes guests into a reception adorned in regal white, featuring a lofty ceiling adorned with a magnificent crystal chandelier. To the left, a relaxing couch is situated before a display of the label’s own skincare range, ele g antly packaged in gold, positioned beside the hallway leading to the consultation and treatment rooms.

Our attention is immediately diverted to clinical cosmetologist and co-founder, Ayesha Sabah, who g reets us with a war m, “Welcome to Augusté Skin.” Dedicated to providing an atmosphere of bliss and tranquillity through non-invasive and holistic skincare wellness, this recently established studio promises luxury facials, offering personalised services and bespoke skincare products.