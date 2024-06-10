Travel essentials: Six tried and tested face mask sheets that will instantly rehydrate your skin

Masaba Gupta's skincare and beauty brand, Love Child, has unveiled its latest offering: a range of three face mask sheets designed to cater to various skin needs. The Like Coffee For Your Skin sheet mask is infused with the goodness of Ethiopian Coffee, offering a quick pick-me-up for your skin. It promises to reveal your natural glow while helping to combat acne, de-tan, and de-puff the skin.

The Like Your First Date sheet mask is soaked in vitamin C and hyaluronic acid, providing a boost of hydration and radiance to your skin, akin to the excitement of a first date. Lastly, the Like A Fresh Start sheet mask is formulated with niacinamide and salicylic acid, ideal for those looking to refresh and revitalize their skin. ₹175. Available online.