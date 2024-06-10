Travel essentials: Six tried and tested face mask sheets that will instantly rehydrate your skin

Whether it’s hydration, brightening or de-taning, there’s a sheet mask formulated to address every need. The current trend leans towards masks infused with natural ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and botanical extracts, which provide immediate benefits such as soothing irritation, reducing redness and enhancing the skin’s natural glow.
Face sheet masks have become an indispensable part of contemporary skincare routines, rapidly gaining popularity due to their convenience and effectiveness. These masks incredibly versatile, offering targeted solutions for various skin concerns. Besides, the convenience of a pre-soaked mask that requires no rinsing makes it an appealing choice for those with on-the-go lifestyles.
Masaba Gupta's skincare and beauty brand, Love Child, has unveiled its latest offering: a range of three face mask sheets designed to cater to various skin needs. The Like Coffee For Your Skin sheet mask is infused with the goodness of Ethiopian Coffee, offering a quick pick-me-up for your skin. It promises to reveal your natural glow while helping to combat acne, de-tan, and de-puff the skin.
The Like Your First Date sheet mask is soaked in vitamin C and hyaluronic acid, providing a boost of hydration and radiance to your skin, akin to the excitement of a first date. Lastly, the Like A Fresh Start sheet mask is formulated with niacinamide and salicylic acid, ideal for those looking to refresh and revitalize their skin. ₹175. Available online.
Bengaluru-based brand Asaya has introduced three exceptional masks, each crafted from 100% fermented coconut water. The Intense Moisture Sheet Mask is enriched with hyaluronic acid, glycerin and gotu kola extract, providing intense hydration. The D-Tan Sheet Mask features niacinamide, lactic acid and sugar maple extract, effectively addressing tanning concerns. The Radiance Sheet Mask combines niacinamide, vitamin C and chamomile flower extract, enhancing your skin's natural glow. These bio-cellulose sheet masks boast a nature-derived composition, featuring fine weave fibres that ensure even distribution of active ingredients and a snug fit for deeper, long-lasting efficacy. ₹349. Available online.
The Hydrating Bio-Cellulose Face Mask by Ilem Japan is a luxurious fusion of Japanese Rice Bran Extract and Hyaluronic Acid, combined with bio-cellulose nata de coco, making it a true skincare saviour. Crafted from plant-derived cellulose, primarily coconut water and produced using advanced microbial fermentation technology, this face mask excels at protecting against serum evaporation by creating a barrier that seals in every drop of nature’s nurturance. While this mask is quite similar to those offered by Asaya, Ilem's sheets stands out due to its intense moisturising properties. It delivers an unparalleled spa-like experience at home, making it our top choice for ultimate relaxation and skin hydration. The brand also features a hydrating and firming variants, both of which are yet to try. ₹1,850 for a set of three. Available online.
The Etude SoonJung Sheet Mask, infused with Panthensoside, is designed to calm and rejuvenate the skin. The key Korean care inspired ingredients, Panthenol (which strengthens the skin barrier and soothes dry skin) and Madecassoside (which soothes irritated skin and protects against external stimuli), make this mask a standout. Its pH-balanced formula promotes healthier, more hydrated skin. Featuring nine key ingredients, the mask is crafted from a bamboo sheet woven with a waterjet method, ensuring it adheres closely to the skin while delivering soothing moisture. This hypoallergenic sheet mask, with its watery essence, provides instant nourishment, making it a perfect choice for those seeking a calming and hydrating skincare solution. ₹220. Available online.
Renee Cosmetics' Hyaluronic Acid & Aloe Sheet Mask is a superb choice for intense hydration. It not only provides deep moisture but also works wonders in restoring your skin's elasticity and reducing the visible signs of ageing, such as fine lines and wrinkles. Enriched with Cucumber, it calms irritated skin and helps diminish wrinkles. Lavender Flower soothes the skin and reduces redness, while Pomegranate offers anti-microbial properties to help clarify the skin. This mask is perfect for quenching your skin with ultimate moisture and achieving a rejuvenated complexion. ₹149. Available online.
The Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic Sheet Mask kit includes four pouches, each designed to provide hydration, softness and smoothness to the face, resulting in naturally younger and radiant skin. The No Wrinkles Ahead mask, infused with jojoba oil and vetiver extracts, softens the skin and provides essential nutrition for a youthful appearance. The Pores Be Pure mask, with a blend of lemon and lavender essential oils, tones the skin and purifies pores. The Get Glowing mask, enriched with argan oil and basil leaves, brightens the skin, removes tan and provides moisture. Lastly, the Spot Free Me mask features a powerful blend of neem and turmeric root extracts to help control acne. ₹380. Available online.