Father's Day 2024: Introduce your dad to these grooming products

If your father is a fragrance lover, treat them to an empowering blend of soft lavender, opulent geranium and creamy sandalwood notes with The Body Shop's Bold & Balanced Blue Musk Gift Box. The Shower Gel is made with Community Fair Trade organic aloe vera from Mexico, for skin that feels lovingly smoother. Their trade helps support indigenous female farmers living on the edge of rainforest reserves in the Yucatan peninsula, where work opportunities are limited. There’s a little card inside too, handmade by our Community Fair Trade partner, Get Paper Industry (GPI). Based in Nepal, GPI employs more women than men, provides fair and equal pay and supports local communities by investing in projects to improve education.

Price: Rs 3,895. Available online.



This Father’s Day, honor the superhero in your life with the Macho Grooming Kit by O3+. Specially curated for the modern man, this exclusive kit promises to elevate your dad’s grooming routine with the perfect blend of luxury and care. The Macho Grooming Kit includes: O3+ Scrub (50g): Reveal smoother, younger-looking skin with this invigorating scrub that gently exfoliates and removes dead skin cells. O3+ Charcoal Face Sheet Mask (30g): Deep cleanse and detoxify with this powerful mask that extracts impurities, leaving the skin refreshed and rejuvenated. O3+ Face Wash (100g): Start and end the day with this refreshing face wash that removes dirt and oil while maintaining the skin’s natural balance.

This all-in-one grooming kit is designed to give every dad the confidence and sophistication he deserves. Whether he’s preparing for an important meeting or enjoying a relaxing weekend, the Macho Grooming Kit ensures he looks and feels his best.

Price: Rs 555. Available online.