Father's Day 2024: Introduce your dad to these grooming products

Grooming is as much for men, as it is for women. Take that as a cue this Father's Day and gift your dad some amazing grooming products. And don't worry; as usual, we have got you covered.
Simple Skincare's Intense Hydration Combo is a comprehensive skincare regimen that cleanses, hydrates, and nourishes your skin. The Micellar Facial Wash gently removes dirt and impurities, while the Hydrating Gel Creme and 3% Hyaluronic Acid provide deep hydration and moisture. The Vit B5 Booster Serum and Simple Water Boost Skin Quench Sleeping Creme further enhance the hydration and nourishment of the skin, thanks to their potent blend of pentavitin, panthenol, and glycerine. This combo is perfect for those looking for a simple, yet effective, skincare routine that delivers results of a long lasting 100 hours hydration that is lightweight, making it a perfect gift for your father. It's suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin, and it's formulated with gentle, skin loving ingredients that are free from harsh chemicals, artificial colours, and perfume that is perfect for dehydrated skin.
Price: Rs 2,082. Available online.
Gift your dad the ultimate styling tool for better grooming! Gillette Fusion Proglide 4-in-1 Styler is a go to styling tool for every man with four usage - trimming facial hair, shaving, edging sharp beard lines, trimming body hair. The Fusion Proglide comes with three exchangeable combs (2mm,4mm,6mm) for consistent length and contour adaptability and a precision trimmer designed to create crisp, defined lines and finishing touches.
Price: Rs 1,250. Available online.
Gift your father the gift of Shayan’s exotic skin Night Therapy Souffle, packed with the finest natural ingredients to restore, revive, and rejuvenate their complexion while they sleep. Our father’s toil hard and deal with excessive stress, Shayan’s Night Therapy Souffle will be their secret weapon for de stressing their skin and giving them overall calmness. Gift your father a sweet self care day by massaging the rich, whipped texture into their clean skin before bed and let the potent botanicals work their restorative powers overnight to give your father a skin as clear and smooth as their heart.
Price: Rs 1,199. Available online.
Beardo 5 in 1 ultimate grooming gift set for men features fragrance, skincare, and beard care products. This combo brings to you one face wash made using activated charcoal and aloe vera; one godfather beard oil made with aloe vera, almond oil and Vitamin E; one beard and moustache wax made using coconut oil, castor oil and menthol; one growth roll on made with almond oil and coconut; and one whisky smoke EDP.
Price: Rs. 1,099. Available online.
Bryan & Candy Complete Face & Body Care Kit is for all the fathers. Putting together a shower gel for a refreshing start, revitalizing face wash for a citrusy burst of freshness, and an after-shave balm for smooth, rash-free skin and a hair & body wash combines the most beneficial herbs for hair care. These products are made with lemon, thyme and spearmint.
Price: Rs 840. Available online.
Bold Care’s The Easy Hair Regrowth Combo helps men to strengthen their hair from within and fortify the roots with the delicious Biotin Gummies with nutrients like biotin, zinc, and multivitamins and kickstart hair regrowth by stimulating hair follicles with the Minoxidil 5% foam.
Price: Rs 733. Available online.
Skeyndor has a range of beauty products for men. Gift your father their Energizing Anti Age Serum that is enriched with ginseng, especially designed for men’s skin. It improves skin’s resistance to stress and extreme atmospheres. Their Redness Preventing After Shave is a refreshing balm to reduce irritation after shaving and reduces redness and calms the skin.
Price: Rs 1,850 to Rs 3,240. Available online.
If your father is a fragrance lover, treat them to an empowering blend of soft lavender, opulent geranium and creamy sandalwood notes with The Body Shop's Bold & Balanced Blue Musk Gift Box. The Shower Gel is made with Community Fair Trade organic aloe vera from Mexico, for skin that feels lovingly smoother. Their trade helps support indigenous female farmers living on the edge of rainforest reserves in the Yucatan peninsula, where work opportunities are limited. There’s a little card inside too, handmade by our Community Fair Trade partner, Get Paper Industry (GPI). Based in Nepal, GPI employs more women than men, provides fair and equal pay and supports local communities by investing in projects to improve education.
Price: Rs 3,895. Available online.
This Father’s Day, honor the superhero in your life with the Macho Grooming Kit by O3+. Specially curated for the modern man, this exclusive kit promises to elevate your dad’s grooming routine with the perfect blend of luxury and care. The Macho Grooming Kit includes: O3+ Scrub (50g): Reveal smoother, younger-looking skin with this invigorating scrub that gently exfoliates and removes dead skin cells. O3+ Charcoal Face Sheet Mask (30g): Deep cleanse and detoxify with this powerful mask that extracts impurities, leaving the skin refreshed and rejuvenated. O3+ Face Wash (100g): Start and end the day with this refreshing face wash that removes dirt and oil while maintaining the skin’s natural balance.
This all-in-one grooming kit is designed to give every dad the confidence and sophistication he deserves. Whether he’s preparing for an important meeting or enjoying a relaxing weekend, the Macho Grooming Kit ensures he looks and feels his best.
Price: Rs 555. Available online.
Truth & Hair's Hydro Nourish Shampoo & Conditioner Combo Pack for Wavy Hair is a gentle, sulfate-free, clinically-tested elixir designed to cleanse the scalp and nourish the locks. Infused with Rosemary oil, Murumuru Seed Butter, Marshmallow Root & Sunflower Seed Oil, and Aloe vera, the formula nourishes waves with an unmatched bounce and resilience. The Hydro Nourish Conditioner is whipped to caress the waves with nourishment, enveloping them in Babassu Seed Oil and Murumuru Seed Butter. The power duo of Hyaluronic Acid and Hydrolyzed Collagen restores elasticity and develops a lustrous shine. The shampoo and conditioner are designed to nourish the hair and scalp, ensuring long-term health and elasticity.
Price: Rs 970. Available online.
Indulge your father in the transformative experience of revitalised and energised skin with Jeannot Ceuticals' Intense Energizing Serum from the Urban Men Range. Crafted with a perfect blend of science and innovation, this serum is your go-to solution for achieving a brighter and rejuvenated complexion, all while combating the visible signs of aging. Elevate your dad's skincare routine with Jeannot Ceuticals' Intense Revitalizing Cream from the Urban Men Range — a revolutionary departure from ordinary creams. Crafted with precision and enriched with Ginseng extract, Indian Cress extract, and White Peony extract, this revitalising cream is the key to achieving an even skin tone and a sophisticated matte finish.
Price: Rs 1,470 to Rs 1,690. Available online.
This Father's Day, celebrate the unsung hero in your life with Fixderma Cosmetic Laboratories Skincare, exclusively crafted for him with products tailored to his needs. Specially formulated for men's skin, FCL Intensive Face Serum For Men tackles hyperpigmentation and dark spots, leaving his complexion looking smoother, brighter, and more youthful. The unique blend of 3% Vitamin C + 0.5% Alpha Arbutin penetrates deep into the skin, addressing concerns such as tanned skin, dullness, and signs of aging.
Help your dad reverse the signs of exposure to heat and pollution, and give him a refreshed and revitalized complexion with FCL's Active Radiance Complex Face Serum for Men. This powerful serum combines 0.5% Hyaluronic Acid and 2% Kojic Acid with plant extracts and antioxidants to combat environmental damage, uneven skin tone, and dullness.
Price: Rs 1,950 to Rs 2,050. Available online.
Fathers always consider it their duty to not just fulfill all your wishes but pamper and spoil you through life. Being selfless is a synonym for Father. So let's grab this one day to reverse the roles and get your father the nourishment and pampering that he deserves. Kama Ayurveda presents its specially curated selection of thoughtful pieces for gifting this Father's Day. Himalayan Deodar Face Cleanser For Men is a hydrating daily face cleanser for men that removes dirt and pollutants for clean, supple, and shave-ready skin. Himalayan Deodar Body Moisturiser is a softening and smoothing body moisturiser with anti-inflammatory properties to protect the skin and deeply moisturise. Brightening & Smoothening Night Cream for Men is an Ayurvedic brightening night cream for men that moisturises deeply and repairs visible signs of aging. Top To Toe Nourishment Gift Box comes with three body care essentials that help you keep cleansed, refreshed, and hydrated from top-to-toe. Bring in the festivities by indulging in the goodness of pure, time-tested Ayurvedic beauty treatments.
Price: Rs 445 to Rs1,795. Available online.
This Father's Day elevates the father's grooming routine that combines advanced formulations with exquisite ingredients, offering a revitalising experience tailored just for fathers. The Laneige Cica Sleeping Mask is a conditioning treatment that hydrates your skin, strengthens the skin barrier, and reduces dryness. Formulated with dermatologically tested and hypoallergenic ingredients, this mask ensures risk-free use for all skin types. Its unique formula works overnight, leaving your dad's skin refreshed and revitalised by morning. Laneige Radian-C Cream is a nourishing face cream that keeps the skin hydrated while reducing redness and irritation. It also protects the skin from blue light damage, ensuring comprehensive care. Dermatologically tested, this cream is safe for regular use.
Price: Rs 2,300 to Rs 2,070. Available online.
Celebrate Father's Day with the gift of rejuvenation from Kiko Milano. Show him how much you care with this perfect blend of advanced skincare technology and thoughtful pampering. Kiko Milano Skin Trainer Cream promotes continuous hydration and whips the skin into shape at all ages. An advanced concept of "cosmetics engineering" with active ingredients effectively combined to moisturise the skin according to its needs. Kiko Milano Skin Trainer is a serum that combats oxidative stress and leaves you with youthful-looking, revitalised skin at any age. A powerful formula, rich in active ingredients, effectively combined to boost the energy levels of both young and mature skin, impeding the signs of aging- moisturize the skin according to its needs- provide a healthy-looking complexion, improving cellular oxygenation- smooth and even out the skin through a gentle and continuous exfoliation.
Price: Rs 2,800 to Rs 3,200. Available online.
Fathers will always be our ultimate guide and our biggest cheerleaders. This Father's Day, let's shower them with care and gratitude, using Innisfree's natural and nourishing products to help them feel cherished and celebrated. Give your dad the gift of a refreshing and rejuvenating shaving experience with Innisfree Forest For Men Shaving & Cleansing Foam. This innovative 2-in-1 formula provides a rich foam base and gently removes sebum and impurities, leaving his skin feeling cool and refreshed thanks to the invigorating properties of menthol. Perfect for busy dads who need a boost, this dual-function foam helps overcome laziness and leaves skin feeling revitalized and refreshed.
Price: Rs 850. Available online.