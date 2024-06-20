Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for June 21-27

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)
This week brings ample reasons to celebrate life. Good news related to your children, love relationships and much more. A gettogether with friends and family will be the highlight. Follow your heart as you are surrounded by loving energies who are trustworthy. People will approach you for your practical and wise advice. Lucky colour: Olive green
TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)
An eventful week filled with love and support from family and friends. Trust your psychic abilities, you will have ample reasons to celebrate as good news is foreseen. This could be related to your children or their relationships. However, you need to monitor your health and steer clear of contaminated water. Lucky colour: Sea green
GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)
Make choices from your heart. Deep emotional commitments are for a lifetime. The power of love is superior to any hurdle. People look up to you for your wisdom and self resilience. The benefit of experience will take you to greater heights. This is a great time for career advancement. It will be safe to trust people now. Follow your creative passion. Lucky colours: Teal green and yellow
CANCER (June 21 - July 22)
Joy through spiritual growth is a blessing from your guardian angels. Committed romantic relationships will sweep you off your feet. It’s important to balance multiple projects at once, but only through a good sense of humour and grace. Surround yourself with wise gurus, and it will help you a great deal. Stay away from fake friends and relatives. Lucky colour: Purple
LEO (July 23 - August 22)
It’s time to move quickly. Choose logic over emotions. The changes will be sudden and in your favour. Stability and efficiency in work and relationships will be rewarded. Take charge of your ambitious plans, as working with multiple people will be easier for you during this phase. Release the past, as the future is more enriching. Lucky colour: Off white
VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)
Wisdom and objectivity are important now. Stay true to your integrity. A situation will arise that requires honest and open communication. Stay determined and move forward. Be prepared for any possibility. Money, time and support are on the cards. A change in a job or a promotion comes with a great package. Lucky colours: Beige, gold
LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)
Fight for your rights and justice. Don’t give up, as the verdict is in your favour. Legal battles will be won. However, during this phase, seek spiritual guidance. Help is nearby, provided you ask for it. Comforting words from your soulmate will elevate your spirits. Don’t give up on those you love and those who love you more. Focus on your creative passion. Lucky colour: Yellow
SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)
When you give, you also receive. Don’t be resistant to change. Too much monitoring of your expenses is not good. New resources of abundance are being manifested, so thank the universe. A successful new beginning is on the horizon. Everything in life happens for a reason. Release regret and embrace the opportunities for happiness. Search for the silver lining. Lucky colour: Silver
SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)
All your materialistic needs will be fulfilled in the most magical and unexpected ways. An act of kindness will multiply your karmas, as giving and receiving with a grateful heart amplifies your good deeds. Do not invest your abundance in illegal businesses for quick results. Manifest your abundance and invest it on assets like gold, land and long-term investments. Lucky colour: Pink
CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)
When you get healed, you heal others — kindred spirits joined together to create something wonderful. Don’t give up on those you love. Monitor your finances, as extremes in financial handling is foreseen. Do not resist changes. New beginnings mark end of delays. A change in direction offers happiness. Lucky colours: Brown, mauve
AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)
Make bold and ambitious choices in your career. It’s important to maintain your relationships with those who share your vision. Joy through spiritual growth will be the highlight. For those seeking true love, the entry of a good person into your life will be like a fresh lease of life. His/ her presence will make your heart flutter. Lucky colours: White, dark, navy blue
PISCES (February 19 - March 20)
An exciting challenge awaits. You have what it takes to be successful. Review contracts and documents carefully. A new emotional situation that arises will be associated with personal relationships. Handle it with care and trust your intuitive insights. Pause for reflection before taking action. Lucky colours: Brown, beige and green