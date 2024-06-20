Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for June 21-27

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

This week brings ample reasons to celebrate life. Good news related to your children, love relationships and much more. A gettogether with friends and family will be the highlight. Follow your heart as you are surrounded by loving energies who are trustworthy. People will approach you for your practical and wise advice. Lucky colour: Olive green

TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

An eventful week filled with love and support from family and friends. Trust your psychic abilities, you will have ample reasons to celebrate as good news is foreseen. This could be related to your children or their relationships. However, you need to monitor your health and steer clear of contaminated water. Lucky colour: Sea green



GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Make choices from your heart. Deep emotional commitments are for a lifetime. The power of love is superior to any hurdle. People look up to you for your wisdom and self resilience. The benefit of experience will take you to greater heights. This is a great time for career advancement. It will be safe to trust people now. Follow your creative passion. Lucky colours: Teal green and yellow

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Joy through spiritual growth is a blessing from your guardian angels. Committed romantic relationships will sweep you off your feet. It’s important to balance multiple projects at once, but only through a good sense of humour and grace. Surround yourself with wise gurus, and it will help you a great deal. Stay away from fake friends and relatives. Lucky colour: Purple

LEO (July 23 - August 22)

It’s time to move quickly. Choose logic over emotions. The changes will be sudden and in your favour. Stability and efficiency in work and relationships will be rewarded. Take charge of your ambitious plans, as working with multiple people will be easier for you during this phase. Release the past, as the future is more enriching. Lucky colour: Off white

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

Wisdom and objectivity are important now. Stay true to your integrity. A situation will arise that requires honest and open communication. Stay determined and move forward. Be prepared for any possibility. Money, time and support are on the cards. A change in a job or a promotion comes with a great package. Lucky colours: Beige, gold