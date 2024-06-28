Discover the latest in beauty innovation

Beauty is more than just deep skin, but a radiant appearance can definitely boost your confidence. Whether you're looking for tips to enhance your natural glow or want to experiment with new trends, this listicle has something for everyone. Get ready to embrace your inner beauty guru!
In its ongoing mission to redefine beauty standards, L’Oréal Paris has introduced its latest innovation in mascara technology — the Panorama Mascara — in India. This groundbreaking mascara redefines lash beauty with its panoramic volume, making the eyes appear up to 1.4 times bigger. The Panorama Mascara is designed to give lashes a fanned-out effect and accentuate the beauty of the eyes.
Priced at Rs 999.
VLCC Clinic’s Bi-Phasic Makeup Remover is a game-changer in makeup removal. This revolutionary formula is meticulously crafted to dissolve and eliminate all traces of stubborn makeup, targeting every layer with precision. Infused with the enriching properties of squalane and ceramide, this makeup remover not only effectively lifts away makeup but also nourishes and moisturises your skin, leaving it feeling soft and rejuvenated.
Priced at Rs 450.
Anastasia Beverly Hills New Beauty Balm Serum Boosted Skin Tint is a groundbreaking hybrid of skincare and makeup, providing an even skin tone with a healthy glow. This innovative serum is enriched with eight skin-loving ingredients, including HA+ Microspheres that plump fine lines and wrinkles, a Peptide Complex for youthful skin, and a collagen stabiliser for a moisturized, smooth effect. Formulated with hydrating Coconut Oil, Shea Butter, Marula Oil, and Jojoba Seed Oil, it delivering sheer-to-light coverage for a naturally radiant complexion.
Priced at Rs 5,500.
Skeyndor Pore Normalising Factor is a home treatment gel that will reduce open pores, and control the activity of sebaceous glands. It is a powerful toner that is formulated to balance the skin's pH levels, remove impurities, tighten pores, and prevent new imperfections. This toner is enriched with salicylic acid, which is a key ingredient that penetrates deep into the skin and unclogs pores. It also contains witch hazel extract, which has astringent properties that help to tighten and refine the appearance of pores. This toner is perfect for those with oily or acne-prone skin as it helps to regulate sebum production and prevent breakouts.
Priced at Rs 1,670.
Molecule53 has introduced a serum duo to tackle all your skin care concerns this summer. Gift yourself an easy two step skin care regimen with the ultimate serums from Molecule53: Argireline® Amplified 5% and Matrixyl® Super Serum 12%. It is not just a collagen boosting peptide but also a neurotransmitter inhibitor peptide. This serum deeply penetrates the skin to reduce fine lines and wrinkles at their source. Its all-in-one efficacy results in improved skin surface roughness, minimised fine lines, better skin isotropy, more radiant skin, lower skin fatigue, improved firmness and elasticity, increased volume and gives a lifting effect.
The perfect product for those much-needed self-care days, the mask has a silky, clay-based formula that leaves your skin feeling purified and free from excess oil, all without drying it out. Proven to visibly reduce blemishes with regular use, the mask is crafted with 97% natural-origin ingredients, including the potent CFT tea tree oil from Kenya, Menthol, and Castor Oil, all of which clear your skin while hydrating and rejuvenating it. Packed in a 75ml recyclable tube, the mask is priced at Rs 1,295.
Available in four variants including strawberry, peach, kiwi and dragon fruit, Swiss Beauty’s Dip Tint Lip Oils give the ultimate natural-looking, soft-focus tint, complementing every individual's unique lip shade. The lightweight, non-sticky formula glides on smoothly for an effortless flush of colour that never looks heavy or caked on. While giving a beautiful, customised colour, Dip Tint Lip Oils also deeply nourish and condition the lips. Infused with vitamin E to protect against cracking and peeling, along with a blend of nurturing plant oils like marula and rosehip, they deliver intense long-lasting moisture. Each Dip Tint Lip Oil comes in a 3ml bottle and is paraben-free, cruelty-free, and vegan. Priced at Rs 299.
Light Up's Wave Hydrating Day Cream is for red-carpet-ready skin. This hydrating day cream smoothens the look of pores, creates perfect makeup base and brightens dull skin. It is an ultra-light and dermatologically approved formulation that boosts oxygen by 14 percent in 30 minutes with an active mineral complex that activates cellular respiration.
Priced at Rs 699.
Aqualogica's Refresh Dewy Floral Kiss Perfume Body Mist with Zemea and Hyaluronic Acid is a charming blend of fresh lilies, a dash of citrus and a pinch of musk. Cascading from the mighty Himalayas, this dewy freshness will take you to the first kiss of Lily and chilly dew of mountain mornings. The heart note screams freshness that is derived from citrus and spicy iris. The top notes are fruity and aquatic, that mingle rightly with musk, amber and sandalwood as base notes. This body mist is a must-have as it’s infused with hyaluronic acid and zemea, which boosts hydration and makes every spritz a non-irritating bliss.
Priced at Rs 499.
Fixderma introduces Nigrifix Under-Arm Roll-On — a breakthrough solution in fighting underarm dark patches and body odour. Nigrifix, the brand's patented bestseller, with its new underarm lightening roll-on, aims to not only reduce underarm pigmentation in just two weeks. It is infused with the power ingredients like Cybright-G, 6% AHA, Kojic Acid, Lactic Acid and Mandelic Acid.
With the monsoon season upon us, the increased humidity can lead to more frequent breakouts and skin issues. To help combat these challenges, Bioderma is excited to introduce its latest skincare innovation --Sebium Kerato+, the highly effective Gel Cream, specifically designed to address the needs of acne-prone skin during this season. It promises clearer skin in just two days by eliminating pimples and blackheads, reduces existing marks, and prevents new ones. With a high-tolerance formula, it provides eight hours of hydration without drying your skin. This potent treatment targets pimples, blackheads, and marks, delivering visible results quickly. Gentle yet powerful, it helps you achieve healthy skin.
Skeyndor Intensive Moisturizing Cream is a deeply nourishing moisturiser that is specially formulated to replenish and hydrate dry and dehydrated skin. The cream is enriched with a blend of potent moisturising ingredients, including shea butter, jojoba oil, and hyaluronic acid. Priced at Rs 4,570.