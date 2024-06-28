Discover the latest in beauty innovation

Skeyndor Pore Normalising Factor is a home treatment gel that will reduce open pores, and control the activity of sebaceous glands. It is a powerful toner that is formulated to balance the skin's pH levels, remove impurities, tighten pores, and prevent new imperfections. This toner is enriched with salicylic acid, which is a key ingredient that penetrates deep into the skin and unclogs pores. It also contains witch hazel extract, which has astringent properties that help to tighten and refine the appearance of pores. This toner is perfect for those with oily or acne-prone skin as it helps to regulate sebum production and prevent breakouts.

Priced at Rs 1,670.