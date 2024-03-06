Women's Day beauty essentials: Empower your glow

Celebrate International Women's Day by embracing beauty in all its forms with our curated collection of beauty and skincare essentials. Honour yourself or the special women in your life with products that promise rejuvenation, empowerment, and a radiant glow. Discover the perfect blend of luxury and care, designed to uplift and inspire.
Elevate her glow with the Etude Heart Pop Blusher, a delightful Women’s Day gift choice. Its soft, watercolour-like blush imparts a natural radiance, while the adorable heart-shaped design adds a touch of whimsy to her makeup routine. Perfectly suited for all skin tones, this blush blends effortlessly and enhances her beauty with a subtle shimmer.
Priced at Rs 850.
Gift the award-winning O3+ Vitamin C & Turmeric Glow Gel Cream to celebrate Women’s Day with clarity and radiance. This lightweight, non-sticky formula deeply moisturises, locking in hydration and imparting a luminous glow. Let your gift symbolise luminous, pampered skin—a reflection of her inner and outer beauty.
Priced at Rs 740.
This moisturising lip balm is made of murumuru butter and shea butter to lock in moisture content while preventing chapped lips. Additionally, the Laneige lip balm features a lightweight formula, ensuring that your lips won't experience any tackiness or stickiness.
Priced at Rs 690.
Moira Hydra Priming Setting Spray is a lightweight fine mist spray for a naturally radiant finish that will prep and refresh the skin while acting as an invisible layer to grip and set makeup all day. Infused with Cucumber Extract, Aloe Vera Gel, and Pentavitin, this spray will help provide an instant boost of hydration for the perfect dewy finish look.
Priced at Rs 1,690.
Celebrate Women's Day with the ultimate expression of empowerment with Anastasia Beverly Hills' The Lip Velvet Collection. This revolutionary line redefines lip artistry, offering velvet-smooth lip mousses that epitomize sophistication. Meticulously crafted, the collection features an enchanting spectrum of hues, from trendy millennial pinks to timeless nudes and vibrant peaches.
Priced at Rs 3,200.
Experience the epitome of hydration and resilience with Bayla Skin's Avo-Barrier Strengthening Moisturizer. This nurturing moisturiser transcends ordinary skincare; it forms a protective shield, ensuring your skin remains supple and fortified against external aggressors. Enriched with nourishing avocado extracts, it replenishes moisture and invigorates your skin, empowering you to embrace the strength and beauty within.
Priced at Rs 449.
Moira Eye Catching Dip liner is the ultimate long wear eyeliner, completely waterproof and smudge resistant. The fine, flexible brush tip pen for precision and easy application will guide the line to a striking finish and can be used on eyes, face, and body.
Priced at Rs 1,030.
An effective blend of natural ingredients that have been specifically chosen for your skin. The mask contains ingredients such as Diatomaceous Earth, which helps to heal acne and make skin exfoliation easier, and White Sandalwood Oil that is rich in anti-aging properties. It also moisturises and hydrates the skin making it smooth. Additionally, Turmeric Root Oil has antibacterial qualities and effectively unclogs clogged pores. Skin discolouration and hyperpigmentation are reduced by Witch Hazel Leaf Extract.
Juice Beauty celebrates women's day with its special skincare squad that features products tailored to women's skincare needs, with ingredients that are particularly beneficial for women's skin health.
Priced at Rs 11,000 for the combo.