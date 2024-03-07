Women's Day 2024: Hairdresser Franck Provost predicts hair trends for women this year

International Women’s Day. The mention of the occasion brings to our minds the big and small struggles women have had to go through for centuries and the rights of liberty they’ve fought for and won.

But does liberty mean just bigger wins such as getting voting right? Or does it mean bagging the so-called smaller wins – such as getting to decide the length of your hair in cultures where only long hair is considered the epitome of femininity? At Indulge, we believe in both. So this March 8, we bring you the opinion of renowned French hairdresser Franck Provost on the hairstyles that will be trending this season, so that you can pamper yourself with a salon session and step out with a complete makeover!

For those uninitiated, Franck Provost is a celebrity hairdresser whose eponymous brand is currently the leading hair salon brand in France. There are over 600 Franck Provost salons in 30 countries and very recently, they have debuted in India. During his time in Bengaluru where he came for the inauguration of his salon, we caught up with him for a quick chat at The Leela Palace, where he predicted the hairstyle trends for 2024! Excerpts:

What is the hairstyle that will trend this season?

Short hair, definitely! In France, a lot of girls are going crazy with short hair now. Eve Gilles, Miss France 2024, also has a short haircut. Not just France – worldwide this trend is going to dominate. However, if we get more specific, people used to just cut a short bob earlier. That is over, but short hairstyles are here to stay.



Which hair colours will be all the rage this season?

Natural hair colours will trend this season – say black, brown or blonde. It’s like we’re going back to the natural way, in a certain sense.