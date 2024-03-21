Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for March 22-28

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)
There is light at the end of the tunnel. God is your saviour and he shall pull you out from the storm. Breathe a sigh of relief as new plans to travel and relocation are on the cards. Your ideas are wonderful and you need to present it with confidence. Clear all communication problems. Overanalysing a problem is not the solution. Find a compromise. Lucky colour: Blue
TAURAS (April 20 - May 20)
The week begins with a lot of drama. You need not go through the problem alone, ask for help and you shall receive. Release the past as it doesn’t serve you any good. Time heals all wounds. A new beginning with a forgiving heart and a compassionate review of the past will guarantee a great future Lucky colour: Mauve
GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)
Life is offering you reasons to celebrate. Good news regarding your relationship status or your child’s future will bring happiness. You have done a wonderful job in the past and you will be rewarded for your hard work. A promotion, relocation and awards are on the cards. You can resolve any challenge, provided you stay away from others’ drama. Lucky colours: Brown, cream
CANCER (June 21 - July 22)
A gift of passion, opportunity and inspiration are the blessings for this week. Bold choices both in your personal and professional life will benefit you in the long run. This marks an end to the shackles of the past. Make a courageous choice to change your situation. Lucky colour: Rust Orange
LEO (July 23 - August 22)
Your dreams will get fulfilled this week. Hard work will lead to success. The love for materialistic things in life will be heightened. For many, it will be buying a new house, car or even a piece of land. This is the time to celebrate life. Everything in life happens for a reason. Let go of regret and embrace opportunity for happiness. Search for the silver lining. Lucky colour: Pista green
VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)
Your dreams are fulfilled and your hard work is getting rewarded. You deserve a holiday or an expensive gift. You are blessed with the gift of passion, opportunity and inspiration. You are being blessed to do something amazing. A sense of wonder is natural. Stand up for what you believe in as you’ll be rewarded. Lucky colours: Orange, pink
LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)
This week is full of activities, and the results are instant and in your favour. Keep your communication skills active. You are in charge of your life and the situation around you. You know what you want, so focus only on your career advancement. There is so much to accomplish in future, so make a detailed plan . You are being watched by someone very kind. Lucky colours: Sky blue, white
SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)
Your strength intimidates many around you. Fear no one as you are on the right path. Treat everyone with compassion and leave the rest to the universe. Stay alert from fake pleasers. Fight your fears and stay firm. It’s time to celebrate a union of two souls or buying a new house. Transfer to a new place is on the cards. Lucky colour: Magenta
SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)
It is safe to trust people who are with you. Your ability to accomplish many things at once is an asset. Follow your creative passion. A positive and emotional experience arises. This can be the beginning of a romantic relationship. Deep and lasting spiritual insights with the energies of the child within you is a wonderful phase to be in. Lucky colour: Sea green
CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)
A sudden revelation regarding a situation will offer you freedom. Break free of procrastination and embrace the opportunity that the changes bring. There is so much to accomplish, make a detailed plan and act accordingly. There will be harmonious relationships and a promise of a happily ever after. Lucky colours: Beige, sky blue
AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)
A committed romantic relationship will bring happiness and stability. That feeling of being swept off your feet is a wonderful experience. This will also give strength to release the pain of the past relationship. Time heals all wounds. Make a courageous choice to change your situation. Time will show you the truth. Lucky colours: White, bright pink and green
PISCES (February 19 - March 20)
New resources of abundance, time and support are foreseen. A change in job or a promotion with a promise of a happy life along with your loved ones is seen . Release yourself from burdensome situations. Everything happens in life for a reason. Release any feeling of regret. Lucky colours: Golden, teal green