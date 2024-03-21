Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for March 22-28

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

There is light at the end of the tunnel. God is your saviour and he shall pull you out from the storm. Breathe a sigh of relief as new plans to travel and relocation are on the cards. Your ideas are wonderful and you need to present it with confidence. Clear all communication problems. Overanalysing a problem is not the solution. Find a compromise. Lucky colour: Blue

TAURAS (April 20 - May 20)

The week begins with a lot of drama. You need not go through the problem alone, ask for help and you shall receive. Release the past as it doesn’t serve you any good. Time heals all wounds. A new beginning with a forgiving heart and a compassionate review of the past will guarantee a great future Lucky colour: Mauve



GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Life is offering you reasons to celebrate. Good news regarding your relationship status or your child’s future will bring happiness. You have done a wonderful job in the past and you will be rewarded for your hard work. A promotion, relocation and awards are on the cards. You can resolve any challenge, provided you stay away from others’ drama. Lucky colours: Brown, cream

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

A gift of passion, opportunity and inspiration are the blessings for this week. Bold choices both in your personal and professional life will benefit you in the long run. This marks an end to the shackles of the past. Make a courageous choice to change your situation. Lucky colour: Rust Orange

LEO (July 23 - August 22)

Your dreams will get fulfilled this week. Hard work will lead to success. The love for materialistic things in life will be heightened. For many, it will be buying a new house, car or even a piece of land. This is the time to celebrate life. Everything in life happens for a reason. Let go of regret and embrace opportunity for happiness. Search for the silver lining. Lucky colour: Pista green

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

Your dreams are fulfilled and your hard work is getting rewarded. You deserve a holiday or an expensive gift. You are blessed with the gift of passion, opportunity and inspiration. You are being blessed to do something amazing. A sense of wonder is natural. Stand up for what you believe in as you’ll be rewarded. Lucky colours: Orange, pink