Summer fragrances to check out on World Fragrance Day 2024

From rose and jasmine to exotic ylang-ylang and magnolia, check them all out here!
One of the essential parts of looking good and creating the best first impression is to smell good. Moreover, with the humid summer encroaching our lives soon, it is time to turn to some of the best available fragrances. This International Fragrance Day (March 21) Indulge brings you top picks for floral fragrances to look out for this Spring/ Summer.

Petal Perfect

Check out the latest olfactory masterpiece from Burberry, the Her Petals Eau de Parfum. It is an amalgamation of Blackcurrant. Blueberry and Raspberry with Jasmine and Violet coupled with Creamy Amber and Musk. A celebration of femininity, this fragrance is all set to transform you to an English garden in full blooms. Grab this limited edition perfume at the earliest!

Available online and in-stores.

Fruity Fun

If you wear your personality through your fragrance, then for all those who are vibrant and vivacious, comes the Eze Vibe from the House of Sawai. Capturing the fruitiness of the season and vibing it with the zingy and spicy elements, this unisex perfume sparks feelings of freshness in the air. Available online.

Mixed Essences

With the Enchanteur Alluring Daily Wear Perfume (for women), soak yourself in a fragrance that you can never forget. With an incredulous mix of rich Vanilla, Iris, Rose, Passion Fruit and Bergamot, the perfume is strong in essences and light to wear.

Available online and in-stores

Rose Bloom

When it comes to summer fragrances, lift your spirits with the classic English Rose. Check out Yardley’s English Rose Eau De Toilette. A blend of bergamot, patchouli, amber, violet, magnolia and freshly plucked rose buds, it is an intense rollercoaster of floral aroma that you would not want to miss out on.

Available online and in-stores

Floral Pot-pourri

Stay confident and refreshed all day long with notes of tuberose and ylang-ylang; which are blended beautifully with woody accord and nobel amber. The Envy Deo Kiss encapsulates all the floral and fruity aromas of the season and presents an unforgettably refreshing spray to keep you on your feet.

Available online and in-stores

Orange Blossoms

Stay fit and fresh all day long with the newly launched range of summer-oriented perfumes from The Body Shop. Check out aromatic petals from the Orange Blossoms carefully harvested from the Nile region of Egypt which gives off a mystic aroma when paired with bergamot and woody vetiver. The Full Orange Blossom Eau de Parfum is just for you if you like floral, fruity and woody notes.

Available online and in-stores

Sunkissed Smiles

Inspired by fruity and floral notes, the Engage L’amante Sunkissed Perfume for Women gives off a bold and passionate fragrance which makes you stand apart in the crowd. Filled with citrus notes with strong hints of Tuberose, Jasmine and an earthy Sandalwood trail, this aroma is naturally attractive.

Available online and in-stores

World Fragrance Day

