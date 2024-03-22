Go colour conscious with organic gulal from these five Indian brands

Skipping Holi this year because your skin will revolt at the mere sight of gulal? Worried about the impact of synthetic colours on the environment? Fear not, we’ve got you covered! We’re talking all-natural, eco-friendly hues that will transform you into a walking rainbow (in a good way, of course).

These 5 brands have taken the organic route to prepare sustainable colours that will make you want to be a part of the vibrant chaos that the festival is all about. So, ditch the stress and embrace the mess!

Shades of Spring

Shades of Spring’s organic colours are made from flowers, essential oils and vegetables, giving them a soft, easy-to-apply texture. Their combo package of colours includes blush pink, tangy orange, bright yellow and sky blue made from rose petals, marigolds, orchids, beetroot, turmeric and a variety of other ingredients sourced straight from nature! Bonus: The shades are all pastel, in case that’s your thing! ₹499 onwards. Available online.

iTokri

With iTokri’s range of natural colours, you are sure to be transported to sweet-smelling flower fields! The brand’s organic gulal combo features shades of pink, red, green, yellow, blue and orange made from flowers and herbs. Skin-friendly Holi colours that also emit fresh floral fragrances? Sign us up! You can order a pack of 6, 12 or 18 colours based on your preference. ₹390 onwards. Available online.

Nytarra

Made from a cornstarch base, Nytarra’s vibrant Holi colours come in pastel hues of pink, green and yellow. Crafted using roses, beetroots, turmeric, amaltash, spinach and rajka grass, the colours are cruelty-free and wash off easily. Given their organic nature, these colours are also kid-friendly. You know what that means! It’s a no-worry Holi for you and your family! ₹350 onwards. Available online.