Ramya Subramaniam wants to stay fit and independent as she grows older

Ramya Subramaniam never imagined in her wildest dreams that one day she would dive into fitness with vengeance, go on to become a powerlifting champion, marathoner, and health coach. “If someone had told me a decade ago that I would pursue fitness this hard, I would have burst out laughing,” she says.
“It began as a need to look good on the camera. I was constantly testing waters in one activity or another and ended up overdoing everything. Things took a turn when I learned about functional fitness. The year was 2014, and I was on my morning walk on the Boat Club Road when I saw a bunch of people experimenting with barbells and kettlebells. I loved the energy of the place and joined a trial class. It was backbreaking and the next morning, I couldn’t even get up from my bed. My trainer asked me to not give up, and I heeded her advice. In a month, I could notice the transformation in my body. There has been no looking back since then.”
Revealing that she was a victim of bodyshaming in the early stages of her career, Ramya says, “We live in a society where people think the best way to strike up a conversation with someone is to comment about their body. There were instances where even people on the sets would ask me questions, like if I had partied last night because my face was bloated. I used to feel uncomfortable, and when I pointed it out, they would say that I was making a big noise and cry about it.”
Today, Ramya is a popular health coach for women. “Unfortunately, for our women, fitness is all about losing weight. If there is a minor change in their weight, they get perturbed. They also have a fear of lifting weights, as there are numerous misconceptions about it. Even today, some women dread to go to the gym because they believe that it’s a man’s territory.”
Ask Ramya how she has been straddling Silambam, marathon, yoga and dance with ease, and pat comes the reply. “Well, I do them occasionally. When I was into powerlifting a few years ago, I trained my body to lift weights because I was going into a competitive platform. But, now I’m on a maintenance mode. My only objective is that, as I age, I am able to preserve my muscles; my bones and tendons are strong; and I don’t face injuries.
My ultimate aim is to be independent.” She adds, “Once a week, I run or jog, and I get my dose of vitamin D.”
Ramya says that she also brought a sea change in her diet after she got into the fitness regimen. “I begin eating at 6 am and by 6 pm, my last meal is over. Second, I limit my sugar intake. I do indulge when I have cravings, but I would compensate for the same with portion control.”
The actress says that she is particular about her mental health as well. “I begin every day on a clean slate. I wake up at 5 am and do a small prayer. I then journal and meditate. I steer clear of gadgets after 9 pm and I call it a day by around 9.45 pm. Before sleeping, I read at least 10 pages of a book.”
When it comes to bad days, Ramya says that she never pushes them away. “I spend some time alone to understand why I’m feeling a certain way, how I could fix it, and then go about the rest of the day doing things I enjoy. I don’t just go into a rabbithole.”
Now that she has become a fitness coach and has penned a book on fitness, we ask her what’s next in the pipeline. “I’m planning to open a fitness studio, which will be like an experience centre in Alwarpet.”
Ramya has a few words of wisdom for those planning to venture into fitness training. “Do not get consumed by the truckload of information on the internet. Start with things you enjoy, like walking or yoga. Do it for one month consistently. Then add one more element to your routine. Don’t expect quick results. If you do it consistently, the results will last longer, effective, and holistic.”
