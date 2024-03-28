Ramya Subramaniam wants to stay fit and independent as she grows older

Today, Ramya is a popular health coach for women. “Unfortunately, for our women, fitness is all about losing weight. If there is a minor change in their weight, they get perturbed. They also have a fear of lifting weights, as there are numerous misconceptions about it. Even today, some women dread to go to the gym because they believe that it’s a man’s territory.”

Ask Ramya how she has been straddling Silambam, marathon, yoga and dance with ease, and pat comes the reply. “Well, I do them occasionally. When I was into powerlifting a few years ago, I trained my body to lift weights because I was going into a competitive platform. But, now I’m on a maintenance mode. My only objective is that, as I age, I am able to preserve my muscles; my bones and tendons are strong; and I don’t face injuries.

My ultimate aim is to be independent.” She adds, “Once a week, I run or jog, and I get my dose of vitamin D.”

Ramya says that she also brought a sea change in her diet after she got into the fitness regimen. “I begin eating at 6 am and by 6 pm, my last meal is over. Second, I limit my sugar intake. I do indulge when I have cravings, but I would compensate for the same with portion control.”

The actress says that she is particular about her mental health as well. “I begin every day on a clean slate. I wake up at 5 am and do a small prayer. I then journal and meditate. I steer clear of gadgets after 9 pm and I call it a day by around 9.45 pm. Before sleeping, I read at least 10 pages of a book.”

When it comes to bad days, Ramya says that she never pushes them away. “I spend some time alone to understand why I’m feeling a certain way, how I could fix it, and then go about the rest of the day doing things I enjoy. I don’t just go into a rabbithole.”

Now that she has become a fitness coach and has penned a book on fitness, we ask her what’s next in the pipeline. “I’m planning to open a fitness studio, which will be like an experience centre in Alwarpet.”

Ramya has a few words of wisdom for those planning to venture into fitness training. “Do not get consumed by the truckload of information on the internet. Start with things you enjoy, like walking or yoga. Do it for one month consistently. Then add one more element to your routine. Don’t expect quick results. If you do it consistently, the results will last longer, effective, and holistic.”

