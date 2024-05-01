This homegrown perfume brand that launched last year is gearing up to release new scents soon

Influenced by art, culture and fashion, Topnote Perfume boasts an array of botanical, vegan, cruelty- and toxin-free fragrances. This homegrown brand is a stranger to the city’s cognoscente, from woody to floral and citrusy to spicy, their blend of scents aims to be gentle on both the skin and the environment.
Close friends Ramya Rajaram and Saagarika Jagadeesh co-founded the label to formulate four modern and progressive fragrances and now are all set to unveil a new fragrance line.
“India boasts a deeply rooted legacy in the perfume industry, with an abundance of rich raw materials at our disposal. Our manufacturing units are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, enabling us to produce perfumes of the highest quality on a global scale,” Ramya reveals. Emphasising on love, selfexpression, inner confidence and joy, the label is now expanding its physical footprint across the country.
“We love participating in popups; it is a great way to reach out, find your community and get feedback. The response has been kind and encouraging towards us. We know our consumers want to experience how the notes feel and sink into their skin; hence, we expanded our offline presence,” she shares. At the moment, Topnote is available in Kolkata, Beng aluru, Goa, Chennai, Jodhpur, Jaipur and even Pondicherry. “ In Bengaluru, head to Go Native and Paper Boat Collective to get yourself one of our perfumes,” the founder suggests.
The brand’s current line features Wild Is The Wind (hyacinth, citrus, pink peppers, vetiver, amber and patchouli) and Love On The Beat (bergamot, orange blossom, tuberose, patchouli, cedarwood and vanilla) for women. Closer (grapefruit, orange, geranium leaf and cedarwood) and Day & Night (citrus, pink pepper, lavender, labdanum, vetiver, moss and cedarwood) for men.
Speaking about the new launches, Ramya says, “with women, we are looking into fresh floral mash infused into a warm woody base as they bring a quality that blends well with citrus, floral and even spicy notes. Plus point is woody notes are genderless and they can be worn by anyone.” The brand is simultaneously working towards its conscious perfume line and securing an IFRA compliance tag.
₹650 onwards. At Lavelle Road and Indiranagar.