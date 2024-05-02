Five eyeshadow products that come in handy to accentuate your look on-the-go

Eyeshadow sticks, mousse and cream formulations offer a practical solution for on-the-go makeup, spontaneous plans or even last-minute touch-ups compared to carrying an eyeshadow palette.
These products are compact, lightweight and usually come in convenient twist-up or easy-to-squeeze tubes, making them travel-friendly and mess-free.
Their creamy textures blend easily and dry down quickly, offering a long-lasting finish without the need for additional tools or products. We pick five such products that are a must have in your vanity.
Eye Lights by O&O Beauty is a cream-based eye stick with a skin-loving formula that takes you from day to night effortlessly. This on-the-go stick is easy to use, anti-crease, buildable and offers an intense colour payoff. It is perfect for creating dramatic eyes without the mess of a powder. Available in shades like Champagne Gold, Bronze Brown and Midnight Blue, this smudge-proof product is crease-resistant, blendable and richly pigmented. ₹1,350. Available online.
Eye Got This Creamy Eyeshadow by newly launched Prishé Beauty offers a mousse-like texture that transforms into a stunning finish on your lids. Whether you opt for a bold look with layers or prefer a subtly glamorous daily look, this eyeshadow delivers. Enriched with the goodness of Vitamin E and Argan Oil, it not only dazzles but also pampers your delicate skin. Available in five shades such as Copper Crush, Rarest Lilac, Gold Rush, Sea Sunshine and Electric Pearl. ₹849. Available online.
Discover Rare Beauty's All Of The Above Weightless Eyeshadow Stick, a versatile and creamy eyeshadow stick that effortlessly lines, shades, smokes out and highlights your eyes with crease-resistant colour. Infused with ultra-fine, multi-dimensional pearls, this water-resistant gel formula blends, builds and layers seamlessly for long-lasting wear. Designed with a built-in sharpener, this product from singer and actress Selena Gomez’s beauty brand is available in six stunning shades, including Well Being, Adventure and Compassion. ₹2,300. Available online.
MAC's Pro Longwear Paint Pot is a blendable cream shadow that can be worn alone or with other products. This highly pigmented, long-wearing product goes on creamy and dries to a vibrant finish. Available in seven shades, this product is non-caking, non-flaking, non-creasing, long-wearing for up to 24 hours, non-acnegenic, and water-resistant. Our favourites include Babe in Charms, Black Mirror and Born to Beam. ₹3,100. Available online.
Kay Beauty by Katrina Kaif offers Metallic Eyeshadow Stick Pencil in 12 sparkling shades like Starry Night, Golden Hour and Amethyst. Thanks to its unique creme to powder formula, the pencils give an intense colour payoff, which is not only waterproof but smudgeproof too. Made In Europe, the sticks are enriched with super-nourishing ceramide and macadamia oil. ₹749. Available online.