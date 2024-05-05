Summer survival: Essentials to beat the heat

Beat the heat in style this summer with our ultimate guide of summer essentials. Whether you're looking for refreshing hydration, a revolutionary skincare routine, or comfy footwear, we've got you covered. Dive into our must-have list featuring everything from functional beverages to time-saving beauty products and trendy sandals.
Pack your summer survival kit with Evocus Black Alkaline Water, a refreshing and functional beverage formulated to combat the heat and the balanced electrolytes help replenish what you lose through sweat. Evocus Black Alkaline Water boasts a unique blend of electrolytes (including potassium, sodium, and magnesium) clinically proven to replenish fluids lost through sweat, keeping you hydrated and energised throughout the day. This summer, skip the sugary drinks often associated with summer drinks and pack Evocus Black Alkaline Water for a refreshing and functional hydration boost. Black alkaline water also provides essential minerals like calcium and bicarbonate, which can help regulate your body's natural pH levels, potentially reducing fatigue and aiding in faster recovery after exertion
Priced at INR 100.
Colorbar’s Fat Water is here to tighten those pores for good, turn up the brightness, fade out dark spots, hydrate, plump up, and smoothen the skin among other wondrous benefits. This beauty in a bottle comes in two variants, Pomegranate and Berry. The Pomegranate Fat Water can blur all fine lines and worry lines and with Berry Fat Water you can get rid of acne.
Priced at INR 899.
Introducing the Vacbott Vacuum Bottle, your ultimate summer companion. With its chic design and vibrant colours, it's a must-have for every hydration enthusiast. Whether you are travelling or working, this double-walled bottle ensures your drinks stay refreshingly cold for extended periods, making it perfect for those scorching summer days. Plus, its 24-hour hot retention ensures you enjoy your favourite beverages at the perfect temperature, anytime, anywhere.
Priced at INR 1,099.
When it comes to summer, comfort and style are non-negotiable. Say goodbye to the discomfort of dampened footwear with Floatz by Bata's newest range of trendy clogs, sliders, and flip-flops. Designed to be super comfortable, water-proof, and skid-resistant, this collection ensures you never have to compromise on style, even in the hottest months of the year. Available in bright colours, this stylish footwear adds a twist to your ensemble.
Priced at INR 1,199.