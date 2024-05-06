Mom’s moment to shine: Top beauty picks for a radiant Mother’s Day

This Mother’s Day, go beyond the bouquet with beauty gifts that truly celebrate the most special woman in your life. From luxurious skincare that promises a youthful glow to indulgent fragrances that capture her essence, our curated list of top beauty picks will help you show your appreciation in the most pampering way possible. Whether she's a makeup enthusiast, a skincare devotee, or simply deserves a little extra TLC, find the perfect product to make her feel loved and cherished. Let’s dive into the ultimate beauty guide that will leave mom feeling refreshed, rejuvenated, and radiantly beautiful!
Kate Hudson Mask Collection by Juice Beauty is a perfect gift to express your love and appreciation for your mom.
milk_shake’s Purifying Blend Shampoo is a scalp treatment for deep cleansing. It clears impurities, dandruff, sebum, sweat and styling product residue. It has plant-based ingredients to protect scalp and hair from pollution, for a healthy, shiny result.
Treat your mother with the gift of 4X brighter and clearer skin with Innisfree Vitamin C Green Tea Enzyme Brightening Serum. Formulated with a unique blend of water and oil soluble vitamin C and Jeju green tea enzyme, this hypoallergenic serum will help control dark spots and refine skin texture, leaving your mom’s skin looking smoother and even-toned.
Priced at Rs 2,650.
K18’s star product – the K18 Leave-in Molecular Repair Hair Mask -- is a perfect addition to your mom's vanity kit to help her maintain and style her hair. The Revolutionary US-based hair care brand - K18 - has marked its entry in India early this year, following a phenomenal launch across salons in US & Europe.
Priced at Rs 5,625.
Dyson Corrale Straightener - (Copper) makes a perfect gift for moms who want to achieve effortlessly sleek and shiny and salon-worthy hair without damaging their locks. Its innovative flexing plate technology makes it easy to use — perfect for busy moms who want to look their best without compromising on hair health.
Priced at Rs 29,900.
With the arrival of summer we sweat a lot and dirt can penetrate our skin, causing skin impurities such as hyperseborrhea, hyperkeratosis, and bacterial infections that result in acne. The Skeyndor Clear Balance range addresses these issues by targeting the three primary causes of skin impurities. It contains non-comedogenic ingredients which are free from oils and fats and adapt to the specific needs of this type of skin, without causing oiliness or shine.
Priced at Rs 1,670.
Fed up with oily, acne-prone skin in the summer? Try Jeannot Ceuticals Shine Control. It reduces excess oil and gives your skin a natural matte look. It has flower and tea tree extracts that are great for purifying and rebalancing your skin. Ingredients like Sacred Lotus, Egypt Lotus Flower, White Peony, Tea Tree, and Bisabolol work together to control impurities, soothe redness, and stop your skin from looking shiny.
Priced at Rs 1,450.
Chemfree SPF 50 is a non-nano physical sunscreen, providing broad-spectrum protection against both UVA & UVB rays. It contains physical blockers such as zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. Also, it is enriched with gold seaweed and ectoin, which nourishes and revitalizes the skin while providing an exceptional natural defense against environmental stressors.
Priced at Rs 950.
At the heart of Kaya’s Nutraceutical Collagen Peptides is WELLNEX Hydrolyzed Marine Collagen. This prestigious ingredient is sourced from a century-old Japanese company renowned for its legacy and expertise in sustainable, bioavailable collagen. Perfect for enhancing skin texture, firmness, and hydration, they are your daily ticket to a glowing complexion. They help reduce fine lines and wrinkles while ensuring your skin remains supple and well-hydrated.
Priced at Rs 2,999.
Make Up Forever's New HD Skin Powder Foundation is a great gift as it gives a matte and blur finish. The coverage is buildable from medium to full. This foundation is perfect for normal, combination and oily skin. It is also waterproof, sweatproof and smudgeproof.
Priced at Rs 500.
St.Botanica is offering a luxury fragrance kit containing each of the four fragrances — Carolina Amber, Amalfi Citrus, Arabian Oud and African Spice. Priced at Rs. 601.
Celebrate this Mother’s Day with The Honest Tree by Boddess Gift Hamper crafted with care and thoughtfulness, this luxurious assortment promises to pamper her senses and envelop her in a cocoon of serenity. The luxury hamper includes Bed of Roses Body Milk, Satsuma Body Sorbet, Deep Slumber Body Butter and Cleanser. The Honest Tree by Boddess Gift Hamper is more than just a gesture of appreciation, it's an expression of love and gratitude for the unwavering support and boundless affection of a mother.
Priced at Rs 2,256.
Make this Mother's Day truly special by gifting the Recode Summer Special Combo, a collection of essential skincare products designed to combat the scorching heat and keep your mom feeling fresh and radiant all season long. This combo has everything like Sun Protection Spray to shield her from harmful UV rays, a refreshing Facewash to cleanse away impurities, a hydrating Toning Mist to revitalise her skin, and a nourishing Moisturiser to keep it soft and supple. Give the gift of pampering and protection to the woman who deserves endless love and care.
Priced at Rs 999.
Treat your mom to a complete makeup refresh with Etude's trendy eyeshadow palettes featuring highly pigmented shades and blendable textures. Consider a cushion foundation for a flawless and dewy complexion or a lip tint for a pop of long-lasting colour.
Laneige Bouncy & Firm formula not only improves the appearance of wrinkles but also temporarily tightens pores, leaving your complexion refined and revitalised. Dive into a soothing and reparative experience as this mask helps restore and strengthen your skin's moisture barrier.
Priced at Rs 2,600 (60ml), and Mini at Rs 1,300 (25ml).
Get ready to experience the best in colour protection with colorprotect hair shampoo — the Barcode Professional Hair Shampoo. Its special colour retention technology, enriched with vitamin complexes, will keep your hair vibrant and shiny while deeply nourishing and repairing it.
Priced at Rs 1,149.
Prishé Beauty The Opening Act Hydrating Primer Serum serves as the initial step towards achieving a flawless canvas. This velvety, lightweight formula is designed to even out skin texture while providing a pampering experience enriched with eight luxurious oils, niacinamide, and essential vitamins such as A, E, and C. Offering the ultimate pore-filling solution without any hint of oiliness, this vegan, cruelty-free formulation is devoid of mineral oils and parabens, presenting a guilt-free base eagerly sought after.
The No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, infused with patented OLAPLEX Bond Building Technology, is a highly concentrated reparative shampoo that hydrates and nourishes hair. It repairs and protects hair from everyday stresses — including damaged hair, split ends, and frizz, it is a powerhouse formula that protects, strengthens and enriches hair from the inside out. It is colour-safe and sulphate-free; it lathers easily and is gentle enough for everyday use.
Priced at Rs 2,950.