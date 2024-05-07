Choose the right fragrance for gifting this Mother’s Day

With the soaring summers and Mother’s Day knocking on your doorstep, an ideal gift for the season is perfume. Check out this curated list of individual and gift boxes that should not be given a miss. A blend of fruity and floral notes which is perfect for reflecting the personalities of every mother, here’s a list to choose from.
If mild and fruity notes can win her over then the Wild Unisex Parfum Body Spray by French Essence is to watch out for. With tonka bean, oakwood, cedarwood and patchouli it’s a potpourri of refreshing notes, just what is perfectly required to smell good amidst the daily hassles. For those who love to seek adventure and embrace their wild sides, this spray is a must-have.
Available online. Price Rs 225
Why not present a gift set that enables your mother’s various personalities to shine? Take a look at Yardley London Luxury Perfume Gift Set with its four distinct bottled sprays each having different notes. Let her dazzle like a diva or be a head turner during evening parties, experience a holistic vacation or bask in the floral fragrance, there is something for her in every note.
Available Online. Price Rs 649
If you are in search for the perfect fragrance that would accompany your mother throughout the day, then check out Enchanteur’s Mon Amie Daily Wear Perfume for women. With a fruity fresh mix of lemon, orange, bergamot, red apple, amber, pink peonies and roses, it is one that cannot be missed out on.
Available online. Price Rs 549
Here’s another irresistible gift pack that would be the perfect Mother’s Day gift. Check out Engage Moment Luxury Perfume Gift which consists of Yang and Femme fragrances. While the former is a mix of fruity and floral notes with musk and sandalwood; the latter is all about fresh and peppy citrus and floral notes with a touch of amber.
Available online. Price Rs 898
The newest addition to the Chloe Signature line is the Eau de Parfum Lumineuse. the fragrance reminds the user of freshly picked roses and offers a mild fusion of sambac jasmine and warm vanilla notes.
Available from May 2024. Price on Request