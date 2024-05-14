Top 5 trending nail designs for 2024

Looking for some inspiration to upgrade your summer nail game? Look no further! Tip and Toe Nail Club brings you top 5 coolest summer nail designs of the season.
Whether you're heading out for a leisurely brunch under the summer sky or gearing up for a glamourous sundowner affair, our curated nail trends promise to elevate every summer escapade.
From playful pastels to bold and bright hues, these trending nail designs will have you feeling fresh, stylish and ready to take on the summer season.
Smooth application metallic nail polishes that have the perfect chrome finish are the way to go if you want to be the center of attention. These ultra-high-shine polishes reflect light and create a high-impact look that's perfect for any summer occasion.
A classic look that never goes out of style, French manicure nails offer a clean and simple look that's perfect for any occasion, formal or not. Opt for a subtle and elegant look like Elizabeth James in the 1988 movie Parent Trap.
Reflect your aura with a set of aura nails that resonate with your mood and personality. Achieve the cloudy, gradient 'aura' look using blooming gel or an airbrush, and keep it plain and simple or add some intricate art to your set.
A new nail trend that's making the rounds on Instagram, cat eye nails involve a diagonal line drawn directly through the middle of your nail. Use metallic nail polish and a small magnet to create a luminous design that's sure to turn heads.
Pastel nails are a classic for a reason, and they're the perfect contrast to all the black sweaters you'll be wearing until spring really gets going. Try unexpected twists like creamy lilacs, offbeat greens, and sky blues paired with trendy nail art like checkers and French tips or elongated acrylics.
So, whether you're looking for a classic French manicure or a high-impact metallic look, these coolest summer nail designs are sure to add a welcome dose of sunshine to your manicure. Try them out and see which one suits your style the most!