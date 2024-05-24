5 products for a healthy summer glow

With summer at its peak, now is the time to upgrade your skincare regimen with the season’s top essentials because if you don’t, the environmental factors can lead to a host of skin issues, including sunburn, premature ageing, hyperpigmentation, and breakouts due to increased oil production. However, with the right products tailored to combat these summer specific skin concerns, you can maintain flawless skin all season long.
Give your skin a radiant glow
OZiva Bioactive Gluta Fizzy is a unique formulation that provides multi-targeted solution which helps repair skin cell damage, even skin tone, reduces pigmentation leading to radiant, even toned and smooth skin. Bioactive Gluta provides a comprehensive solution to shield the skin from damage and ageing through multiple pathways. The L Glutathione provides antioxidant benefits to fight against pigmentation and promote radiant skin while Lycopene safeguards skin from further UV damage. Astaxanthin with 25 times more antioxidant power than vitamin C, fights free radicals and cellular inflammation and Hyaluronic acid attracts and retains water in the skin. Furthermore, it includes collagen boosters like Vitamin C and aloe vera to reduce the depletion and breakdown of collagen in the skin.
INR 1,999. Available online.
Soak up the sun, but shield your skin first
The Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen SPF 50 offers broad-spectrum protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays, helping to prevent sunburn, premature aging and skin cancer. This sunscreen has a dewy finish that leaves your skin looking hydrated and glowing, without any greasy residue. It’s lightweight and absorbs quickly, making it perfect for daily use under makeup.
INR 449. Available online.
No greasy feel, please!
Keeping your skin moisturized is essential, even in the heat. Neutrogena Oil-Free Face Moisturizer is a great choice for summer because it’s lightweight, non-comedogenic and absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy feel. It provides long-lasting hydration and is ideal for oily and combination skin types. This moisturiser also contains SPF 15, offering an extra layer of sun protection.
INR 585. Available online.
Add a traditional touch
Summer is the perfect time to indulge in some extra skin pampering. The MamaearthUbtan Face Pack Mask is inspired by traditional Indian skincare rituals and is formulated with natural ingredients like turmeric, saffron, and apricot oil. This mask helps to brighten and even out skin tone while removing tan and impurities. It is advisable to use it once or twice a week for a rejuvenating treat that leaves your skin feeling refreshed and radiant.
INR 439. Available online.
A collagen boost is always welcome
Vitamin C is a powerhouse ingredient for brightening the skin and reducing signs of aging. The Derma Co 10% Vitamin C Face Serum is formulated to deliver a potent dose of antioxidants that help to even out skin tone, reduce dark spots, and protect against environmental damage. This serum also boosts collagen production, making your skin appear firmer and more youthful. Using it in the morning under sunscreen will maximise its protective benefits.
INR 571. Available online.