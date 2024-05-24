5 products for a healthy summer glow

Give your skin a radiant glow

OZiva Bioactive Gluta Fizzy is a unique formulation that provides multi-targeted solution which helps repair skin cell damage, even skin tone, reduces pigmentation leading to radiant, even toned and smooth skin. Bioactive Gluta provides a comprehensive solution to shield the skin from damage and ageing through multiple pathways. The L Glutathione provides antioxidant benefits to fight against pigmentation and promote radiant skin while Lycopene safeguards skin from further UV damage. Astaxanthin with 25 times more antioxidant power than vitamin C, fights free radicals and cellular inflammation and Hyaluronic acid attracts and retains water in the skin. Furthermore, it includes collagen boosters like Vitamin C and aloe vera to reduce the depletion and breakdown of collagen in the skin.

INR 1,999. Available online.