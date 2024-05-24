SPF guide: Best sunscreens for summer

As National Sunscreen Day approaches, it's a timely opportunity to reinforce the importance of sun protection. With the summer sun shining bright, SPF is our shield against the harmful UV radiation, preventing sunburn, premature aging, and reducing the risk of skin cancer. Let's use this day to educate, remind, and motivate ourselves and others to prioritise sun safety every day. Here are some sunscreen recommendations:
Bioderma Photoderm creme SPF 50 plus tinted provides 8 hrs hydration. Its light colour unifies and evens out the complexion. It has a moisturising texture, and is non sticky, non greasy, non-comedogenic, and leaves no white marks. Powered with sun active defense, high technology sun protection reinforced against UVA -- a combination that improves the skin's self defense capacity to help maintain long-lasting care of its health in the sun. Priced at Rs 1,099.
Resist Paula's Choice Super-Light Daily Wrinkle Defense SPF 30 contains a special blend of a lightly tinted, pure mineral zinc oxide sunscreen along with a diverse blend of antioxidants known to boost skin’s environmental defenses and prevent premature aging of skin, all with an exceptionally silky, light-matte feel. This sunscreen has a multi-purpose formula that protects skin from sun damage and fortifies it with state-of-the-art antioxidants. Priced at Rs 3,440 for 60 ml.
Kaya Age Defy Tinted Sunscreen is crafted specifically for mature and dull skin. Enriched with a harmonious fusion of Abyssinian Oil, Vitamin E, Sunflower Oil, and Rosemary extract, along with cutting-edge organic and inorganic sun filters, it not only helps combat signs of aging but also provides comprehensive defense against UVA and UVB rays, infrared radiation, and blue light. This sunscreen offers excellent coverage and doubles as a makeup base. Achieve a flawless complexion without any white residue, thanks to its non-sticky, non-greasy,and non-oily formula—ideal for mature and dull skin types. Priced at Rs 799.
NARS’ pure radiant tinted moisturizer broad spectrum spf 30 has an advanced, oil-free formula providing a translucent veil of colour and sun protection while helping to reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation and dark spots in just four weeks. It is infused with lush, botanicals and ingredients to immediately help thirsty skin feel hydrated. Kopara from French Polynesia and mineral rich seawater helps to revive and re-mineralise skin for a softer, smoother, and brighter natural glow. Priced at Rs 4,300.
Plum Niacinamide Sunscreen will protect your face against UVA & UVB with 2% niacinamide sunscreen by Plum Goodness. The 50 PA+++ hybrid sunscreen is suitable for dry, oily and sensitive skin. Designed to cater to all skin types, the Plum Niacinamide Sunscreen boasts a lightweight, non-sticky formula. Its efficacy extends to blemish reduction and skin brightening. Moreover, it leaves no residue or white cast upon. Priced at Rs 399.
Juicy Chemistry’s Moisturising Mineral Sunscreen not only shields your skin but also enriches it. The certified organic sunscreen with SPF 40 offers Broad Spectrum UVA/UVB Protection and PA++++ with Ecocert COSMOS Approved Titanium Dioxide dispersion. Its unique blend of natural mineral UV filters and phytonutrients not only offers unparalleled protection but also enhances skin health. With a lightweight, non-greasy formula, it absorbs effortlessly, catering even to oily skin types. What sets it apart is its ability to provide a clear, sheer finish without leaving any white cast. Plus, it's enriched with high-quality emollients and antioxidants to soothe and nourish the skin, leaving behind a radiant glow post-application.
India's first Sunscreen Spray with rice bran oil by moha is a groundbreaking Sunscreen Spray featuring rice bran oil, a game-changer in sun protection. With SPF 50 PA+++, it ensures broad-spectrum defense against both UVA and UVB rays, preventing sunburn and premature aging. Its convenient spray application makes it perfect for on-the-go use, while its non-greasy, lightweight texture ensures a comfortable wear. What sets it apart? It's silicone and paraben-free, non-comedogenic, and eco-friendly, embodying a commitment to skin health and environmental sustainability.
The Derma Co's 1% Hyaluronic Acid Sunscreen Serum with SPF 50 & Niacinamide is a revolutionary product that enhances the protective skin barrier. A revolutionary blend, it defends against UVA and UVB rays while enriching skin with hydration and fortification. Experience radiant, protected skin in a single, effortless step.
Aqualogica's Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen with SPF 50+ & PA++++ for UVA/B & Blue Light Protection is enriched with the goodness of Papaya, Vitamin C, and Hyaluronic Acid, which provides ample hydration to your skin while imparting a radiant glow. With SPF 50 and PA++++ protection, this non-sticky sunscreen protects against UVA and UVB rays. It has a water-light texture that gives a dewy look without leaving a white cast behind. It’s fragrance-free and colour-free, making it safe for all skin types.
Laneige Radian-C Sun Cream Cream SPF 50+ PA++++ is a brightening sunscreen that contains vitamin C derivatives to powerfully protect against UV rays and Metasolv™Refreshing and moist sunscreen with a lightweight Airy Formula to be reapplied multiple times. This sunscreen is formulated in such a way that gives the advantages of both organic and inorganic sunscreens. Priced at Rs 2000.
The Safesun UltraRx Sunscreen Serum boasts a high SPF 60, ensuring robust defense against UVB rays that induce sunburn, coupled with a PA++++ rating, providing top-tier protection against UVA rays responsible for premature aging and deeper skin damage. Infused with Cica (Centella Asiatica) extracts and Hyaluronic Acid, this lightweight serum not only shields but also hydrates the skin. Cica's soothing properties repair damage, reduce redness, and fortify the skin's barrier.
Neude’s Sunstoppable SPF45 is a milk enhanced broad-spectrum sunscreen that leaves no white-cast but doesn’t just stop there. Its 3-in-1 action provides hydration, sun protection and repairs past damage. Milk reduces inflammation as Lactic Acid in it reduces dark spots and repairs tan and UV damage + Avocado Oil is a natural sun protection agent that is full of antioxidants that helps protect against pollution and other external radicals + Organic Almond Oil is hypoallergenic and helps soothe the skin + Zinc Oxide heals the skin.
FCL Skincare Chemfree Physical Sunscreen SPF 50 is a physical sunscreen that offers comprehensive protection against both UVA and UVB rays, thanks to its non-nano, zinc oxide and titanium dioxide formula. This sunscreen not only shields your skin from harmful rays but also nourishes and revitalises it with the added benefits of gold seaweed and ectoin. These natural ingredients provide an exceptional defense against environmental stressors, leaving your skin healthy and thriving. Priced at Rs 950.
La Pink Vitamin C Sunscreen SPF 50, a 100 percent microplastic-free formulation, is made to safeguard your skin against UVA and UVB rays while treating your skin with intense hydration and moisture. This innovative sunscreen is your shield against the sun's harmful rays, providing broad-spectrum protection while also defending against the effects of blue light. These formidable ingredients work in harmony to create a resilient barrier, shielding your skin from environmental stressors while imbuing it with a surge of nourishment. Priced at Rs 695.
Etude Soon Jung X Director's Moisture Sun Cream (SPF50+ PA++++) boasts a powerful SPF50+ PA++++ formula offering easy cleansing and soothing protection. It's lightweight, helps soothe sun-irritated skin and features an essence-like texture that absorbs quickly for a non-greasy & comfortable finish – perfect for even on the hottest summer days. Priced at Rs 1,650.
O3+ Bridal Radiance Sunscreen (SPF 50 PA +++) is a must-have for every skincare routine. Designed to provide superior sun protection while giving your skin a radiant glow, this sunscreen is perfect for all occasions, not just weddings! Priced at Rs 499.
India’s first psychodermatology brand, Sereko, has introduced the 24-hour hydration sunscreen,made to nourish your skin and calm your mind. Sereko’s sunscreen is an ultralight creme gel formula that provides prolonged sun protection. Enriched with the goodness of Cica and Marine Algae, this SPF 50 | PA++++ sunscreen protects against UV damage while keeping your skin hydrated and plump. Allantoin and Hyaluronic Acid, the other key ingredients in this formula, help to reduce irritation from skin exposure, allowing long-lasting moisture retention. Suitable for all skin types, Sereko’s 24-hour hydration sunscreen provides defense against premature ageing, UVA/UVB and Bluelight without leaving any white cast. Its crème gel formula makes it lightweight and easily blendable, providing broad-spectrum sun protection without weighing you down. It glides onto your skin smoothly, leaving no greasy residue behind.
Conscious Chemist Berry Bright Sunscreen is perfect for summer. It provides daily high-protection from UVA & UVB radiation, is water-resistant, and contains 1% niacinamide, Ceramide and Antioxidant complex for intense hydration & protection. It's perfect for oily, combination, and normal skin. It absorbs excess oil, improves moisture retention, and strengthens the skin barrier. The double gel network technology ensures a lightweight and dewy finish without leaving a white cast. Priced at Rs 499.