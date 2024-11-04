Elevate your skincare routine with sustainable products for a healthier planet

In a world increasingly aware of its ecological footprint, making sustainable choices in skincare has never been more crucial. By opting for products that prioritise environmental responsibility, you’re not just caring for your skin—you’re also contributing to a healthier planet. Here are some standout options that marry effective skincare with a commitment to sustainability.
moha’s Sunscreen Spray SPF50 UVA + UVB PA+++: It is a beacon of eco-friendly sun protection. This spray shields your skin from harmful UV rays while being free from harsh chemicals like silicone, parabens, and CFCs, thus minimising its environmental impact. With a cruelty-free formulation and an ozone-friendly approach, this sunscreen aligns perfectly with ethical skincare practices, helping you protect both your skin and the planet.
Priced at Rs 699. Available online.
Skinvest's Bomb Bum Cream: It is a sustainable solution for pregnancy-safe skin tightening. Its dermatologist-recommended formula tackles stretch marks and cellulite while promoting elasticity and collagen production. The innovative metallic balls massager enhances circulation for an effective and soothing experience. Skinvest’s commitment to eco-friendly practices in packaging and ingredient sourcing makes this cream a guilt-free indulgence.
Priced at Rs 1,299. Available online.
Indulgeo ESSENTIALS Cera-Cleanse offers a luxurious yet sustainable cleansing experience. Packed with natural ingredients like Ceramide, Carica Papaya, and Pomegranate, this foaming face wash deeply cleanses and hydrates while protecting your skin barrier. Indulgeo ESSENTIALS emphasises sustainable packaging, ensuring that your beauty routine is as kind to the Earth as it is to your skin.
Priced at Rs 1,350. Available online.
Naturtint's Biobased Gel Color presents a sustainable hair coloring option. Enriched with 100% bio-botanical oils and organic emulsifiers, it offers a gentle and nourishing approach to vibrant color. The accompanying Multi-Care Mask provides extra care, protecting your hair while keeping sustainability at the forefront.
Priced at Rs 1,250. Available online.