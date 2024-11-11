Look stunning year-round

The holiday season is all about feeling fabulous—whether you’re decking the halls, catching up on Netflix, or sipping hot cocoa with friends. And what’s the best way to add a little extra sparkle to your festive season? A beauty haul, of course! From radiance-boosting skincare to smudge-proof lipsticks, here’s a roundup of beauty products that will have you looking—and feeling—like your most stunning self, no matter the occasion.
Looking for that extra glow? Purely Yours Glow Boosting Ayurvedic Face Serum uses the magic of turmeric, Ashwatthha, and more to brighten your skin, reduce blemishes, and even fight sun damage. It’s a little bottle of radiance that will leave you looking luminous—without the high price tag. Whether it’s a holiday party or a Christmas morning brunch, this serum is a must for radiant skin that’ll have you glowing.
Priced at Rs 525. Available online.
Let’s talk about luxury, shall we? Bobbi Brown’s Luxe Matte Liquid Lipstick is the definition of “class meets comfort.” Featuring an ultra-light, cushiony texture and a soft-focus finish, this lipstick is perfect for all-day wear. With 12 shades designed to flatter every skin tone, you’ll have a power pout that stays put through those holiday dinners and after-party dances. Plus, the skincare-infused formula keeps your lips feeling nourished while you make your statement.
Priced at Rs 4,100. Available online.
Chapped lips? Not in your beauty repertoire! Kylie’s Tinted Butter Balm is your new best friend this winter. Not only does it deliver 12-hour hydration, but it also gives you a pop of colour that will have your lips looking plump and fabulous. Available in four stunning shades—from She’s Lovely to Moving On—this balm is everything you need to hydrate, nourish, and add that perfect pout for the season.
Priced at Rs 1,800. Available online.
Say goodbye to dull skin this season. The Ayuvya Glo & Gold Face Mask Combo promises to improve your skin texture and elasticity, and reduce those pesky signs of aging. The gold in the Gold Face Mask isn’t just for decoration—it works wonders in deep cleansing, removing toxins, and helping with excess oil control. Together, they’ll leave you with soft, glowing skin that’s ready for every holiday snap. Perfect for prepping your face before a big night out—or a cozy night in!
Priced at Rs 1,299. Available online.
Got dark circles? Pimples you don’t want to see? We’ve got you covered (literally). The Magic Touch Concealer from Anastasia Beverly Hills gives you full coverage that blends seamlessly into your skin. Whether you’re covering up a stressful week or those pre-holiday jitters, this creamy formula will work its magic. And it won’t budge during all those holiday photos either.
Priced at Rs 2,700. Available online.
Step into a world of luxury with Bottega Veneta’s new fragrance collection—designed to transport your senses. Think Venice meets high fashion. Each scent, inspired by Italy’s rich cultural heritage, weaves together ingredients from around the world to create scents that are as rich as a Venetian sunset. Whether you fancy the fresh citrus notes of Come with Me or the sensual Déjà Minuit, there’s a fragrance for every mood and every occasion.
Price on request. Available online.