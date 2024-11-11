Look stunning year-round

Chapped lips? Not in your beauty repertoire! Kylie’s Tinted Butter Balm is your new best friend this winter. Not only does it deliver 12-hour hydration, but it also gives you a pop of colour that will have your lips looking plump and fabulous. Available in four stunning shades—from She’s Lovely to Moving On—this balm is everything you need to hydrate, nourish, and add that perfect pout for the season.

Priced at Rs 1,800. Available online.