Ali Merchant and Andleeb bring their expertise and passion for wellness to promote a new line of beauty products

In today’s fast-paced world, balancing a busy lifestyle with self-care can feel like an impossible task. But for celebrities like Ali Merchant, a well-known figure in the entertainment industry, and Andleeb, a respected influencer and advocate for self-expression, it’s all about making self-care a priority. Their collaboration with Youneek Pro Science, a forward-thinking brand known for its groundbreaking beauty and wellness products, is a perfect example of how wellness, beauty, and innovation intersect.

The power of nature's best ingredients

The new Youneek Pro Science product line is redefining beauty routines with a collection enriched with potent, exotic ingredients from around the world. Featuring Australian Kakadu Plum, a superstar known for its extraordinarily high Vitamin C content, and Japanese Camellia Oil, praised for its deep nourishing properties, these products promise visible results while staying true to the brand's commitment to sustainability and ethical practices.

Ali, whose personal brand celebrates individuality and authenticity, feels a strong connection to the brand’s philosophy. “Honestly, it’s a perfect match,” he shares. “I’ve always believed in embracing who you are, strengths, flaws, and all. Both in my career and personal life, I’ve always stood for individuality, and Youneek Pro Science celebrates that uniqueness.”

Incorporating wellness into a busy life

For Ali, balancing a demanding schedule with self-care isn't easy, but he’s learned to prioritise small moments of wellness. “It’s all about embracing the little things that nourish both body and mind,” he says. Whether it’s a quick 15-minute workout or enjoying a quiet cup of tea, he believes these brief pauses are invaluable. A quick skincare routine is another part of his self-care regimen, providing him with the protection and even skin tone he needs as he navigates his busy lifestyle.

For Andleeb, a wellness advocate who champions self-care, the focus is on mental well-being as much as physical fitness. “Mental health is everything,” she emphasises. “If your mind isn’t in the right place, it’s tough to care for your body, so I make sure to give both equal attention. Meditation, breathing exercises, and unplugging for a while are key to my balance.”

Her wellness routine includes small yet impactful practices like morning stretches or journaling before bed. “Self-care needs to be easy and enjoyable,” she advises. “Find what feels good for you, not what Instagram tells you to do!”