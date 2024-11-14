The best of beauty to battle the cold

Meet the multitasker your skin will love this winter — Akind’s Drop A Hint Skin Tint. Hydrating, lightweight, and infused with SPF 30, this genius product combines skincare, makeup, and sun protection in one go. It blurs imperfections, offers buildable coverage, and enhances your natural glow. Plus, with vitamin-packed ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamins B5, C, and E, your skin stays nourished, radiant, and sun-protected all day. Available in six shades tailored to Indian skin tones, this is the glow-up you didn’t know you needed.

Price on request. Available online.