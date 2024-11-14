The best of beauty to battle the cold

The chill is setting in, but your skin doesn’t have to suffer. Whether you’re braving the snow or sipping hot cocoa by the fire, it’s time to arm yourself with winter beauty essentials that hydrate, protect, and glow. From rich moisturisers to sun protection, here’s the ultimate list of must-haves for a flawless, winter-ready complexion.
Say goodbye to flaky, dry lips and hello to a bold matte pout that lasts all day. Love Earth’s Matte Lip Crayon glides on with creamy smoothness, setting to a powdery matte finish that stays put for 12 hours. Its rich, vibrant colours add a dash of sophistication to any occasion, while the versatile formula doubles as both lip liner and lipstick. Pocket-friendly, long-lasting, and effortlessly chic — perfect for the fast-paced winter days ahead.
Packed with 75 per cent rice water and a potent blend of squalane, rose water, coconut water, and hyaluronic acid, Light Up fragrance-free rice water cream is a winter dream. It hydrates deeply, tightens pores, balances oil production, and fades dark spots in just seven days. If your skin tends to get oily and dull in the winter months, this lightweight cream is your new best friend for a shine-free, hydrated glow that feels as fresh as a morning snowfall.
M.A.C’s Studio Radiance Concealer is here to lift your winter beauty routine — literally. This lightweight formula is packed with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, delivering 24-hour coverage while providing a luminous, radiant finish. It erases dark circles, fine lines, and signs of fatigue, keeping you looking fresh all day (even after those long, chilly nights). Winter darkness doesn’t stand a chance.
Busy winter days demand skincare that works as hard as you do. Givenchy’s Skin Perfecto Compact Cream is a powerhouse of hydration and protection, combining the best of skincare and sun defense with SPF 30. It instantly brightens and plumps the skin, leaving you with a fresh, radiant glow that lasts through even the chilliest days. This is your winter-ready compact — because glowing skin doesn’t take a snow day!
Dusky India’s new winter body butter collection is a total game-changer. Enriched with Ayurvedic ingredients like shiitake mushrooms, almond oil, argan oil, and aloe vera, these butters provide deep, long-lasting hydration while promoting skin cell regeneration. The unique shiitake mushroom formula is a hero in the range, packed with antioxidants and essential oils to protect your skin from the cold and oxidative stress. All of them are non-greasy, absorb quickly, and are perfect for every skin type. Winter skin, meet your new best friend.
Meet the multitasker your skin will love this winter — Akind’s Drop A Hint Skin Tint. Hydrating, lightweight, and infused with SPF 30, this genius product combines skincare, makeup, and sun protection in one go. It blurs imperfections, offers buildable coverage, and enhances your natural glow. Plus, with vitamin-packed ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamins B5, C, and E, your skin stays nourished, radiant, and sun-protected all day. Available in six shades tailored to Indian skin tones, this is the glow-up you didn’t know you needed.
Winter is all about deep hydration, and FCL’s Transformation Face Oil has it covered. With a rich, rejuvenating formula designed to combat dullness, this oil nourishes and revitalises your skin, leaving you with a healthy, dewy glow. Perfect for all skin types, it’s the ideal addition to your winter skincare routine to keep your complexion radiant and nourished — no more dry, winter-worn skin.
It’s not just summer that calls for sunscreen —the winter sun and environmental stress can damage your skin too. Jovees Sun Aqua Gel offers broad-spectrum protection with SPF 50 and PA+++, plus the hydrating power of 1 per cent hyaluronic acid. Infused with soothing aloe vera and vitamin E, this lightweight gel keeps your skin hydrated while guarding against harmful UV rays and free radicals. A perfect match for oily and combination skin during the colder months.
With over 100 years of innovation, Eucerin’s launch in India brings a scientifically-backed solution to skin concerns like pigmentation and acne. The Anti-Pigmentation range, powered by Thiamidol®, reduces dark spots and prevents their return. Eucerin’s Sun Protection line uses advanced filters and Licochalcone A to protect your skin from both UV and HEVIS light, keeping it healthy even in the harsh winter sun.
