Lily Collins' hair stylist reveals how to recreate Emily in Paris' iconic hairstyles

To get the scoop on how to re-create those head-turning styles, we tapped Emily in Paris’ hairstylist, Mike Desir, who has worked his magic behind the scenes to craft the looks we can’t stop talking about. From sultry beach waves to sleek straight strands, Mike’s tips will have you channeling your inner Emily in no time.

The Beachy, Post-Lake Waves (Episode 3, Season 4)

In one of the most memorable moments of the season, Emily takes a dip in the lake—only to emerge with effortlessly tousled, beachy waves that are so chic, you’ll wonder if you too should take an impromptu swim.

Mike’s secret? Texture, texture, texture.

First, he divides Emily’s damp hair into four sections, applying a surf spray to lock in that salty, just-wet vibe.

Then, he braids each section and uses a blow dryer to set the texture, ensuring the waves will hold.

For added movement, Mike finishes with a Dyson Corrale™ straightener to flip and pull sections of hair away from the face, perfecting the tousled, just-out-of-the-ocean finish.

Lastly, a generous amount of curly hair cream gives that messy yet sultry look.

The Wet, Slicked-Back Hair (Episode 4, Season 4)

For an ultra-glam moment at the Lauren G Club opening, Emily’s hair is sleek, shiny, and wet-look perfect. It's the kind of style you’d rock at an exclusive Parisian event—or maybe just for your next date night. Either way, it’s a statement.

To pull off this wet-look perfection:

Start with a generous amount of mousse and comb it through damp hair, distributing evenly from root to tip.

Mike then uses the Dyson Airwrap™ with the firm smoothing brush attachment to brush the hair backwards, creating a smooth, slicked-back effect that’s both edgy and sophisticated.

The final flourish? Hydrate the hair with a curly cream for extra gloss, followed by a light spritz of hairspray to lock everything in place.

For the ultimate finish, Mike uses the diffuser attachment on low heat to set the style and dry the hairspray, leaving Emily’s locks perfectly glossy and immaculate.

Sleek and Straight (Episode 10, Season 4)

Sometimes, the simplest styles are the most striking. In Episode 10, Emily’s sleek, straight hair is every bit as polished as her wardrobe choices. But achieving that healthy shine without sacrificing softness? That’s all thanks to the right tools.

Mike’s method to creating the ultimate straight strands:

First, he applies a prep hair lotion to damp hair to keep it nourished and smooth.

Then, he uses the Dyson Airstrait™ to both dry and straighten the hair simultaneously. This multitasking tool helps Emily’s hair stay sleek while maintaining its natural shine, so you can achieve that effortless, high-fashion finish without any frizz in sight.

Emily’s Everyday, Effortlessly Chic Waves

When it comes to Emily’s go-to style, it’s all about those relaxed, “I woke up like this” waves that look perfectly imperfect. If you’ve ever wondered how to get that effortlessly chic texture (even without the Parisian backdrop), Mike has the answer.

To achieve Emily’s signature waves:

Start by using a straightener to create soft, flat waves that look lived-in, but polished.

Work from the neck upwards, flipping small sections of hair away from the face for a bit of movement and volume.

Keep things undone and natural by continuing the technique from side to side, and voilà! A look that’s equal parts laid-back and sophisticated.

Season 4 of Emily in Paris isn’t just about bold fashion choices—it’s also about some seriously enviable hair. Whether you’re chasing that sun-kissed beach wave or perfecting that sleek, chic, straight look, Mike Desir’s insider tips will have you feeling like you just stepped out of a Parisian beauty salon. After all, if Emily can pull off these stunning styles with a croissant in one hand and a Parisian café in the other, so can you.

Time to channel your inner Emily—because, in the world of Emily in Paris, the hair is always the star.