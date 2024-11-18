Epic Men's Day gift ideas that’ll make him feel like a king

Men’s Day is here, and it’s time to celebrate the guys who bring style, strength, and swagger into our lives. Whether he's a foodie, fashionista, fitness fanatic, or fragrance lover, we've rounded up a list of must-have gifts that will impress and inspire the men in your world. From sizzling hot sauces to sleek jewellery, here's a collection of the coolest Men's Day gifts that are sure to elevate his game.
For the man who can handle the heat, the Naagin Mirchi Maestro Bundle is a fiery gift that brings bold umami flavours with a punch! With five unique sauces — from the smoky Bhoot to the South Indian-inspired The 65 — this bundle is a must-have for any spice enthusiast. Time to turn up the heat!
Priced at Rs 925. Available online
Comfort and sustainability? Yes, please! The One Less Organic Cotton T-shirt is an oversized, perfectly fitted tee that's as kind to the planet as it is to your style. A wardrobe staple with a cool, casual vibe — plus, it’s got an OL patch for that extra touch of class.
Priced at Rs 1,455. Available online.
Here’s the perfect gift for the man who loves his desserts. Meemee’s All-Stars Pack is a luxurious ice cream box featuring Belgian Chocolate Toasties, Sea Salt Caramel Toasties, and decadent Signature Ice Cream Cake. Plus, there’s Vietnamese Iced Coffee ice cream to fuel his caffeine cravings. It’s a party in a box!
Priced at Rs 3,600. Available online.
Upgrade his man cave with the Furnmill Edin Wooden Bar Unit. Its sleek, asymmetrical design will make his home bar the talk of the town. With ample space to stash his favourite spirits and barware, this unit is as stylish as it is functional.
Price on Request. Available online.
Who says self-care is just for women? The Body Shop's Avocado Gift Set is the perfect Men's Day treat for the man who deserves to pamper himself. This set includes a nourishing avocado shower cream, body yogurt, and hand balm — everything he needs for smooth, hydrated skin.
Priced at Rs 3,095. Available online.
Jewellery isn't just for women — Senco Gold & Diamonds's Aham Collection brings sophisticated, versatile pieces designed for today’s modern man. From 18K gold to sterling silver, these pieces scream class, individuality, and refinement.
Price on request. Available online
For the man who wants skincare that works as hard as he does, the Laneige Cream Skin Cerapeptide Toner & Moisturizer is the ultimate two-in-one solution. Hydrating, nourishing, and strengthening, it’ll leave his skin looking fresh and feeling revitalised.
Priced at Rs 900. Available online.
Make a statement with the Baritone Men's Ring from Jewelbox. Made of 14kt or 18kt gold, this sleek ring is a true showstopper. It’s the perfect accessory for the modern man who wants to turn heads and add some flair to his style.
Priced at Rs 37,951. Available online.
Give him a spa experience at home with Studiowest's Coconut Water Bath & Body Set. This tropical-inspired set includes everything he needs for a refreshing shower and soothing body lotion. Perfect for unwinding after a long day.
Priced at Rs 999. Available online.
Dress him to impress with Numero Uno's Chic Half Sleeve Jacket. Tailored for the man who appreciates both style and substance, this jacket is perfect for formal and casual settings alike. Classy, comfortable, and oh-so-cool.
Priced at Rs 4,399. Available online.
Make him smell as great as he looks with Yves Saint Laurent Myslf Eau de Parfum. With notes of bergamot, orange blossom, and patchouli, this fragrance is bold, refreshing, and perfect for every modern man.
Priced at Rs 11,000. Available online.
A fresh breath is always in style! The Salt Oral Care Fresh Breath Essentials Bundle includes toothpaste and mouthwash that will keep him feeling fresh all day long. Plus, the bundle includes a Zero Waste Toothpaste Squeezer Key, so it’s eco-friendly too.
Priced at Rs 1,399. Available online.
For the man who prefers fresh and sophisticated scents, The Body Shop's Blue Musk Duo is the perfect gift. Featuring a 100ml Blue Musk Fragrance Mist with notes of lavender, geranium, and sandalwood, this fragrance is subtle yet long-lasting. Paired with the 250ml Blue Musk Hair & Body Wash, it creates a complete, refreshing grooming experience. Plus, it’s ethically crafted with Community Fair Trade organic aloe vera from Mexico. Luxury with a purpose.
Priced at Rs 2,795. Available online.
Nothing beats the experience of sipping a perfect cup of tea, and 1868 by Tata Tea's "Dawn" is the gift that offers just that. This exclusive collection features six unique teas, each designed to take your taste buds on a sensory journey of flavors and aromas. Packaged in a beautifully crafted gift box, it's a gift that will delight any tea lover with every brew.
Price on request. Available online.
Wrap him in luxury with a Corneliani Cashmere Scarf, crafted from the finest cashmere. Soft, warm, and timeless, this scarf adds a touch of sophistication to any outfit. Perfect for the colder months, it’s an accessory that brings both comfort and elegance to his wardrobe.
Price starts at Rs 28,000. Available online.
Elevate his formal wardrobe with Rosso Brunello Men’s Loafers. Made from high-quality textured leather and adorned with elegant tassels, these loafers combine comfort and sophistication. Perfect for professional or formal occasions, they’re designed to make a statement without compromising on comfort.
Priced at Rs 20,999. Available online.