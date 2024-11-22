Turn heads & make waves

Fiore’s debut hair care collection is here to make your hair feel like it’s been on a spa retreat. The Daily Moisturising Shampoo and Nourishing Conditioner are packed with baobab protein, marshmallow root extract, and aquaxyl, making them the perfect winter duo to keep your hair hydrated and glossy. Forget dry, brittle strands — this duo promises deep hydration, protection against UV damage, and a natural shine that’ll have you flipping your hair like you’re in a shampoo commercial.

Priced at Rs 649 (200ml) and Rs 599 (100ml), respectively. Available online.