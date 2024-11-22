Turn heads & make waves

The season is changing, and so are the beauty essentials to keep your hair and skin glowing, hydrated, and as fabulous as ever. Whether you’re battling frizz or craving that perfect radiant glow, we’ve rounded up the top skincare and hair care products to help you shine through every moment. So grab your favourite drink, get comfy, and let’s dive into these luxe goodies that will make you feel like the queen (or king) of beauty.
Fiore’s debut hair care collection is here to make your hair feel like it’s been on a spa retreat. The Daily Moisturising Shampoo and Nourishing Conditioner are packed with baobab protein, marshmallow root extract, and aquaxyl, making them the perfect winter duo to keep your hair hydrated and glossy. Forget dry, brittle strands — this duo promises deep hydration, protection against UV damage, and a natural shine that’ll have you flipping your hair like you’re in a shampoo commercial.
Priced at Rs 649 (200ml) and Rs 599 (100ml), respectively. Available online.
What’s better than finding a fragrance that matches your vibe? La Pink brings a stunning collection of French pure perfumes, each designed to define a different mood. Whether you’re in the mood for romance (Love Affair) or a bold statement (Hot Look), these perfumes will have you smelling as good as you feel.
Price on request. Available online.
Channel your inner diva with Priyanka Chopra-Jonas’ curated Full Bloom Colour Collection for Max Factor. Whether you’re going for dramatic eyes or a lip that says ‘I’m in charge,’ this collection is all about vibrant self-expression. Start with the Eyeshadow Stick, a game-changer that’s creamy, bold, and totally hassle-free (brushes are so last season).
Priced at Rs 1,199. Available online.
If thinning or greying hair is your winter dilemma, anthi has the solution. Packed with a powerhouse blend of 18 plant extracts, essential oils, and clinically proven ingredients, this hair serum not only helps thicken your strands but also tackles greying by stimulating melanin production. It’s lightweight, non-greasy, and, yes, effective.
Priced at Rs 999. Available online.
If you’re serious about blending, Milagro Beauty’s All-Rounder Brush Set is a game-changer. This five-piece set includes everything you need to perfect your makeup routine, from blush to foundation to setting powder. Crafted with soft, vegan bristles, it’s cruelty-free, latex-free, and designed to give you flawless application every time.
Priced at Rs 2,590. Available online.
Tired eyes from winter hibernation? Get a good night’s rest (even if you didn’t sleep much) with Laneige’s Bouncy & Firm Eye Sleeping Mask.
This magic formula firms and cools, reducing puffiness and leaving you with eyes that scream ‘I woke up like this.’ Bye-bye, dark circles — hello, fresh and firm eye area!
Priced at Rs 2,400. Available online.
Who says you can’t go from a soft office look to smokey glam in a flash? Revlon’s ColorStay™ Day to Night Eye Shadow palette is here to make that dream a reality. With versatile shades that transition seamlessly from day to night, this palette is a must-have in your beauty arsenal.
Priced at Rs 1,499. Available online.
Winter air can be brutal on your skin, but The Derma Co. has your back with its Nia-Ceramide Daily Hydrating Moisturiser. Packed with Niacinamide and Ceramides, this moisturiser is your secret weapon to combat dryness and irritation. It’s like wrapping your face in a cosy, protective layer that hydrates, strengthens, and gives you that healthy glow, no matter how chilly it gets outside.
Priced at Rs 449. Available online.
Winter means one thing for your hair — frizz, frizz, and more frizz. But not with Redken’s Extreme Strength Builder Plus Mask! This protein-packed mask is your go-to for rejuvenating brittle, dry hair, leaving it soft, shiny, and most importantly, frizz-free. Your hair will thank you.
Priced at Rs 2,100. Available at JCB Salons.