4 sun protection accessories that are more than just stylish

In 2024, sun protection accessories have evolved from simple protective items into versatile, stylish,and technologically advanced essentials. With harmful UV rays causing skin damage and accelerated aging, sun-protective accessories are now integral to maintaining healthy skin, especially for those who enjoy the outdoors. Here’s a list of four must-have sun protection accessories that combine functionality with style.
Uniqlo’s AIRism Mesh UV Protection Hoodie is more than just a hoodie—it’s a multifunctional, sun-protective outerwear option perfect for both sports and leisure. Constructed from Uniqlo’s AIRism fabric, this hoodie offers Cool Touch technology, DRY technology for quick drying, deodorising functions, and UPF 50+ protection, blocking up to 98 per cent of harmful UV rays. The hoodie is made with 75 per cent recycled polyester, emphasising sustainability without compromising on performance. One standout feature is its pocketable design. It can be folded and packed into its rear pocket, making it ideal for travel. The adjustable drawstring hood and a relaxed fit allow for comfort on warmer days, while the smooth fabric ensures a gentle feel on the skin. This hoodie is machine washable, available in various colours, and fits sizes from S to 3XL, making it a go-to choice for sun safety without sacrificing style.
Priced at Rs 2,490.00. Available online.
For outdoor enthusiasts seeking versatile sun protection, the Columbia Unisex Trek Bucket Hat provides effective coverage with a touch of adventure. Its Omni-Shade™ UPF 50 technology blocks harmful UVA and UVB rays, making it an essential companion for anyone exposed to prolonged sunlight. Unlike typical hats, Columbia’s bucket hat combines Omni-Shield™ technology to repel light rain and resist stains, so it’s built to withstand the elements. With a comfortable polyester blend that offers stretch, this hat is lightweight and comes with a handy side pocket—ideal for small essentials. Available in sizes from S to XL, the Trek Bucket Hat is perfect for hiking, travelling, and everyday outings. Its sun-blocking fabric, combined with comfort enhancing stretch, makes it a stylish yet functional choice for people on the go.
Priced at Rs. 2,499. Available online.
The Umbrashield Luxe Full-Length UV Shield in rose gold is a game-changer for full-face sun protection. It is designed to block 99.6 per cent of UVA and UVB rays, making it essential for anyone needing full-face protection. Ideal for all genders and ages, this shield is crafted with high-performing filters recommended by dermatologists, offering robust protection against sun damage, tanning, sunburn, and premature aging caused by photoaging. Designed to be travel-friendly, it comes with a scratch-free cloth bag, making it easy to store and carry. The UV shield’s lens provides clear visibility, ensuring that day-to-day activities like running errands, exercising, or commuting are comfortable and easy. Not only does it provide sun protection, but it’s also resistant to blue light, helping to reduce exposure to the rays emitted by laptops, phones, and other screens. Another standout feature is its heat-resistant design, which makes it an excellent choice for people with skin flare-up conditions, such as melasma, rosacea, or eczema. With an adjustable back strap for a secure fit, this UV shield is perfect for individuals seeking reliable, stylish, and versatile sun protection.
Priced at Rs 5,099. Available online.
Coolibar’s Culebra UV Long Sun Gloves are an elegant and practical way to keep hands protected from the sun’s harsh rays. These gloves are crafted from Coolibar’s UCmax™ fabric, which features a breathable micro-mesh construction, 4-way stretch for comfort, and Cooltect™ technology for moisture-wicking. Designed with a UPF 50+ rating, the gloves protect against UVA and UVB rays, helping to prevent sun damage on the hands and arms—a common but often overlooked area. The gloves extend up to the mid-bicep, offering full coverage, and include a silicone grip pattern on the palms and fingers for added dexterity. The touchscreen-compatible fingertips allow easy use of electronic devices, making these gloves perfect for driving, hiking, and daily outdoor activities. Lightweight, easy to pack, and available in sizes XS to XL, the Coolibar Culebra gloves are a must-have for sun-sensitive travellers who appreciate a blend of style and utility.
Priced at Rs 3,600. Available online.