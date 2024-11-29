4 sun protection accessories that are more than just stylish

The Umbrashield Luxe Full-Length UV Shield in rose gold is a game-changer for full-face sun protection. It is designed to block 99.6 per cent of UVA and UVB rays, making it essential for anyone needing full-face protection. Ideal for all genders and ages, this shield is crafted with high-performing filters recommended by dermatologists, offering robust protection against sun damage, tanning, sunburn, and premature aging caused by photoaging. Designed to be travel-friendly, it comes with a scratch-free cloth bag, making it easy to store and carry. The UV shield’s lens provides clear visibility, ensuring that day-to-day activities like running errands, exercising, or commuting are comfortable and easy. Not only does it provide sun protection, but it’s also resistant to blue light, helping to reduce exposure to the rays emitted by laptops, phones, and other screens. Another standout feature is its heat-resistant design, which makes it an excellent choice for people with skin flare-up conditions, such as melasma, rosacea, or eczema. With an adjustable back strap for a secure fit, this UV shield is perfect for individuals seeking reliable, stylish, and versatile sun protection.

Priced at Rs 5,099. Available online.